Bitunix Protects Traders from Liquidations with New Futures Bonus Rule & Adds Conversion Tool

Singapore, February 27th, 2025 - Bitunix has recently introduced several updates, adding new features to improve trading efficiency and user experience. Among these features is the New Futures Bonus Logic. Through this feature, Bitunix allows users to continue utilizing an expired futures bonus if it is still in use as a margin for an open position.





The world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange , Bitunix has recently introduced several updates, adding new features to improve trading efficiency and user experience. With this new feature, the expired futures bonus can remain in use if reclaiming it could force the position to be liquidated. If that's the case, the bonus won't be taken back. This helps traders avoid sudden losses and keep their positions stable. This also ensures traders can manage their positions without sudden disruptions, improving capital stability.





Furthermore, the futures trading page now shows a record of futures bonus discounts, making it easier for users to track their bonus usage. Also, the Bitunix mobile app has been upgraded to offer a smooth P2P trading experience. With these improvements, users can trade peer-to-peer anytime, anywhere, with enhanced speed and security.





“All these features are intended to make the trading process easier for users. Especially the new futures bonus logic. It’s really important and is a very big advantage of our futures bonus for our users,” said Bill Wong, Bitunix’s CMO.

Turn Leftover Crypto Known as “Dust” into USDT Instantly

Often, after spot trading, users are left with small token amounts commonly referred to as "dust." Therefore, being able to convert these assets into USDT will maximize capital efficiency and will help users keep their portfolios clean. Hence, Bitunix has launched the New Convert Small Balance feature through which users will have the opportunity to convert tokens worth less than 5 USDT into USDT at the current exchange rate.





Users can utilize this feature once every 12 hours through the 'small balance convert' option in their spot account. They can select all the small balance tokens they wish to convert with just one click. Past conversions can be viewed in the transaction history, providing users with complete visibility into their balances and exchanges. How to use this tool is explained in detail by Bitunix in this guide .





Furthermore, Bitunix exchange users can now convert their assets instantly on the exchange without the complexity of order matching. This comes thanks to the new "Convert" featur,e which is available in the web version and supports multiple cryptocurrencies.

Users only need to select the currency they want to convert, and the system will automatically quote. After confirmation, the system converts without adding any fees, making transactions faster, simpler, and more efficient than ever before.

In a recent survey as per Crypto News , 76% of cryptocurrency traders expressed a preference for spot trading, highlighting its significance in the crypto market. Hence the "Convert" feature in the spot market by Bitunix.

New Task Center and Campaign Hub for More Rewards

In addition to these major updates, Bitunix has also introduced other new features to improve the user experience. The Task Center offers personalized tasks based on account status, rewarding users for completing KYC verification and reaching trading milestones.

The Campaign Center is a dedicated space for all promotions, including special campaigns for key opinion leaders (KOLs), ensuring users never miss out on rewards. With these improvements, Bitunix continues to lead the way as the world's fastest-growing crypto exchange by offering a more intuitive, efficient, and rewarding platform.

About Bitunix

Bitunix is a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange founded in 2021, committed to offering simple, secure, transparent, and cost-effective trading services to its users. Bitunix specializes in both spot trading and perpetual futures, with over 700 trading pairs and leverage of up to 125x.





With features such as top-tier liquidity, 24/7 customer support, and a strong commitment to regulatory compliance, Bitunix remains at the forefront of providing a reliable trading experience for the global crypto community. Bitunix has attracted more than 2,000,000 users from over 100 countries, facilitating a daily trading volume exceeding $5 billion on its platform.