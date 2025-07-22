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Why DynamoDB Costs Spiral Out of Control (and How to Fix Them)

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byScyllaDB@scylladb

Monstrously Fast + Scalable NoSQL. Start Fast. Scale Fearlessly

October 9th, 2025
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ScyllaDB@scylladb

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cloud#dynamodb-cost-calculator#dynamodb-pricing-pitfalls#aws-dynamodb-vs-scylladb#dynamodb-overprovisioning#dynamodb-write-cost#dynamodb-throttling#cloud-cost-optimization#good-company

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