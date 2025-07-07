Did you know there’s a wide range of software tools available for managing and editing your images and photos? They vary from beginner-friendly to advanced and come in many formats for different devices and operating systems. While many require payments or include ads, you can also choose a free, open-source tool that fits your needs. These are often developed by volunteer teams, so if you find them useful, consider supporting them with a crypto donation via Kivach.
Let’s explore some editing tools you can fund with Kivach.
PhotoPrism
Before properly editing our images, we’ll likely need a good viewer and organizer, and PhotoPrism can do a nice job with it. This is a private photo management app that was first released in 2020 by developers Michael Mayer and Theresa Gresch. Designed to be self-hosted, it allows users to organize, browse, and search through their photo collections without relying on Big Tech services. The software aims to give users full control over their image libraries while respecting their privacy.
This platform is fully independent and mostly relies on community support. Users can contribute through GitHub Sponsors, Patreon, or by purchasing commercial licenses for Pro features. Future updates aim to enhance smart album creation using public event data and further improve the app’s AI-powered organization tools. For crypto donations, they appear on Kivach as
ImageMagick
Around 1987, brothers Thomas and John Knoll started the development of the software we’d know as Photoshop. In the same year, Jon Cristy created ImageMagick. Both tools, curiously enough, would be publicly released in 1990, and both stand today —but ImageMagick is open-source and free. Its main purpose is to help people work with digital images—whether that means viewing, editing, or converting them into different formats.
From artists and web developers to scientists and engineers, many use this software because it supports over 200 image file types and works well across various operating systems like Windows, Linux, and macOS. It can automate complex tasks through scripts or command-line instructions, which is handy when dealing with large batches of images. It supports things like animation, drawing, color management, adding text, resizing, applying effects, detecting edges, and many more.
Looking ahead,
Upscayl
When you only have a small version of a certain image, it’s very difficult to make it larger without losing quality. Also, you can have a large but poor-quality version, anyway. Upscayl was created to help with these issues. It was first released in 2022 by developers Nayam Amarshe and Suvojit Ghosh (also known as TGS963). It works to enhance and enlarge images without losing sharpness or detail — a challenge that usually leads to blurry results with traditional methods.
Whether you’re working with old photos or pixelated graphics,
The project has a paid commercial alternative, “Upscayl Cloud,” a web-based version that doesn’t require special hardware. However, it’s still mostly sustained by a passionate community and contributors on GitHub, as well as voluntary donations from users. Anyone can help by submitting ideas, fixing bugs, or supporting development financially. This software piece appears on Kivach as
MiniPaint
This is a lightweight, browser-based image editor first released around 2013 by a developer known as Vilius. It provides a free and accessible way for anyone to edit or create images directly from a web browser—no downloads or installations required. Whether you’re making quick edits, creating digital art, or experimenting with layers and effects, miniPaint offers an easy-to-use solution that works entirely in your browser, with nothing uploaded to any server.
Despite its simple look,
The software is maintained by Vilius with help from the community. Development and improvements rely on volunteers who contribute code, report bugs, or suggest features. Since there are no ads or hidden charges, the project is funded through personal initiative and community goodwill. If you’d like to send your thanks with a cryptocurrency tip, you can
Siril
More than just everyday images, Siril was designed to process astronomical images and is especially useful in astrophotography. It was first released in 2005 by François Meyer. Development paused for a while before being picked up by a new team in 2012, and it’s now maintained by contributors like Cyril Richard, Vincent Hourdin, and Cécile Melis. Siril helps users improve raw telescope images, making it easier to reveal faint stars, nebulae, and galaxies in clearer detail.
The software is ideal for amateur astronomers and advanced users alike. It works across Windows, macOS, Linux, and FreeBSD, offering tools for stacking multiple exposures, removing noise, aligning stars, and correcting colors.
Siril is maintained by the FreeAstro community, and development is funded by donations through platforms like PayPal and Liberapay. Volunteers also contribute translations, scripts, and documentation to improve accessibility worldwide. Upcoming features include more precise color calibration tools and better support for modern cameras, thanks to a collaborative sensor database. To support them with cryptocurrencies, you can
Bonus: GIMP
As far as Photoshop alternatives go, GIMP certainly deserves a mention — but we already covered it in
\Send and Receive Donations on Kivach
Donating via Kivach is very easy. First, install the
If you’re a developer and someone has already donated to your repo, the steps are easy too. All you need is the Obyte wallet and a quick GitHub verification inside the app (just find the GitHub Attestation bot in the Bot Store - Chat menu). After that, click “Add repository”
Also, you may want to check our previous episodes.
-
5 Open-Source Projects You Can Donate to via Kivach, Episode IV: Privacy Tools
-
5 Open-source Blogging and Writing Tools to Donate to via Kivach (Ep V)
-
5 Open-Source Tools You Can Donate to via Kivach, Episode VI: Decentralized Services
-
5 Cybersecurity Tools to Use for Free and Donate to Via Kivach
-
5 Free Data Recovery and Backup Projects to Donate to Via Kivach
-
5 Open-Source and Free Operating Systems to Donate via Kivach
-
-
Fight Against Fascism and Tyranny With These Free Software Tools
**Featured Vector Image by storyset /
Freepik