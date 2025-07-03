Educational Byte: Why Crypto is Used as a Tool for Freedom?

When you think of crypto, you might picture wild price charts or stories of overnight millionaires. But that’s just the surface. Beyond all the hype, crypto is more than digital money or a tool to get easy earnings. It’s a way to escape systems that often put up walls where you need bridges. Crypto is being used as a tool for freedom all over the world.

In regions where people’s funds can be frozen without valid reasons, can vanish into inflation, or in which speaking out can get your bank account shut down, cryptocurrencies are offering a lifeline. They’re not just cool tech. They’re shields, passports, and sometimes even megaphones.

Let’s dig into why.

Breaking Free from Traditional Control

Do you know who prints and controls all traditional money, like USD or EUR? Governments and their central banks. Therefore, they can order whatever they consider appropriate to be done with these coins. Print more, increasing inflation. Freeze the opposition's accounts. Or the more mundane but still inconvenient event: asking you for a bunch of paperwork to open a simple bank account or to make a transfer.

Now, here’s the twist: cryptocurrencies flip that model. With crypto, no single company or government is holding the keys, only yourself. This doesn't always guarantee complete freedom (it always depends on the cryptocurrency network, their decentralization levels , and the tools you use), but it's certainly a help in most cases. In most cases, indeed, no one will bother to apply any kind of censorship, even if they could, because it’s a very complex matter that probably only powerful governments could achieve –and sometimes (depending on the decentralization level), not even them.



Let’s see a few real-life cases. In different corners of the world, people facing injustice have also faced something sneakier: financial censorship . In 2010, WikiLeaks had its donations cut off by major payment companies, so supporters turned to crypto to keep it alive. Protesters in Hong Kong (2019) and Belarus (2020) saw their bank accounts frozen, too. In each case, cryptocurrencies stepped in as the only way people could keep helping one another. That was freedom tech in action!

On the other hand, you’d do well to remember an old crypto adage: Not your keys? Not your coins. To really control your crypto, you need your private keys (secret words to access your funds everywhere). If you’re using a centralized exchange (think Binance or Coinbase), you don’t actually own those keys, only an account there. It’s like storing gold in someone else’s vault. To be truly free, you’ll need a non-custodial wallet .

Crypto Platforms Designed for Freedom

It’s also worth mentioning that not all crypto is created equal. Some crypto projects look decentralized on the surface but are controlled behind the scenes. If freedom is your goal, you want tools built to stay neutral and open, even when things get tough.

Ethereum, for example, faced a wave of censorship when the U.S. sanctioned Tornado Cash . Some wallets stopped supporting it, and stablecoin issuers even froze user funds linked to it. This happens because block production on Ethereum involves several layers: builders, relayers, and “validators”. Each one has a chance to say “nope” to transactions they don’t like. Something similar can happen on Bitcoin: miners can still cherry-pick and reject transactions. So even if a transaction is valid, it might never make it into a block if enough middlemen get cold feet. This is where projects like Obyte come in.





This crypto network runs on something called a DAG (short for Directed Acyclic Graph), which sounds complex but just means it doesn’t rely on miners or “validators”. Unlike blockchains that bundle transactions into blocks and wait for approval by middlemen, Obyte spreads them out like a web in which you attach your own transactions to previous ones. No middle layer can reject them. Order Providers help arrange things but can’t block or censor anything.

It’s a model that puts users, not institutions, in charge —exactly what crypto was meant to do.





Featured Vector Image by storyset / Freepik



