40 Stories To Learn About Digital Nomads

1. Web Monetization + Gig Economy = Digital Nomadism? Due to various technological developments, it is now easier than ever to earn money online. Known as the gig economy, there is a massive free-market system for independent workers looking to earn an extra buck. Monetizing one's expertise can remain a challenge, however. 2. US Only vs. Work From Anywhere Remote Jobs Problem Remote work is global or it's not remote work at all! 3. How to Behave during Video Calls: 9 Rules for Communicating with Colleagues These days most companies have asked their employees to stay at home and change their office work for a remote one. In such conditions, the issues of organizing video calls have become especially relevant. It seems that online conferences for dozens and even hundreds of people are a step towards a digital future without borders when people can work from anywhere in the world and get together for negotiations literally by click. But in reality, video calls are often not as good as you might imagine. Someone cannot install the necessary program, someone is nervous because of the relatives in the background, and someone appears at an important conference call in his pajamas and using the nickname “DimonKiller666”. We have put together some simple rules for making video calls that will help make them comfortable for yourself and your colleagues. 4. How I Beat My Limited Beliefs, Quit My Job, and Became a Island-based Digital Nomad How to become a digital nomad with no experience. Here is how I stopped working 9 to 5 and became a digital nomad. 5. Why I Decided To Build a Community for Remote Work I am the co-founder of Flexiple and Remote Tools. In this post, I describe why we are building an exclusive remote-focused community - The Remote Clan. 6. How to Manage a Remote Team if You’ve Never Done It Before Vita Baryshnikova is a Head of HR at Skyeng where 90% of employees and contractors work remotely. Vita shares her experience of creating effective processes for remote teams. These simple tips can help you prevent burnout and add transparency to your work. 7. Temporary Autonomous Security (T.A.S.) Introduction ...the digital nomad\nexperience is a pathway to both temporary freedom (escapism) and to sustained\nliberation (evolution)...the nomad is a\nfoundation, a moving point mechanism... -Mariette Papic, Digital Nomad Manifesto 8. A Guide to Remote Working as a Beginner are you a freelancer or a remote employee or contractor working on a remote basis? if you’re any of this then this guide is for you. 9. Seven Expert Tips For Managers To Support Their Remote Teams “The best executive is the one who has sense enough to pick good men to do what he wants done, and self-restraint to keep from meddling with them while they do it.” – Theodore Roosevelt 10. How Technology is Changing Retirement Planning Let's look at some emerging new options that can help you create passive income for retirement. 11. How To Set Up A Home Office The rise of flexible job roles, digital tech careers and more freelance opportunities around the world has led more people into working from the comfort of their home, especially during this Covid19 pandemic. However, in order to get the best and ensure quality service deliveries, remote workers need the right tools to assist their craft. 12. What COVID-19 Means for the Future of Work From Home The worldwide lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic was truly a time for remote work to shine if there ever was one. With most of the globe’s workforce being stranded in their homes and away from the office, the only solution for most was to move their labor to the remote setting. 13. Colombia's Digital Nomad Visa Raises Internet Connectivity Concerns Let’s explore why digital nomads are drawn to Colombia, what the digital nomad visa offers and which locations offer the most reliable internet connections. 14. Best Applications That Will Make Remote Work During Coronavirus More Comfortable Things have changed very rapidly for a lot of people. Just a few months ago nobody would’ve imagined they would have to stay at home for a prolonged period of time, and even though warned, preparation for a global scale epidemic was pretty poor. Right now, when the spread of Covid-19 is at its peak, a lot of people have to get used to self-isolation, which means they can’t go to work to offices anymore but have to work remotely. 15. Tips For Conducting A Remote Presentation Like many others, my workplace has been conducting business remotely most of the year. 16. Impact of Automation on the Future of Work Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are changing the nature of jobs and many believe that robots will completely put humans out of work in the coming years. 17. How to Become a Successful Digital Nomad Entrepreneur https://www.pexels.com/ 18. 6 Tips for Working Remotely Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, millions of people have suddenly had to relocate their office to their own homes. In normal times, around 8 million Americans work from home, but in just a few days, that number has multiplied, and then multiplied again. 19. Heroku Remote Culture: AMA with Francis Lacoste Francis Lacoste is a Senior Director, Software Engineering at Salesforce Heroku. During Live Ask Me Anything session with Hacker Noon community he shared his experience working remote for over 20 years and main lessons he learned from it. In Francis’s own words: 20. Banking, Finance and More with Noonies Nominee Radley 2021 Noonies Nominee General Interview with Rad Sidwell-Lewis. Read for more on Investments, Finance, Tech, Entrepreneurship, Travel and Startups. 21. Is Upwork The Sick Man Upon the Silicon Bosphorus? [Looking At Numbers] Financial reports are lengthy, confusing, and boring. I promise that I will keep it simple, brief, and straight to the point. I will let Upwork’s numbers do all the talking. 22. 8 Basic Steps to Keep Your Remote Development Teams Secure There is no doubt that the world's workforce is becoming more remote, particularly in tech as developers can now work from any location in the world. But there are a large number of new obstacles that come with this. The most pressing is security. 23. Working from Home During the COVID-19 Outbreak: Challenges and Tips To Help Remote work and the associated social distancing is one of the ways to halt the outbreak of coronavirus - an enormous challenge facing the entire world in 2020. While more and more companies urge their employees to shift to working from home, and people eagerly accept the change to avoid public spaces, there are a wealth of concerns regarding what it will all be like: 24. Two Factor Authentication - The Deep State Tool That Supports Mass Technology Dysfunction 2FA is the initial, mandatory stage of ongoing privacy intrusions that are unwarranted and Orwellian. Alternatives now exist. 25. Coworking Bansko is a Haven for Digital Nomads In this slogging thread, our community discusses Zeitler's initiative, Coworking Bansko, and nomadic working. 26. Build to Rent DAO: Pioneering the Concept of 'Rent-to-Earn' Real estate tokenization system allows users to rent objects from a decentralized autonomous organization or DAO instead of buying it. 27. The Free-Range Lifestyle: How to Not Live and Die in a Cage We Evolved for Free-Range Living 28. Types And Differences of Remote Workers It’s been more than two decades since the term ‘digital nomad’ came to be. In the time since, people have shown they have a lot of imagination when it comes to their remote work-enabled lifestyles. Some stay in one place and lead an otherwise normal life while others use the flexibility of remote work to travel continuously, or at least regularly. As a result, the world of remote work has become a diverse ecosystem where people have varying degrees of commitment and availability, as well as a broad array of purposes for working remotely. 29. Some Tips On Holding a Productive Virtual Offsite Offsites are a big part of remote teams. They allow everyone to socialize, connect more deeply with coworkers, and help build shared experiences and empathy. Even if video calls are a great tool to share information, they can be tiring. It's too easy to miss non-verbal cues. Chance encounters over coffee never happen, and we don’t always experience the same personal connections that come from small-talk. That’s the downside of remote work, and that's why meeting a few times a year is a great way to fill the gap! 30. A Couple of Nomad Makers: finding friends and side project profits This article is the second in a three part series. If you want to read the first one you can do here. 31. Tips For Winning a Proposal For Software Engineers Chances are if you're doing freelancing sooner or later you'll come across a need to write some kind of proposal to your potential customer. 32. Burnout, Budget Smudget, and You Can’t Phone Home This article is the last in a three-part series. Read the previous one here (and the first one here). 33. How To Transition to Remote Work Companies transitioning to the work-from-home model became the recurring theme of the last month. I've spent more than half of the previous decade working in remote teams and have seen quite a few transitioning from the office to full-remote processes. Actively advocating remote work to everyone I know, I feel having to put a few cents into the tip jar. 34. How To Ensure That Your Team Is Happy With Remote Work? A month ago saying that running a company through the crisis caused by this pandemic has been hard would be an understatement. I’m sure this has been unchartered territory for most of us. I mean, most workplaces don’t even have work from home policies that they had to design from scratch. 35. Creative Ways Companies are Keeping Teams Sane And Connected Through WFH Mandate Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, remote employees and Work from Home arrangements were becoming increasingly common. An Owl Labs 2019 State of Remote Work Report found that 54% of U.S. workers work remotely at least once per month, 48% work remotely at least once per week, and 30% work remotely full-time. Global Workplace Analytics is forecasting a 25-30% increase in working remotely with adoption increasing proportionately with the amount of time we spend in shelter at home and work from home conditions due to COVID-19. 36. 7 Ways Telephone Systems Support Remote and Home Workers Remote working isn’t becoming popular. It already is. The number of people who work remotely in the US has increased by 140% since 2005, with 34% of US workers saying they would take a pay cut of up to 5% in order to work from home. 37. 5 Tips to Successfully Transit to Remote Working during Coronavirus-and Beyond It has been four months since Coronavirus originated in China's\nWuhan and the outbreak continues to be on the headlines. On one hand, many employers are getting ready for the possible disruptions that Coronavirus would bring to their business in the long run, such as transportation issues, labor shortages, reduced working hours and low consumer traffic. 38. An Anthology of Places and Tools That Can Help You To Find Remote Software Engineering Jobs Working remotely is no longer just a dream. If you can afford a decent laptop and access to the internet, combine it with solid work skills and that gives you a pretty good chance to find a remote job. 39. How to Save Toilet Paper for Your Employer As a person that used to track finances and company expenses in their previous life, I know that toilet paper is a huge expense. Everybody does it. Everybody needs it. 40. Our Nomad Makers Origin Story Our journey so far has comprised of one year in South East Asia, five months in Australia and New Zealand, two months in Berlin, two months in the UK, and one month in Eastern Europe. Now we're working our way through South America, having explored Argentina, Chile, and Bolivia. At the time of writing we're actually on a bus to Peru, trying to type while bouncing around on the terrible roads out here!