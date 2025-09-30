127 reads

How Digital Turbine Migrated DynamoDB to GCP With ScyllaDB in One Sprint

by
byScyllaDB@scylladb

Monstrously Fast + Scalable NoSQL. Start Fast. Scale Fearlessly

September 30th, 2025
featured image - How Digital Turbine Migrated DynamoDB to GCP With ScyllaDB in One Sprint
    Speed
    Voice
ScyllaDB
← Previous

Here's How ShareChat Scaled Their ML Feature Store 1000X Without Scaling the Database

Up Next →

Why DynamoDB Costs Spiral Out of Control (and How to Fix Them)

About Author

ScyllaDB HackerNoon profile picture
ScyllaDB@scylladb

Monstrously Fast + Scalable NoSQL. Start Fast. Scale Fearlessly

Read my storiesAbout @scylladb

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

cloud#dynamodb-migration#scylladb-alternator#gcp-database-migration#digital-turbine-case-study#cloud-cost-optimization#database-performance-boost#sada-cloud-migration#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories