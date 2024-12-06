Author Your Own Adventure With These 5 Must-Try Free Tools

There are many ways to create wonderful stories, and using software (besides words) is one of them. Interactive fiction, for instance, is an interesting way of storytelling where you, as the reader or player, get to make choices that affect how the story unfolds. It’s often like a mix between a book and a game. By using a specific type of software, writers create these branching storylines and design different paths and outcomes based on the reader’s decisions.
Depending on the software and the potential outcomes, writers don't even need a huge amount of technical knowledge. Plus: they don't need to pay for anything, because there are several open-source and free tools to do this, available to everyone.
Have you seen/played “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” on Netflix? Well, it was partly made with Twine, without coding. This is a free tool created by Chris Klimas, first released in 2009. It’s designed to help users build interactive, nonlinear stories without needing to know how to code. Twine is especially popular for creating text-based games and branching narratives, allowing authors to create stories that change based on the reader's choices.
One of Twine's key features is its user-friendly interface, which visually maps out how different story parts are connected.
Twine is primarily supported through donations, with Chris Klimas receiving funding via Patreon and donations made to the Interactive Fiction Technology Foundation.
This is a more visual alternative. Created by Tom "PyTom" Rothamel, Ren'Py was first released in 2004. It’s primarily designed to make visual novels (often romantic), allowing users to tell interactive stories using images, sounds, and text. Ren'Py's name is a combination of "ren'ai," the Japanese word for romantic love, and Python, the programming language it’s built on.
One of Ren'Py's strengths is its simplicity paired with powerful customization options. The basic scripting language is easy to learn, enabling creators to manage large storylines effortlessly. For more complex projects, users can add Python code to handle sophisticated game mechanics.
Ren'Py is funded primarily through community support, with donations coming from its Patreon page and sponsorships.
Released by Chris Gregan in 2014, Fungus is designed to help anyone create interactive storytelling games within Unity, even without coding experience. It’s particularly popular for visual novels, point-and-click adventures, and educational games. The software simplifies game development with its easy-to-learn interface, making it ideal for writers, illustrators, and animators who are new to Unity. It also supports more advanced developers by offering Lua scripting for additional customization.
One of Fungus' standout features is its visual scripting system, which allows users to manage complex dialogues, characters, and game logic without writing code.
This tool is funded by community support, as it's free to use by anyone.
This one is likely the grandpa of Interactive Fiction. First released in 1988 by Michael J. Roberts, TADS has gone through three major versions: 1, 2, and lately 3 —a complete rewrite of the original engine. Anyway, it’s still a powerful tool designed to help people create their own interactive stories, but it requires some degree of programming knowledge to do it.
TADS is entirely free and open-source, sustained by a passionate community of interactive fiction enthusiasts.
Scripts are also important to build some fiction, and here’s Trelby to help with it. It was initially released as "Blyte" in 2003 by Osku Salerma, but after its commercial sales faltered, the software was open-sourced in 2006. In 2011, developer Anil Gulecha revived the project, giving it a new name, Trelby, and adding modern features. Its main function is to provide screenwriters with a powerful, simple, and customizable tool for writing and formatting screenplays.
As an open-source and free-to-use project, Trelby relies on community contributions for development. This makes it a valuable tool for writers interested in collaborative projects. For authors of Interactive Fiction, this could be an appealing resource for structuring narratives or screen-based storytelling projects, bridging the gap between traditional screenwriting and interactive narratives.


