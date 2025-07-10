Bitunix Partners with CoinTracking to Help Users Manage Assets and File Taxes with Ease

Bitunix exchange is pleased to announce a new partnership with CoinTracking, one of the most trusted tools for crypto tax reporting and portfolio tracking. This integration is now live, allowing Bitunix users to easily sync their trading data and manage their entire crypto portfolio with greater accuracy and convenience.

CoinTracking is used by over 1.9 million people globally and supports data imports from more than 300 exchanges and wallets. It gives crypto investors a clearer view of their trading history, profits and losses, and overall performance, whether they trade occasionally or around the clock.

This integration is part of Bitunix’s ongoing effort to make the trading experience smoother and more transparent for everyone. Crypto taxes can be confusing, especially with frequent trades, derivatives, and assets spread across wallets and exchanges. CoinTracking helps by turning that into organized data, so users can focus more on trading and less on spreadsheets.

With just a few clicks, Bitunix users can now connect their account to CoinTracking using API access or by manually uploading trade history. The process is safe, secure, and respects user privacy.

“At Bitunix, we’re always listening to our users,” said KX Wu, COO of Bitunix. “This partnership came out of a simple question: how can we make life easier for people who actively trade? CoinTracking integration was the clear answer.”

With CoinTracking, Bitunix users can now access a dashboard that displays their full portfolio history, including detailed analytics on holdings, realized and unrealized gains, and asset allocations. This helps users better understand where they stand financially and make more informed decisions.

In addition to easy tax report generation, CoinTracking offers visual portfolio tools, daily snapshots, and automated performance summaries. Bitunix users can import their data using secure API keys in just a few minutes, which is a simple format supported by most exchanges that allows users to export and import their transaction data with ease.

This collaboration is part of Bitunix’s ongoing mission to simplify crypto trading and give users tools that make a real difference in their everyday experience

About Bitunix

Bitunix is a global crypto derivatives exchange founded in 2021, committed to offering simple, secure, transparent, and cost-effective trading services to its users. Bitunix specializes in both spot trading and perpetual futures, with over 800 trading pairs and leverage of up to 125x.

With features such as top-tier liquidity, 24/7 customer support, and a strong commitment to regulatory compliance, Bitunix remains at the forefront of providing a reliable trading experience for the global crypto community. Bitunix has attracted more than 2,000,000 users from over 100 countries, facilitating a daily trading volume exceeding $5 billion on its platform.

About CoinTracking

CoinTracking is the ultimate solution for simplifying your crypto journey. With support for thousands of exchanges, wallets, and blockchains, our platform automatically imports and analyzes your transactions, giving you a crystal-clear overview of your portfolio and gains. Tax reports tailored to your country’s regulations make filing crypto taxes stress-free. Plus, our Full-Service option connects you with tax professionals who handle the heavy lifting for you. Why waste time stressing over spreadsheets when CoinTracking can do it all for you - Join the thousands of crypto enthusiasts already making smarter decisions with CoinTracking .



