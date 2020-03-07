3D Technology: Explore to Know How It Benefited Businesses

Technology has drastically changed the landscape of every business sector these days. Most of the things are revolving around avoidance technology like big data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence , and many others. And now, it seems that 3D technology is here to create a massive buzz in the world today. This modern technology promises to open and provide an end number of opportunities for entrepreneurs to establish their branches in advanced industries.

Everyone in the market these days is paying attention to considering 3D technology for their business. Entrepreneurs who are dealing with printing have jumped into the bandwagon to use 3D technology like 3D printing as it makes their work much easier and smoother than ever before. According to the Statista report , the market for 3D printing products and services worldwide is estimated to reach around 35.6 billion U.S. dollars by 2024, even the compound annual growth rate of the printing industry is predicted to increase by 22.5 percent from 2020 to 2024.

Want to Bring Your Imagination to Real? Know How 3D Technology Can Help You with It

3D technology is one of the most emerging sectors that have been considered by most of the business entrepreneurs nowadays. They are using this modern technology to provide a more engaging and improved shopping experience to their prospective customers and also to simplify their working process. They are using different types of apps to leverage the advantage of 3D technology like 3D visualization, 3D printing, 3D modeling, 3D display, and many others.

In 2014 Canalys, a market research firm revealed a report which shows the increasing percentage of the global market for 3D printers and services, It showed that it jumped to $2.5 billion in 2013 while it was increased by $16.2 billion in 2018 and its compound annual growth rate was noted around 45.7%, thus it is predicted that its market will grow much higher in the nearby future.

According to the report , the 3D technology market has reached around $46.0 billion presently, and it is predicted that it will grow higher and reach $175.1 billion by 2020, and at the same time, it will be supported by a CAGR of 21%. 3D technology is availing the users with three-dimensional views of any of the image or content which they have captured. Thus its demand is increasing at the rapid speed, now most of the business industry is leveraging the advantage of 3D technology-based applications and various products, business sectors like healthcare, entertainment, government and defense, automobile, and many other industrial segments.

Impact of 3D Technology on Business Sectors

3D Technology has much to offer to all business sector, it not only benefits businesses in making their business process much smoother but it is also helping them to provide offers best shopping experience to online buyers, this might include the sense of feeling, interacting, and seeing any of the product which business is selling to them online. This might not be possible when business entrepreneurs consider traditional eCommerce platforms for selling their business products or service.

According to a recent report , 3D technology has proved to be more beneficial for fashion and the accessory sector. 3D modeling has helped to come up with the latest clothing trends, which can be noted as game-changers for customers as well as businesses related to the fashion sector.

Thanks to 3D technology, it has become possible for the fashion sector to experiment with integrated feedback systems, lights, and many other technical enhancements with the clothing. Recently Loomia13, one of the fashion startup, has come up with amazing products that glow or heat up in certain situations. While another fashion startup, CuteCircuit has presented Twitter dress14, this dress changes its color when it receives a tweet. There are many other fashion products which have been developed using the latest technologies like 3D technology or any other.

Numerous applications are being developed using the latest technology these days, and 3d technology is one of them. Wide range of the innovation spectrum and span a diversity is being experienced by all the businesses in the present modern era.

It becomes mandatory for them to provide their business service to customers on demand by developing gojek like app or any other advance and feature-rich application. They need to make sure that they use modern technology like 3D, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, or any other while crafting applications or any of the products for their business, as it can help them to bring their imagination to reality. Let's explore which business sectors have started using 3D technology to offer the best experience to their customers.

Aerospace Industry

NASA has stepped ahead to leverage 3D technology and printing as advance service for rapid pre-prototyping. More than 70 parts of Space Exploration Vehicle, which they presently have been crafted and designed digitally using 3D technology, they used 3D printing as they know it well that it can help them to design all the parts more accurately and speedily than ever before. The use of 3D printing also results in reducing the materials utilized and allowed them to detect and resolve all the design problems. This resulted in saving a huge amount of time, resources, and cost simultaneously. ( Source

According to Statista report , as of 2016, the automotive and aerospace industries was one among other industries which had the highest demand for high-performance alloys when it comes to choosing the material for 3D printing. Most of the parts for the aerospace industry these days are crafted using the latest 3D technology.

Architecture

The global 3D technology and printing market size was found around USD 9.9 billion in 2018, which is expected to jump and reach USD 34.8 billion by 2024. Many of the architectures are considering 3D technology due to various factors like:

Easy development of customized products.

Reduction in manufacturing cost.

Demands less process downtime.

Even the government is stepping ahead for investing in 3D technology-based projects. Currently, 3D technology is shifting the trend from prototyping to functional, which can be proved to be more beneficial for all business sectors, including the profession of architecture.

With the help of 3D technology, it has become much easier for architects to typically craft and design models of rooms, apartments, buildings, and much more as part of their approval process. Architecture can shorter model building frameworks and can decrease the involvement of people with the help of 3D technology. They can use 3D printing to print the model and approve the same from others. This offers a more accurate model to architecture when compared with other designing methods.

Manufacturing Industry

Manufacturers across have started using 3D technology in many ways. Many advanced 3D technology-based products are available in the market these days. These products are developed using various technologies like fused deposition modeling (FDM), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), inkjet printing, laser metal deposition (LMD), digital light processing (DLP), and laminated object manufacturing (LOM). Some of the widely used 3D printing technologies are SLS, FDM, and DMLS, it is mostly used by businesses as it eases their work and helps them to work in a better way.

3D technology is very beneficial for the manufacturing industry as it saves a huge amount of time for the developers. It helps them to get a clear map of the particular product which they are trying to develop. It helps them to fix errors and bugs during the designing phase, so the chances of poor production reduce to a great extent.

3D technology has brought Agile methodologies into the IT development process. It has resulted in improving and easing prototype creation, modification, evaluated, and reconstructed process to a great extent. It helps them to produce fully integrated products that they can directly deliver to the consumers without any fear. It helps to enhance their overall manufacturing supply chain by saving a tremendous amount of time, cost, and resources, which can be utilized somewhere else for the upbringing of the firm.

Ending Note

In this digital era, it has become mandatory for businesses to understand the importance of relations management and customer engagement. If they want to take their business to a new level, then it becomes to provide the best experience to customers, and how can they do it? By considering the latest technology like 3D technology.

3D technology is one of the promising future technologies. It is considered by most of the business entrepreneurs these days. It not only helps to improve their business process but also helps them to take it to a new level of success. It can prove to be a reasonable and best option for those brands who are trying to develop themselves in this tech-driven and competitive market.

