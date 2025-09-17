Building the Future of 3D Digital Asset Management

Every day I wake up and help build the infrastructure that powers the future of 3D content. That’s an exciting sentence to write, but it feels especially relevant now because the world is finally catching up to what my team and I have believed for years: 3D is going mainstream. 3D isn’t just for games anymore. Automakers use 3D models to simulate designs and optimize production. Retailers are spinning up interactive product previews so customers can “try before they buy.” Real estate agents are giving immersive property tours. Healthcare teams are scanning and reconstructing organs in 3D. The list goes on, and it’s growing. Every industry is finding new ways to use 3D, and that creates one massive shared challenge: how to store, secure, optimize, and share these heavy assets in a way that actually scales. use 3D models spinning up giving Healthcare teams Every industry That’s where echo3D comes in. We’re building a 3D digital asset management (DAM) platform designed for teams who need to collaborate with 3D at the center of their workflow. At a high level, we’re making it just as easy to manage a 3D model as it is to manage a photo or a video today. Behind the scenes, that means building cloud-based pipelines that handle version control, compression, optimization, and distribution of assets across platforms and devices. echo3D version control compression optimization distribution of assets The “how” is just as fun as the “why.” We’re experimenting with cutting-edge 3D compression techniques that shrink file sizes without sacrificing fidelity. We’re tackling problems around distributing 3D content efficiently, whether it’s for AR headsets, VR environments, or mobile apps. We’re designing tools that help teams keep their models secure while still being able to collaborate in real time. And, maybe most importantly, we’re creating an ecosystem where professionals and creators can spend more time focusing on what they’re building and less time wrestling with messy file formats or performance bottlenecks. collaborate in real time It’s fascinating time to be in this space because the 3D ecosystem itself is evolving rapidly. Just look at the billions of dollars Meta is pouring into mixed reality glasses. They’re betting, as we are, that in the near future 3D content won’t be niche—it’ll be everywhere. In 2026, I believe 3D assets will be as ubiquitous as 2D images are today. Whether you’re scrolling through an online store, attending a work meeting in AR, or studying anatomy in VR, you’ll be interacting with 3D content seamlessly. Meta Another major indicator for 3D adoption is the rise of AI-generated 3D models. Tools like Copilot 3D, Meshy AI, and others are making it possible to generate usable assets in seconds from text prompts or reference images. That opens the door for entirely new workflows, where anyone—not just 3D specialists—can contribute content. But this surge in creation also amplifies the need for robust management: suddenly there are more assets, more formats, and more pipelines to support. That’s exactly where scalable DAM solutions become critical. Copilot 3D Meshy AI For me, the excitement comes from knowing that my team is laying the groundwork for that future. The technology we’re developing is about removing friction so that 3D can reach its full potential across industries. We spend our days focused on the question that is shaping the future of how we work, shop, design, and play: how do we make 3D content as easy to manage as any other type of digital media? And we’re not just helping industries better use 3D right now—we’re building the rails for a world where 3D is the default. Every breakthrough in compression, distribution, or collaboration we make at echo3D is another step toward making that world real. The possibilities in 3D are endless, but only if we solve the infrastructure challenges that come with it. That’s the mission we’re on, and I couldn’t be more excited to be in the thick of it. possibilities in 3D are endless