Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge from Dogecoin To Solana

Hong Kong, China, May 22nd, 2025/Chainwire/-- Psy (formerly QED Protocol) has developed a trustless bridge connecting Dogecoin to the Solana blockchain. This innovation brings proof-of-work security to Solana while making Dogecoin, the world's largest memecoin, available to Solana's ecosystem of dapps.

This innovation allows Solana and Dogecoin to directly 'speak' to each other, with each blockchain able to independently verify the other's transactions and consensus without requiring trust in third parties.

The bridge not only enhances security but also creates substantial ecosystem opportunities. Bringing Dogecoin's $36B+ market cap and massive community to Solana opens new possibilities for both networks. Dogecoin users gain access to Solana's DeFi, NFT, and gaming applications, while Solana developers can tap into Dogecoin's extensive user base.

Unlike traditional bridges, which often rely on multisig signers or custodians, Psy's next-generation proof-of-work technology validates Dogecoin Proof of Work consensus directly on Solana. This trust-minimized approach helps address a major weakness in crypto infrastructure: bridge hacks, which have caused more than $2.8 billion in losses to date.

This positions Psy as the leading proof-of-work innovator for Solana, bridging the security benefits of proof-of-work with Solana’s speed and programmability. This integration demonstrates that new proof-of-work chains, like Psy’s, can interact with high-performance blockchains without sacrificing security or requiring centralized intermediaries.

This bridge continues Psy Protocol’s mission to empower developers to build hyper-scalable web3 applications to host the next generation of the decentralized internet.

The bridge supports standard Dogecoin wallets and exchange deposits.

Quotes

“We have been working hard to find ways to better serve the Doge community, and now we get the chance to offer them even greater utility for their Dogecoin,” Carter Feldman, CEO of Psy Protocol, said. “This demonstrates the promise of combining best-in-class security with user demand and an established developer base.”

“We’re thrilled to announce the DOGE bridge to Solana, a big step in welcoming one of crypto’s most iconic communities to the Solana ecosystem,” said Lily Liu, President of the Solana Foundation. “DOGE, Bitcoin’s beloved pet, embodies the fun, irreverent spirit that drives on-chain culture. By bridging DOGE into Solana’s network, we’re inviting the Dogecoin community—and all OG crypto enthusiasts—to join us in marrying on-chain culture and decentralized finance.”

"Trustless verification has always been the holy grail of interoperability, but achieving it at scale has remained elusive,” said Robinson Burkey, co-founder of Wormhole. “Seeing Psy and Wormhole come together to build this around an asset like DOGE captures the true cyberpunk spirit of crypto. We’re excited to help bring a $36B asset to Solana—soon to be powered by Wormhole."

How the Bridge Works

The bridge captures and verifies each Dogecoin block header on Solana. Block headers contain essential blockchain data, including the previous block hash, timestamp, difficulty target, the Merkle root of all transactions in the block, and the Proof of Work consensus algorithm. By verifying these headers directly on Solana, the system cryptographically confirms the validity of Dogecoin transactions without intermediaries.

When users send DOGE to the bridge, the system verifies the deposit on the Dogecoin blockchain and mints an equivalent amount of QDOGE tokens on Solana. To convert back, QDOGE tokens are burned on Solana, with withdrawal messages securely transmitted through Wormhole’s cross-chain messaging protocol, triggering the release of the original DOGE to the user's Dogecoin address.

To enable this bridge, Psy has created a suite of infrastructure for developers:

txindex: a fully-featured indexer for Dogecoin with effortless handling of forking behavior

electrs-doge: the first open-source block explorer for Dogecoin

doge-sdk: the first JavaScript SDK for Dogecoin

forkr: an easy-to-use tool for simulating forks/re-orgs on Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

About Psy Protocol

Psy is the leading innovator in next-generation proof-of-work technology, on a mission to restore the security and decentralization principles of blockchain while enabling modern scalability. Psy is bridging the utility gap between Proof of Work and Proof of Stake chains, empowering developers to build hyper-scalable web3 applications, to provide a credible alternative to a centralized internet controlled by a handful of tech monopolies.

Mr

Josh Adams

Serotonin

[email protected]

This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program .



