Top 100 Highest Paying Upwork Clients

Hope you enjoyed the holidays, my fellow freelancers! Here’s how we’re gonna do it. First, go through this list with your eyes wide shut. Then, there’ll be a FAQ section at its end. That’s gonna reduce the number of comments and save me time to finish binging the second season of Squid Game. I ain’t saying I got them all, but if you have some additional ones, leave a comment. COMPANY\n\nSPENT\n\nCOUNTRY\n\n\n\nFlagship One $9.1M total spent Member since Jan 1, 2018\n\n$9,100,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nPresenso (Acquired by SKF) $7.3M total spent Member since Aug 7, 2014\n\n$7,300,000.00\n\nIsrael\n\n\n\nHaba Trading B.V. $7M total spent Member since Apr 9, 2015\n\n$7,000,000.00\n\nNetherlands\n\n\n\nBright Solutions GmbH $5.6M total spent Member since Nov 21, 2015\n\n$5,600,000.00\n\nGermany\n\n\n\nPreScouter, Inc. $5.3M total spent Member since Sep 24, 2011\n\n$5,300,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nSpace Touch $4.8M total spent Member since May 7, 2017\n\n$4,800,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nFCI – The Language Experts $4.6M total spent Member since Oct 16, 2010\n\n$4,600,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nMegarama Games $4.4M total spent Member since Dec 31, 2015\n\n$4,400,000.00\n\nIsrael\n\n\n\nStrolid $4.4M total spent Member since Aug 13, 2019\n\n$4,400,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nDeskpro Ltd $4.3M total spent Member since Sep 12, 2013\n\n$4,300,000.00\n\nUK\n\n\n\nBluestone Apps $4.1M total spent Member since Dec 14, 2009\n\n$4,100,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nSafeGraph $4.1M total spent Member since Nov 7, 2016\n\n$4,100,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nIWS Group $4M total spent Member since Jun 10, 2012\n\n$4,000,000.00\n\nMalta\n\n\n\nOrbio World $4M total spent Member since Apr 9, 2021\n\n$4,000,000.00\n\nLithuania\n\n\n\nQwoted $3.2M total spent Member since Mar 29, 2015\n\n$3,200,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nSocial Sweethearts GmbH $3.1M total spent Member since Feb 17, 2017\n\n$3,100,000.00\n\nGermany\n\n\n\nSprious $3M total spent Member since Oct 29, 2013\n\n$3,000,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nGot It, Inc. $2.8M total spent Member since Nov 6, 2012\n\n$2,800,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nStuff You Can Use $2.8M total spent Member since Oct 9, 2012\n\n$2,800,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nGoFleet $2.7M total spent Member since May 6, 2015\n\n$2,700,000.00\n\nCanada\n\n\n\nBatchService $2.7M total spent Member since Sep 26, 2018\n\n$2,700,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nStudio98 $2.7M total spent Member since Apr 22, 2007\n\n$2,700,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nBava Software $2.7M total spent Member since Dec 9, 2014\n\n$2,700,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\niFIT Inc. $2.6M total spent Member since Jul 18, 2016\n\n$2,600,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nGreeneIS $2.6M total spent Member since Jun 6, 2012\n\n$2,600,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nSalesHive $2.6M total spent Member since Dec 3, 2018\n\n$2,600,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nLendistry $2.6M total spent Member since Sep 29, 2021\n\n$2,600,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nYittBox $2.5M total spent Member since Apr 20, 2018\n\n$2,500,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nFinixio $2.5M total spent Member since Jan 16, 2013\n\n$2,500,000.00\n\nUK\n\n\n\nTovoData $2.5M total spent Member since Aug 8, 2012\n\n$2,500,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nA-1 Auto Transport $2.5M total spent Member since Feb 6, 2013\n\n$2,500,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nEmpowerID $2.3M total spent Member since Nov 29, 2015\n\n$2,300,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nSupernova $2.3M total spent Member since Sep 11, 2014\n\n$2,300,000.00\n\nSingapore\n\n\n\nAuthority Partners $2.2M total spent Member since Jan 19, 2019\n\n$2,200,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nCruiseDirect $2.2M total spent Member since Mar 7, 2015\n\n$2,200,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nPKE $2.2M total spent Member since Apr 26, 2009\n\n$2,200,000.00\n\nAustria\n\n\n\nMayven Studios $2.1M total spent Member since Jul 13, 2013\n\n$2,100,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nProtech Solutions, Inc. $2.1M total spent Member since Apr 18, 2015\n\n$2,100,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nBaxter International $2.1M total spent Member since Jul 20, 2018\n\n$2,100,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nIntensivate $2.1M total spent Member since Apr 25, 2017\n\n$2,100,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nWhizz Group $2.1M total spent Member since Apr 30, 2020\n\n$2,100,000.00\n\nAustralia\n\n\n\nSocial27 $2M total spent Member since Apr 19, 2009\n\n$2,000,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nThe Credit Pros $2M total spent Member since Oct 19, 2007\n\n$2,000,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nVive Health $2M total spent Member since Sep 20, 2012\n\n$2,000,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\niQuanti $2M total spent Member since Dec 11, 2018\n\n$2,000,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nLing's moment $1.9M total spent Member since Jan 14, 2021\n\n$1,900,000.00\n\nHong Kong\n\n\n\nLanguage Bear $1.9M total spent Member since Oct 13, 2014\n\n$1,900,000.00\n\nBulgaria\n\n\n\nParadise Media $1.9M total spent Member since Apr 15, 2018\n\n$1,900,000.00\n\nSan Juan, PR\n\n\n\ndorms dot com $1.9M total spent Member since Nov 19, 2012\n\n$1,900,000.00\n\nIreland/Canada\n\n\n\nBetterMe $1.9M total spent Member since Oct 20, 2017\n\n$1,900,000.00\n\nUkraine\n\n\n\nFlash Hub $1.8M total spent Member since Feb 9, 2020\n\n$1,800,000.00\n\nGermany\n\n\n\nPeerSpot $1.8M total spent Member since Feb 8, 2012\n\n$1,800,000.00\n\nIsrael\n\n\n\nHealthnews $1.7M total spent Member since Jul 25, 2022\n\n$1,700,000.00\n\nLithuania\n\n\n\nAgentFire $1.7M total spent Member since Aug 7, 2012\n\n$1,700,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nEnzumo $1.7M total spent Member since May 31, 2008\n\n$1,700,000.00\n\nAustralia\n\n\n\niGrad $1.7M total spent Member since Oct 28, 2010\n\n$1,700,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nTax Goddess $1.6M total spent Member since Dec 7, 2011\n\n$1,600,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nCentric Software $1.6M total spent Member since Apr 23, 2019\n\n$1,600,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nHomeRoots $1.6M total spent Member since Jul 14, 2017\n\n$1,600,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nMSB.AI $1.5M total spent Member since Mar 11, 2019\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nProcureNet $1.5M total spent Member since Jun 16, 2021\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nHong Kong\n\n\n\nApporto $1.5M total spent Member since Apr 13, 2012\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nUnited Call Centers $1.5M total spent Member since May 16, 2012\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nHungary\n\n\n\nSkup $1.5M total spent Member since Dec 21, 2015\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nRevival Technology LLC $1.5M total spent Member since Feb 6, 2021\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nBuilt USA $1.5M total spent Member since Dec 10, 2013\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nFitness Superstore, Inc. $1.5M total spent Member since Aug 7, 2019\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nSite 123 $1.5M total spent Member since Jan 31, 2017\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nIsrael\n\n\n\nSmart Energy Group Pty Ltd $1.5M total spent Member since Aug 31, 2017\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nAustralia\n\n\n\nMSBAI $1.5M total spent Member since Mar 11, 2019\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nMagora $1.5M total spent Member since Sep 25, 2015\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUK\n\n\n\nTrendhim $1.5M total spent Member since Apr 15, 2016\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nDenmark\n\n\n\nSquadhelp $1.4M total spent Member since Nov 13, 2009\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nFindd Inc. $1.4M total spent Member since Jul 16, 2016\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nAffinity Home Care $1.4M total spent Member since Jun 20, 2011\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nThe Borgen Project $1.4M total spent Member since Jul 26, 2012\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nForesight Sports $1.4M total spent Member since May 18, 2017\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nCareMax $1.4M total spent Member since Dec 22, 2021\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nREBEL Internet B.V. $1.4M total spent Member since Aug 6, 2010\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nNetherlands\n\n\n\nPulseOne Group $1.4M total spent Member since Sep 24, 2017\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\ngotcha! $1.4M total spent Member since Mar 10, 2011\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nportal dot io $1.4M total spent Member since Jan 20, 2012\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nTelnyx $1.3M total spent Member since Oct 9, 2009\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nMagnetic Software $1.3M total spent Member since Jul 7, 2013\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nWalcraft Cabinetry $1.3M total spent Member since Feb 20, 2016\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nKonscious House Of Brands $1.3M total spent Member since Jul 5, 2018\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nPuerto Rico\n\n\n\nGames2win $1.3M total spent Member since Oct 15, 2013\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nIndia\n\n\n\nPassio AI $1.3M total spent Member since Aug 9, 2016\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nJibble $1.3M total spent Member since Jul 20, 2007\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nUK\n\n\n\nVerano Capital $1.3M total spent Member since Feb 7, 2014\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nChile\n\n\n\nFreight Management Systems, Inc. $1.3M total spent Member since Jun 3, 2020\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nFrontStory $1.2M total spent Member since Dec 21, 2011\n\n$1,200,000.00\n\nIsrael\n\n\n\nCaring, LLC. $12M total spent Member since May 12, 2011\n\n$1,200,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\ntemashop $1.2M total spent Member since Nov 14, 2010\n\n$1,200,000.00\n\nDenmark\n\n\n\nHyperTrends Global Inc. $1.2M total spent Member since May 30, 2012\n\n$1,200,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nKing Palm $1.2M total spent Member since Jul 9, 2017\n\n$1,200,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nMind Machine LLC $1.2M total spent Member since Mar 20, 2018\n\n$1,200,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nFoxway $1.1M total spent Member since Jun 13, 2016\n\n$1,100,000.00\n\nEstonia\n\n\n\nAllies of Skin $1.1M total spent Member since Jan 12, 2017\n\n$1,100,000.00\n\nSingapore\n\n\n\nEstefano Elhawary AG $1M total spent Member since Mar 28, 2011\n\n$1,000,000.00\n\nSwitzerland FAQ your FAQs: YOUR QUESTION: Is this list accurate? MY ANSWER: Nope. These companies have spent more in the meantime. YOUR QUESTION: Is it legal to publish this list? MY ANSWER: Yup. This is publicly available information. You can log in right away or create an account on Upwork and use the filter to see how much clients have spent. According to Upwork ToS, every client and/or freelancer has the right to disclose or keep it private how much they have spent/earned. YOUR QUESTION: What am I supposed to do with this list? MY ANSWER: Dunno. Use your imagination. YOUR QUESTION: Is it ethical to publish this list? MY ANSWER: It’s not ethical for Upwork to charge for everything and anything both clients and freelancers. I wrote a series of articles about it. YOUR QUESTION: Is it fair to Upwork? MY ANSWER: It ain’t fair to lay off 21% of Upwork employees to save $60M. YOUR QUESTION: Is Upwork going to like it? MY ANSWER: I don’t care. YOUR QUESTION: What’s the point? MY ANSWER: It’s easy to ask questions and find answers online about how much you can earn on Upwork or what’s the most money some freelancer has ever made, but it’s a different story when it comes to clients and how much they spend. YOUR QUESTION: Aren’t you afraid that this list may potentially get you “Epsteined?” MY ANSWER: I can only hope, but I’m not afraid. Batman has my back. As you can see (attached image), I’m currently selling stuff to survive at my local flea market. My first neighbor is no other than Mr. Wayne. That’s why I ain’t complaining, Wayne Entreprises is going through some tough times too. You can’t see Bruce while I’m looking after his company’s stuff. It’s his turn to get a coffee. Forget what you saw in the movies, he can be so stingy. Hope you enjoyed the holidays, my fellow freelancers! Here’s how we’re gonna do it. First, go through this list with your eyes wide shut. Then, there’ll be a FAQ section at its end. That’s gonna reduce the number of comments and save me time to finish binging the second season of Squid Game. I ain’t saying I got them all, but if you have some additional ones, leave a comment. COMPANY\n\nSPENT\n\nCOUNTRY\n\n\n\nFlagship One $9.1M total spent Member since Jan 1, 2018\n\n$9,100,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nPresenso (Acquired by SKF) $7.3M total spent Member since Aug 7, 2014\n\n$7,300,000.00\n\nIsrael\n\n\n\nHaba Trading B.V. $7M total spent Member since Apr 9, 2015\n\n$7,000,000.00\n\nNetherlands\n\n\n\nBright Solutions GmbH $5.6M total spent Member since Nov 21, 2015\n\n$5,600,000.00\n\nGermany\n\n\n\nPreScouter, Inc. $5.3M total spent Member since Sep 24, 2011\n\n$5,300,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nSpace Touch $4.8M total spent Member since May 7, 2017\n\n$4,800,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nFCI – The Language Experts $4.6M total spent Member since Oct 16, 2010\n\n$4,600,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nMegarama Games $4.4M total spent Member since Dec 31, 2015\n\n$4,400,000.00\n\nIsrael\n\n\n\nStrolid $4.4M total spent Member since Aug 13, 2019\n\n$4,400,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nDeskpro Ltd $4.3M total spent Member since Sep 12, 2013\n\n$4,300,000.00\n\nUK\n\n\n\nBluestone Apps $4.1M total spent Member since Dec 14, 2009\n\n$4,100,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nSafeGraph $4.1M total spent Member since Nov 7, 2016\n\n$4,100,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nIWS Group $4M total spent Member since Jun 10, 2012\n\n$4,000,000.00\n\nMalta\n\n\n\nOrbio World $4M total spent Member since Apr 9, 2021\n\n$4,000,000.00\n\nLithuania\n\n\n\nQwoted $3.2M total spent Member since Mar 29, 2015\n\n$3,200,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nSocial Sweethearts GmbH $3.1M total spent Member since Feb 17, 2017\n\n$3,100,000.00\n\nGermany\n\n\n\nSprious $3M total spent Member since Oct 29, 2013\n\n$3,000,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nGot It, Inc. $2.8M total spent Member since Nov 6, 2012\n\n$2,800,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nStuff You Can Use $2.8M total spent Member since Oct 9, 2012\n\n$2,800,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nGoFleet $2.7M total spent Member since May 6, 2015\n\n$2,700,000.00\n\nCanada\n\n\n\nBatchService $2.7M total spent Member since Sep 26, 2018\n\n$2,700,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nStudio98 $2.7M total spent Member since Apr 22, 2007\n\n$2,700,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nBava Software $2.7M total spent Member since Dec 9, 2014\n\n$2,700,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\niFIT Inc. $2.6M total spent Member since Jul 18, 2016\n\n$2,600,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nGreeneIS $2.6M total spent Member since Jun 6, 2012\n\n$2,600,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nSalesHive $2.6M total spent Member since Dec 3, 2018\n\n$2,600,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nLendistry $2.6M total spent Member since Sep 29, 2021\n\n$2,600,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nYittBox $2.5M total spent Member since Apr 20, 2018\n\n$2,500,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nFinixio $2.5M total spent Member since Jan 16, 2013\n\n$2,500,000.00\n\nUK\n\n\n\nTovoData $2.5M total spent Member since Aug 8, 2012\n\n$2,500,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nA-1 Auto Transport $2.5M total spent Member since Feb 6, 2013\n\n$2,500,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nEmpowerID $2.3M total spent Member since Nov 29, 2015\n\n$2,300,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nSupernova $2.3M total spent Member since Sep 11, 2014\n\n$2,300,000.00\n\nSingapore\n\n\n\nAuthority Partners $2.2M total spent Member since Jan 19, 2019\n\n$2,200,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nCruiseDirect $2.2M total spent Member since Mar 7, 2015\n\n$2,200,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nPKE $2.2M total spent Member since Apr 26, 2009\n\n$2,200,000.00\n\nAustria\n\n\n\nMayven Studios $2.1M total spent Member since Jul 13, 2013\n\n$2,100,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nProtech Solutions, Inc. $2.1M total spent Member since Apr 18, 2015\n\n$2,100,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nBaxter International $2.1M total spent Member since Jul 20, 2018\n\n$2,100,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nIntensivate $2.1M total spent Member since Apr 25, 2017\n\n$2,100,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nWhizz Group $2.1M total spent Member since Apr 30, 2020\n\n$2,100,000.00\n\nAustralia\n\n\n\nSocial27 $2M total spent Member since Apr 19, 2009\n\n$2,000,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nThe Credit Pros $2M total spent Member since Oct 19, 2007\n\n$2,000,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nVive Health $2M total spent Member since Sep 20, 2012\n\n$2,000,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\niQuanti $2M total spent Member since Dec 11, 2018\n\n$2,000,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nLing's moment $1.9M total spent Member since Jan 14, 2021\n\n$1,900,000.00\n\nHong Kong\n\n\n\nLanguage Bear $1.9M total spent Member since Oct 13, 2014\n\n$1,900,000.00\n\nBulgaria\n\n\n\nParadise Media $1.9M total spent Member since Apr 15, 2018\n\n$1,900,000.00\n\nSan Juan, PR\n\n\n\ndorms dot com $1.9M total spent Member since Nov 19, 2012\n\n$1,900,000.00\n\nIreland/Canada\n\n\n\nBetterMe $1.9M total spent Member since Oct 20, 2017\n\n$1,900,000.00\n\nUkraine\n\n\n\nFlash Hub $1.8M total spent Member since Feb 9, 2020\n\n$1,800,000.00\n\nGermany\n\n\n\nPeerSpot $1.8M total spent Member since Feb 8, 2012\n\n$1,800,000.00\n\nIsrael\n\n\n\nHealthnews $1.7M total spent Member since Jul 25, 2022\n\n$1,700,000.00\n\nLithuania\n\n\n\nAgentFire $1.7M total spent Member since Aug 7, 2012\n\n$1,700,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nEnzumo $1.7M total spent Member since May 31, 2008\n\n$1,700,000.00\n\nAustralia\n\n\n\niGrad $1.7M total spent Member since Oct 28, 2010\n\n$1,700,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nTax Goddess $1.6M total spent Member since Dec 7, 2011\n\n$1,600,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nCentric Software $1.6M total spent Member since Apr 23, 2019\n\n$1,600,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nHomeRoots $1.6M total spent Member since Jul 14, 2017\n\n$1,600,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nMSB.AI $1.5M total spent Member since Mar 11, 2019\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nProcureNet $1.5M total spent Member since Jun 16, 2021\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nHong Kong\n\n\n\nApporto $1.5M total spent Member since Apr 13, 2012\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nUnited Call Centers $1.5M total spent Member since May 16, 2012\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nHungary\n\n\n\nSkup $1.5M total spent Member since Dec 21, 2015\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nRevival Technology LLC $1.5M total spent Member since Feb 6, 2021\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nBuilt USA $1.5M total spent Member since Dec 10, 2013\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nFitness Superstore, Inc. $1.5M total spent Member since Aug 7, 2019\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nSite 123 $1.5M total spent Member since Jan 31, 2017\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nIsrael\n\n\n\nSmart Energy Group Pty Ltd $1.5M total spent Member since Aug 31, 2017\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nAustralia\n\n\n\nMSBAI $1.5M total spent Member since Mar 11, 2019\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nMagora $1.5M total spent Member since Sep 25, 2015\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUK\n\n\n\nTrendhim $1.5M total spent Member since Apr 15, 2016\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nDenmark\n\n\n\nSquadhelp $1.4M total spent Member since Nov 13, 2009\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nFindd Inc. $1.4M total spent Member since Jul 16, 2016\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nAffinity Home Care $1.4M total spent Member since Jun 20, 2011\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nThe Borgen Project $1.4M total spent Member since Jul 26, 2012\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nForesight Sports $1.4M total spent Member since May 18, 2017\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nCareMax $1.4M total spent Member since Dec 22, 2021\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nREBEL Internet B.V. $1.4M total spent Member since Aug 6, 2010\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nNetherlands\n\n\n\nPulseOne Group $1.4M total spent Member since Sep 24, 2017\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\ngotcha! $1.4M total spent Member since Mar 10, 2011\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nportal dot io $1.4M total spent Member since Jan 20, 2012\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nTelnyx $1.3M total spent Member since Oct 9, 2009\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nMagnetic Software $1.3M total spent Member since Jul 7, 2013\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nWalcraft Cabinetry $1.3M total spent Member since Feb 20, 2016\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nKonscious House Of Brands $1.3M total spent Member since Jul 5, 2018\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nPuerto Rico\n\n\n\nGames2win $1.3M total spent Member since Oct 15, 2013\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nIndia\n\n\n\nPassio AI $1.3M total spent Member since Aug 9, 2016\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nJibble $1.3M total spent Member since Jul 20, 2007\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nUK\n\n\n\nVerano Capital $1.3M total spent Member since Feb 7, 2014\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nChile\n\n\n\nFreight Management Systems, Inc. $1.3M total spent Member since Jun 3, 2020\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nFrontStory $1.2M total spent Member since Dec 21, 2011\n\n$1,200,000.00\n\nIsrael\n\n\n\nCaring, LLC. $12M total spent Member since May 12, 2011\n\n$1,200,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\ntemashop $1.2M total spent Member since Nov 14, 2010\n\n$1,200,000.00\n\nDenmark\n\n\n\nHyperTrends Global Inc. $1.2M total spent Member since May 30, 2012\n\n$1,200,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nKing Palm $1.2M total spent Member since Jul 9, 2017\n\n$1,200,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nMind Machine LLC $1.2M total spent Member since Mar 20, 2018\n\n$1,200,000.00\n\nUSA\n\n\n\nFoxway $1.1M total spent Member since Jun 13, 2016\n\n$1,100,000.00\n\nEstonia\n\n\n\nAllies of Skin $1.1M total spent Member since Jan 12, 2017\n\n$1,100,000.00\n\nSingapore\n\n\n\nEstefano Elhawary AG $1M total spent Member since Mar 28, 2011\n\n$1,000,000.00\n\nSwitzerland COMPANY\n\nSPENT\n\nCOUNTRY Flagship One $9.1M total spent Member since Jan 1, 2018\n\n$9,100,000.00\n\nUSA Presenso (Acquired by SKF) $7.3M total spent Member since Aug 7, 2014\n\n$7,300,000.00\n\nIsrael Haba Trading B.V. $7M total spent Member since Apr 9, 2015\n\n$7,000,000.00\n\nNetherlands Bright Solutions GmbH $5.6M total spent Member since Nov 21, 2015\n\n$5,600,000.00\n\nGermany PreScouter, Inc. $5.3M total spent Member since Sep 24, 2011\n\n$5,300,000.00\n\nUSA Space Touch $4.8M total spent Member since May 7, 2017\n\n$4,800,000.00\n\nUSA FCI – The Language Experts $4.6M total spent Member since Oct 16, 2010\n\n$4,600,000.00\n\nUSA Megarama Games $4.4M total spent Member since Dec 31, 2015\n\n$4,400,000.00\n\nIsrael Strolid $4.4M total spent Member since Aug 13, 2019\n\n$4,400,000.00\n\nUSA Deskpro Ltd $4.3M total spent Member since Sep 12, 2013\n\n$4,300,000.00\n\nUK Bluestone Apps $4.1M total spent Member since Dec 14, 2009\n\n$4,100,000.00\n\nUSA SafeGraph $4.1M total spent Member since Nov 7, 2016\n\n$4,100,000.00\n\nUSA IWS Group $4M total spent Member since Jun 10, 2012\n\n$4,000,000.00\n\nMalta Orbio World $4M total spent Member since Apr 9, 2021\n\n$4,000,000.00\n\nLithuania Qwoted $3.2M total spent Member since Mar 29, 2015\n\n$3,200,000.00\n\nUSA Social Sweethearts GmbH $3.1M total spent Member since Feb 17, 2017\n\n$3,100,000.00\n\nGermany Sprious $3M total spent Member since Oct 29, 2013\n\n$3,000,000.00\n\nUSA Got It, Inc. $2.8M total spent Member since Nov 6, 2012\n\n$2,800,000.00\n\nUSA Stuff You Can Use $2.8M total spent Member since Oct 9, 2012\n\n$2,800,000.00\n\nUSA GoFleet $2.7M total spent Member since May 6, 2015\n\n$2,700,000.00\n\nCanada BatchService $2.7M total spent Member since Sep 26, 2018\n\n$2,700,000.00\n\nUSA Studio98 $2.7M total spent Member since Apr 22, 2007\n\n$2,700,000.00\n\nUSA Bava Software $2.7M total spent Member since Dec 9, 2014\n\n$2,700,000.00\n\nUSA iFIT Inc. $2.6M total spent Member since Jul 18, 2016\n\n$2,600,000.00\n\nUSA GreeneIS $2.6M total spent Member since Jun 6, 2012\n\n$2,600,000.00\n\nUSA SalesHive $2.6M total spent Member since Dec 3, 2018\n\n$2,600,000.00\n\nUSA Lendistry $2.6M total spent Member since Sep 29, 2021\n\n$2,600,000.00\n\nUSA YittBox $2.5M total spent Member since Apr 20, 2018\n\n$2,500,000.00\n\nUSA Finixio $2.5M total spent Member since Jan 16, 2013\n\n$2,500,000.00\n\nUK TovoData $2.5M total spent Member since Aug 8, 2012\n\n$2,500,000.00\n\nUSA A-1 Auto Transport $2.5M total spent Member since Feb 6, 2013\n\n$2,500,000.00\n\nUSA EmpowerID $2.3M total spent Member since Nov 29, 2015\n\n$2,300,000.00\n\nUSA Supernova $2.3M total spent Member since Sep 11, 2014\n\n$2,300,000.00\n\nSingapore Authority Partners $2.2M total spent Member since Jan 19, 2019\n\n$2,200,000.00\n\nUSA CruiseDirect $2.2M total spent Member since Mar 7, 2015\n\n$2,200,000.00\n\nUSA PKE $2.2M total spent Member since Apr 26, 2009\n\n$2,200,000.00\n\nAustria Mayven Studios $2.1M total spent Member since Jul 13, 2013\n\n$2,100,000.00\n\nUSA Protech Solutions, Inc. $2.1M total spent Member since Apr 18, 2015\n\n$2,100,000.00\n\nUSA Baxter International $2.1M total spent Member since Jul 20, 2018\n\n$2,100,000.00\n\nUSA Intensivate $2.1M total spent Member since Apr 25, 2017\n\n$2,100,000.00\n\nUSA Whizz Group $2.1M total spent Member since Apr 30, 2020\n\n$2,100,000.00\n\nAustralia Social27 $2M total spent Member since Apr 19, 2009\n\n$2,000,000.00\n\nUSA The Credit Pros $2M total spent Member since Oct 19, 2007\n\n$2,000,000.00\n\nUSA Vive Health $2M total spent Member since Sep 20, 2012\n\n$2,000,000.00\n\nUSA iQuanti $2M total spent Member since Dec 11, 2018\n\n$2,000,000.00\n\nUSA Ling's moment $1.9M total spent Member since Jan 14, 2021\n\n$1,900,000.00\n\nHong Kong Language Bear $1.9M total spent Member since Oct 13, 2014\n\n$1,900,000.00\n\nBulgaria Paradise Media $1.9M total spent Member since Apr 15, 2018\n\n$1,900,000.00\n\nSan Juan, PR dorms dot com $1.9M total spent Member since Nov 19, 2012\n\n$1,900,000.00\n\nIreland/Canada BetterMe $1.9M total spent Member since Oct 20, 2017\n\n$1,900,000.00\n\nUkraine Flash Hub $1.8M total spent Member since Feb 9, 2020\n\n$1,800,000.00\n\nGermany PeerSpot $1.8M total spent Member since Feb 8, 2012\n\n$1,800,000.00\n\nIsrael Healthnews $1.7M total spent Member since Jul 25, 2022\n\n$1,700,000.00\n\nLithuania AgentFire $1.7M total spent Member since Aug 7, 2012\n\n$1,700,000.00\n\nUSA Enzumo $1.7M total spent Member since May 31, 2008\n\n$1,700,000.00\n\nAustralia iGrad $1.7M total spent Member since Oct 28, 2010\n\n$1,700,000.00\n\nUSA Tax Goddess $1.6M total spent Member since Dec 7, 2011\n\n$1,600,000.00\n\nUSA Centric Software $1.6M total spent Member since Apr 23, 2019\n\n$1,600,000.00\n\nUSA HomeRoots $1.6M total spent Member since Jul 14, 2017\n\n$1,600,000.00\n\nUSA MSB.AI $1.5M total spent Member since Mar 11, 2019\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUSA ProcureNet $1.5M total spent Member since Jun 16, 2021\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nHong Kong Apporto $1.5M total spent Member since Apr 13, 2012\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUSA United Call Centers $1.5M total spent Member since May 16, 2012\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nHungary Skup $1.5M total spent Member since Dec 21, 2015\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUSA Revival Technology LLC $1.5M total spent Member since Feb 6, 2021\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUSA Built USA $1.5M total spent Member since Dec 10, 2013\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUSA Fitness Superstore, Inc. $1.5M total spent Member since Aug 7, 2019\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUSA Site 123 $1.5M total spent Member since Jan 31, 2017\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nIsrael Smart Energy Group Pty Ltd $1.5M total spent Member since Aug 31, 2017\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nAustralia MSBAI $1.5M total spent Member since Mar 11, 2019\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUSA Magora $1.5M total spent Member since Sep 25, 2015\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nUK Trendhim $1.5M total spent Member since Apr 15, 2016\n\n$1,500,000.00\n\nDenmark Squadhelp $1.4M total spent Member since Nov 13, 2009\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA Findd Inc. $1.4M total spent Member since Jul 16, 2016\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA Affinity Home Care $1.4M total spent Member since Jun 20, 2011\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA The Borgen Project $1.4M total spent Member since Jul 26, 2012\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA Foresight Sports $1.4M total spent Member since May 18, 2017\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA CareMax $1.4M total spent Member since Dec 22, 2021\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA REBEL Internet B.V. $1.4M total spent Member since Aug 6, 2010\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nNetherlands PulseOne Group $1.4M total spent Member since Sep 24, 2017\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA gotcha! $1.4M total spent Member since Mar 10, 2011\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA portal dot io $1.4M total spent Member since Jan 20, 2012\n\n$1,400,000.00\n\nUSA Telnyx $1.3M total spent Member since Oct 9, 2009\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nUSA Magnetic Software $1.3M total spent Member since Jul 7, 2013\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nUSA Walcraft Cabinetry $1.3M total spent Member since Feb 20, 2016\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nUSA Konscious House Of Brands $1.3M total spent Member since Jul 5, 2018\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nPuerto Rico Games2win $1.3M total spent Member since Oct 15, 2013\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nIndia Passio AI $1.3M total spent Member since Aug 9, 2016\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nUSA Jibble $1.3M total spent Member since Jul 20, 2007\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nUK Verano Capital $1.3M total spent Member since Feb 7, 2014\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nChile Freight Management Systems, Inc. $1.3M total spent Member since Jun 3, 2020\n\n$1,300,000.00\n\nUSA FrontStory $1.2M total spent Member since Dec 21, 2011\n\n$1,200,000.00\n\nIsrael Caring, LLC. $12M total spent Member since May 12, 2011\n\n$1,200,000.00\n\nUSA temashop $1.2M total spent Member since Nov 14, 2010\n\n$1,200,000.00\n\nDenmark HyperTrends Global Inc. $1.2M total spent Member since May 30, 2012\n\n$1,200,000.00\n\nUSA King Palm $1.2M total spent Member since Jul 9, 2017\n\n$1,200,000.00\n\nUSA Mind Machine LLC $1.2M total spent Member since Mar 20, 2018\n\n$1,200,000.00\n\nUSA Foxway $1.1M total spent Member since Jun 13, 2016\n\n$1,100,000.00\n\nEstonia Allies of Skin $1.1M total spent Member since Jan 12, 2017\n\n$1,100,000.00\n\nSingapore Estefano Elhawary AG $1M total spent Member since Mar 28, 2011\n\n$1,000,000.00\n\nSwitzerland COMPANY SPENT COUNTRY COMPANY COMPANY COMPANY COMPANY SPENT SPENT SPENT SPENT COUNTRY COUNTRY COUNTRY COUNTRY Flagship One $9.1M total spent Member since Jan 1, 2018 $9,100,000.00 USA Flagship One $9.1M total spent Member since Jan 1, 2018 Flagship One $9.1M total spent Member since Jan 1, 2018 $9,100,000.00 $9,100,000.00 $9,100,000.00 USA USA Presenso (Acquired by SKF) $7.3M total spent Member since Aug 7, 2014 $7,300,000.00 Israel Presenso (Acquired by SKF) $7.3M total spent Member since Aug 7, 2014 Presenso (Acquired by SKF) $7.3M total spent Member since Aug 7, 2014 $7,300,000.00 $7,300,000.00 $7,300,000.00 Israel Israel Haba Trading B.V. $7M total spent Member since Apr 9, 2015 $7,000,000.00 Netherlands Haba Trading B.V. $7M total spent Member since Apr 9, 2015 Haba Trading B.V. $7M total spent Member since Apr 9, 2015 $7,000,000.00 $7,000,000.00 $7,000,000.00 Netherlands Netherlands Bright Solutions GmbH $5.6M total spent Member since Nov 21, 2015 $5,600,000.00 Germany Bright Solutions GmbH $5.6M total spent Member since Nov 21, 2015 Bright Solutions GmbH $5.6M total spent Member since Nov 21, 2015 $5,600,000.00 $5,600,000.00 $5,600,000.00 Germany Germany PreScouter, Inc. $5.3M total spent Member since Sep 24, 2011 $5,300,000.00 USA PreScouter, Inc. $5.3M total spent Member since Sep 24, 2011 PreScouter, Inc. $5.3M total spent Member since Sep 24, 2011 $5,300,000.00 $5,300,000.00 $5,300,000.00 USA USA Space Touch $4.8M total spent Member since May 7, 2017 $4,800,000.00 USA Space Touch $4.8M total spent Member since May 7, 2017 Space Touch $4.8M total spent Member since May 7, 2017 $4,800,000.00 $4,800,000.00 $4,800,000.00 USA USA FCI – The Language Experts $4.6M total spent Member since Oct 16, 2010 $4,600,000.00 USA FCI – The Language Experts $4.6M total spent Member since Oct 16, 2010 FCI – The Language Experts $4.6M total spent Member since Oct 16, 2010 $4,600,000.00 $4,600,000.00 $4,600,000.00 USA USA Megarama Games $4.4M total spent Member since Dec 31, 2015 $4,400,000.00 Israel Megarama Games $4.4M total spent Member since Dec 31, 2015 Megarama Games $4.4M total spent Member since Dec 31, 2015 $4,400,000.00 $4,400,000.00 $4,400,000.00 Israel Israel Strolid $4.4M total spent Member since Aug 13, 2019 $4,400,000.00 USA Strolid $4.4M total spent Member since Aug 13, 2019 Strolid $4.4M total spent Member since Aug 13, 2019 $4,400,000.00 $4,400,000.00 $4,400,000.00 USA USA Deskpro Ltd $4.3M total spent Member since Sep 12, 2013 $4,300,000.00 UK Deskpro Ltd $4.3M total spent Member since Sep 12, 2013 Deskpro Ltd $4.3M total spent Member since Sep 12, 2013 $4,300,000.00 $4,300,000.00 $4,300,000.00 UK UK Bluestone Apps $4.1M total spent Member since Dec 14, 2009 $4,100,000.00 USA Bluestone Apps $4.1M total spent Member since Dec 14, 2009 Bluestone Apps $4.1M total spent Member since Dec 14, 2009 $4,100,000.00 $4,100,000.00 $4,100,000.00 USA USA SafeGraph $4.1M total spent Member since Nov 7, 2016 $4,100,000.00 USA SafeGraph $4.1M total spent Member since Nov 7, 2016 SafeGraph $4.1M total spent Member since Nov 7, 2016 $4,100,000.00 $4,100,000.00 $4,100,000.00 USA USA IWS Group $4M total spent Member since Jun 10, 2012 $4,000,000.00 Malta IWS Group $4M total spent Member since Jun 10, 2012 IWS Group $4M total spent Member since Jun 10, 2012 $4,000,000.00 $4,000,000.00 $4,000,000.00 Malta Malta Orbio World $4M total spent Member since Apr 9, 2021 $4,000,000.00 Lithuania Orbio World $4M total spent Member since Apr 9, 2021 Orbio World $4M total spent Member since Apr 9, 2021 $4,000,000.00 $4,000,000.00 $4,000,000.00 Lithuania Lithuania Qwoted $3.2M total spent Member since Mar 29, 2015 $3,200,000.00 USA Qwoted $3.2M total spent Member since Mar 29, 2015 Qwoted $3.2M total spent Member since Mar 29, 2015 $3,200,000.00 $3,200,000.00 $3,200,000.00 USA USA Social Sweethearts GmbH $3.1M total spent Member since Feb 17, 2017 $3,100,000.00 Germany Social Sweethearts GmbH $3.1M total spent Member since Feb 17, 2017 Social Sweethearts GmbH $3.1M total spent Member since Feb 17, 2017 $3,100,000.00 $3,100,000.00 $3,100,000.00 Germany Germany Sprious $3M total spent Member since Oct 29, 2013 $3,000,000.00 USA Sprious $3M total spent Member since Oct 29, 2013 Sprious $3M total spent Member since Oct 29, 2013 $3,000,000.00 $3,000,000.00 $3,000,000.00 USA USA Got It, Inc. $2.8M total spent Member since Nov 6, 2012 $2,800,000.00 USA Got It, Inc. $2.8M total spent Member since Nov 6, 2012 Got It, Inc. $2.8M total spent Member since Nov 6, 2012 $2,800,000.00 $2,800,000.00 $2,800,000.00 USA USA Stuff You Can Use $2.8M total spent Member since Oct 9, 2012 $2,800,000.00 USA Stuff You Can Use $2.8M total spent Member since Oct 9, 2012 Stuff You Can Use $2.8M total spent Member since Oct 9, 2012 $2,800,000.00 $2,800,000.00 $2,800,000.00 USA USA GoFleet $2.7M total spent Member since May 6, 2015 $2,700,000.00 Canada GoFleet $2.7M total spent Member since May 6, 2015 GoFleet $2.7M total spent Member since May 6, 2015 $2,700,000.00 $2,700,000.00 $2,700,000.00 Canada Canada BatchService $2.7M total spent Member since Sep 26, 2018 $2,700,000.00 USA BatchService $2.7M total spent Member since Sep 26, 2018 BatchService $2.7M total spent Member since Sep 26, 2018 $2,700,000.00 $2,700,000.00 $2,700,000.00 USA USA Studio98 $2.7M total spent Member since Apr 22, 2007 $2,700,000.00 USA Studio98 $2.7M total spent Member since Apr 22, 2007 Studio98 $2.7M total spent Member since Apr 22, 2007 $2,700,000.00 $2,700,000.00 $2,700,000.00 USA USA Bava Software $2.7M total spent Member since Dec 9, 2014 $2,700,000.00 USA Bava Software $2.7M total spent Member since Dec 9, 2014 Bava Software $2.7M total spent Member since Dec 9, 2014 $2,700,000.00 $2,700,000.00 $2,700,000.00 USA USA iFIT Inc. $2.6M total spent Member since Jul 18, 2016 $2,600,000.00 USA iFIT Inc. $2.6M total spent Member since Jul 18, 2016 iFIT Inc. $2.6M total spent Member since Jul 18, 2016 $2,600,000.00 $2,600,000.00 $2,600,000.00 USA USA GreeneIS $2.6M total spent Member since Jun 6, 2012 $2,600,000.00 USA GreeneIS $2.6M total spent Member since Jun 6, 2012 GreeneIS $2.6M total spent Member since Jun 6, 2012 $2,600,000.00 $2,600,000.00 $2,600,000.00 USA USA SalesHive $2.6M total spent Member since Dec 3, 2018 $2,600,000.00 USA SalesHive $2.6M total spent Member since Dec 3, 2018 SalesHive $2.6M total spent Member since Dec 3, 2018 $2,600,000.00 $2,600,000.00 $2,600,000.00 USA USA Lendistry $2.6M total spent Member since Sep 29, 2021 $2,600,000.00 USA Lendistry $2.6M total spent Member since Sep 29, 2021 Lendistry $2.6M total spent Member since Sep 29, 2021 $2,600,000.00 $2,600,000.00 $2,600,000.00 USA USA YittBox $2.5M total spent Member since Apr 20, 2018 $2,500,000.00 USA YittBox $2.5M total spent Member since Apr 20, 2018 YittBox $2.5M total spent Member since Apr 20, 2018 $2,500,000.00 $2,500,000.00 $2,500,000.00 USA USA Finixio $2.5M total spent Member since Jan 16, 2013 $2,500,000.00 UK Finixio $2.5M total spent Member since Jan 16, 2013 Finixio $2.5M total spent Member since Jan 16, 2013 $2,500,000.00 $2,500,000.00 $2,500,000.00 UK UK TovoData $2.5M total spent Member since Aug 8, 2012 $2,500,000.00 USA TovoData $2.5M total spent Member since Aug 8, 2012 TovoData $2.5M total spent Member since Aug 8, 2012 $2,500,000.00 $2,500,000.00 $2,500,000.00 USA USA A-1 Auto Transport $2.5M total spent Member since Feb 6, 2013 $2,500,000.00 USA A-1 Auto Transport $2.5M total spent Member since Feb 6, 2013 A-1 Auto Transport $2.5M total spent Member since Feb 6, 2013 $2,500,000.00 $2,500,000.00 $2,500,000.00 USA USA EmpowerID $2.3M total spent Member since Nov 29, 2015 $2,300,000.00 USA EmpowerID $2.3M total spent Member since Nov 29, 2015 EmpowerID $2.3M total spent Member since Nov 29, 2015 $2,300,000.00 $2,300,000.00 $2,300,000.00 USA USA Supernova $2.3M total spent Member since Sep 11, 2014 $2,300,000.00 Singapore Supernova $2.3M total spent Member since Sep 11, 2014 Supernova $2.3M total spent Member since Sep 11, 2014 $2,300,000.00 $2,300,000.00 $2,300,000.00 Singapore Singapore Authority Partners $2.2M total spent Member since Jan 19, 2019 $2,200,000.00 USA Authority Partners $2.2M total spent Member since Jan 19, 2019 Authority Partners $2.2M total spent Member since Jan 19, 2019 $2,200,000.00 $2,200,000.00 $2,200,000.00 USA USA CruiseDirect $2.2M total spent Member since Mar 7, 2015 $2,200,000.00 USA CruiseDirect $2.2M total spent Member since Mar 7, 2015 CruiseDirect $2.2M total spent Member since Mar 7, 2015 $2,200,000.00 $2,200,000.00 $2,200,000.00 USA USA PKE $2.2M total spent Member since Apr 26, 2009 $2,200,000.00 Austria PKE $2.2M total spent Member since Apr 26, 2009 PKE $2.2M total spent Member since Apr 26, 2009 $2,200,000.00 $2,200,000.00 $2,200,000.00 Austria Austria Mayven Studios $2.1M total spent Member since Jul 13, 2013 $2,100,000.00 USA Mayven Studios $2.1M total spent Member since Jul 13, 2013 Mayven Studios $2.1M total spent Member since Jul 13, 2013 $2,100,000.00 $2,100,000.00 $2,100,000.00 USA USA Protech Solutions, Inc. $2.1M total spent Member since Apr 18, 2015 $2,100,000.00 USA Protech Solutions, Inc. $2.1M total spent Member since Apr 18, 2015 Protech Solutions, Inc. $2.1M total spent Member since Apr 18, 2015 $2,100,000.00 $2,100,000.00 $2,100,000.00 USA USA Baxter International $2.1M total spent Member since Jul 20, 2018 $2,100,000.00 USA Baxter International $2.1M total spent Member since Jul 20, 2018 Baxter International $2.1M total spent Member since Jul 20, 2018 $2,100,000.00 $2,100,000.00 $2,100,000.00 USA USA Intensivate $2.1M total spent Member since Apr 25, 2017 $2,100,000.00 USA Intensivate $2.1M total spent Member since Apr 25, 2017 Intensivate $2.1M total spent Member since Apr 25, 2017 $2,100,000.00 $2,100,000.00 $2,100,000.00 USA USA Whizz Group $2.1M total spent Member since Apr 30, 2020 $2,100,000.00 Australia Whizz Group $2.1M total spent Member since Apr 30, 2020 Whizz Group $2.1M total spent Member since Apr 30, 2020 $2,100,000.00 $2,100,000.00 $2,100,000.00 Australia Australia Social27 $2M total spent Member since Apr 19, 2009 $2,000,000.00 USA Social27 $2M total spent Member since Apr 19, 2009 Social27 $2M total spent Member since Apr 19, 2009 $2,000,000.00 $2,000,000.00 $2,000,000.00 USA USA The Credit Pros $2M total spent Member since Oct 19, 2007 $2,000,000.00 USA The Credit Pros $2M total spent Member since Oct 19, 2007 The Credit Pros $2M total spent Member since Oct 19, 2007 $2,000,000.00 $2,000,000.00 $2,000,000.00 USA USA Vive Health $2M total spent Member since Sep 20, 2012 $2,000,000.00 USA Vive Health $2M total spent Member since Sep 20, 2012 Vive Health $2M total spent Member since Sep 20, 2012 $2,000,000.00 $2,000,000.00 $2,000,000.00 USA USA iQuanti $2M total spent Member since Dec 11, 2018 $2,000,000.00 USA iQuanti $2M total spent Member since Dec 11, 2018 iQuanti $2M total spent Member since Dec 11, 2018 $2,000,000.00 $2,000,000.00 $2,000,000.00 USA USA Ling's moment $1.9M total spent Member since Jan 14, 2021 $1,900,000.00 Hong Kong Ling's moment $1.9M total spent Member since Jan 14, 2021 Ling's moment $1.9M total spent Member since Jan 14, 2021 $1,900,000.00 $1,900,000.00 $1,900,000.00 Hong Kong Hong Kong Language Bear $1.9M total spent Member since Oct 13, 2014 $1,900,000.00 Bulgaria Language Bear $1.9M total spent Member since Oct 13, 2014 Language Bear $1.9M total spent Member since Oct 13, 2014 $1,900,000.00 $1,900,000.00 $1,900,000.00 Bulgaria Bulgaria Paradise Media $1.9M total spent Member since Apr 15, 2018 $1,900,000.00 San Juan, PR Paradise Media $1.9M total spent Member since Apr 15, 2018 Paradise Media $1.9M total spent Member since Apr 15, 2018 $1,900,000.00 $1,900,000.00 $1,900,000.00 San Juan, PR San Juan, PR dorms dot com $1.9M total spent Member since Nov 19, 2012 $1,900,000.00 Ireland/Canada dorms dot com $1.9M total spent Member since Nov 19, 2012 dorms dot com $1.9M total spent Member since Nov 19, 2012 $1,900,000.00 $1,900,000.00 $1,900,000.00 Ireland/Canada Ireland/Canada BetterMe $1.9M total spent Member since Oct 20, 2017 $1,900,000.00 Ukraine BetterMe $1.9M total spent Member since Oct 20, 2017 BetterMe $1.9M total spent Member since Oct 20, 2017 $1,900,000.00 $1,900,000.00 $1,900,000.00 Ukraine Ukraine Flash Hub $1.8M total spent Member since Feb 9, 2020 $1,800,000.00 Germany Flash Hub $1.8M total spent Member since Feb 9, 2020 Flash Hub $1.8M total spent Member since Feb 9, 2020 $1,800,000.00 $1,800,000.00 $1,800,000.00 Germany Germany PeerSpot $1.8M total spent Member since Feb 8, 2012 $1,800,000.00 Israel PeerSpot $1.8M total spent Member since Feb 8, 2012 PeerSpot $1.8M total spent Member since Feb 8, 2012 $1,800,000.00 $1,800,000.00 $1,800,000.00 Israel Israel Healthnews $1.7M total spent Member since Jul 25, 2022 $1,700,000.00 Lithuania Healthnews $1.7M total spent Member since Jul 25, 2022 Healthnews $1.7M total spent Member since Jul 25, 2022 $1,700,000.00 $1,700,000.00 $1,700,000.00 Lithuania Lithuania AgentFire $1.7M total spent Member since Aug 7, 2012 $1,700,000.00 USA AgentFire $1.7M total spent Member since Aug 7, 2012 AgentFire $1.7M total spent Member since Aug 7, 2012 $1,700,000.00 $1,700,000.00 $1,700,000.00 USA USA Enzumo $1.7M total spent Member since May 31, 2008 $1,700,000.00 Australia Enzumo $1.7M total spent Member since May 31, 2008 Enzumo $1.7M total spent Member since May 31, 2008 $1,700,000.00 $1,700,000.00 $1,700,000.00 Australia Australia iGrad $1.7M total spent Member since Oct 28, 2010 $1,700,000.00 USA iGrad $1.7M total spent Member since Oct 28, 2010 iGrad $1.7M total spent Member since Oct 28, 2010 $1,700,000.00 $1,700,000.00 $1,700,000.00 USA USA Tax Goddess $1.6M total spent Member since Dec 7, 2011 $1,600,000.00 USA Tax Goddess $1.6M total spent Member since Dec 7, 2011 Tax Goddess $1.6M total spent Member since Dec 7, 2011 $1,600,000.00 $1,600,000.00 $1,600,000.00 USA USA Centric Software $1.6M total spent Member since Apr 23, 2019 $1,600,000.00 USA Centric Software $1.6M total spent Member since Apr 23, 2019 Centric Software $1.6M total spent Member since Apr 23, 2019 $1,600,000.00 $1,600,000.00 $1,600,000.00 USA USA HomeRoots $1.6M total spent Member since Jul 14, 2017 $1,600,000.00 USA HomeRoots $1.6M total spent Member since Jul 14, 2017 HomeRoots $1.6M total spent Member since Jul 14, 2017 $1,600,000.00 $1,600,000.00 $1,600,000.00 USA USA MSB.AI $1.5M total spent Member since Mar 11, 2019 $1,500,000.00 USA MSB.AI $1.5M total spent Member since Mar 11, 2019 MSB.AI $1.5M total spent Member since Mar 11, 2019 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 USA USA ProcureNet $1.5M total spent Member since Jun 16, 2021 $1,500,000.00 Hong Kong ProcureNet $1.5M total spent Member since Jun 16, 2021 ProcureNet $1.5M total spent Member since Jun 16, 2021 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 Hong Kong Hong Kong Apporto $1.5M total spent Member since Apr 13, 2012 $1,500,000.00 USA Apporto $1.5M total spent Member since Apr 13, 2012 Apporto $1.5M total spent Member since Apr 13, 2012 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 USA USA United Call Centers $1.5M total spent Member since May 16, 2012 $1,500,000.00 Hungary United Call Centers $1.5M total spent Member since May 16, 2012 United Call Centers $1.5M total spent Member since May 16, 2012 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 Hungary Hungary Skup $1.5M total spent Member since Dec 21, 2015 $1,500,000.00 USA Skup $1.5M total spent Member since Dec 21, 2015 Skup $1.5M total spent Member since Dec 21, 2015 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 USA USA Revival Technology LLC $1.5M total spent Member since Feb 6, 2021 $1,500,000.00 USA Revival Technology LLC $1.5M total spent Member since Feb 6, 2021 Revival Technology LLC $1.5M total spent Member since Feb 6, 2021 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 USA USA Built USA $1.5M total spent Member since Dec 10, 2013 $1,500,000.00 USA Built USA $1.5M total spent Member since Dec 10, 2013 Built USA $1.5M total spent Member since Dec 10, 2013 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 USA USA Fitness Superstore, Inc. $1.5M total spent Member since Aug 7, 2019 $1,500,000.00 USA Fitness Superstore, Inc. $1.5M total spent Member since Aug 7, 2019 Fitness Superstore, Inc. $1.5M total spent Member since Aug 7, 2019 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 USA USA Site 123 $1.5M total spent Member since Jan 31, 2017 $1,500,000.00 Israel Site 123 $1.5M total spent Member since Jan 31, 2017 Site 123 $1.5M total spent Member since Jan 31, 2017 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 Israel Israel Smart Energy Group Pty Ltd $1.5M total spent Member since Aug 31, 2017 $1,500,000.00 Australia Smart Energy Group Pty Ltd $1.5M total spent Member since Aug 31, 2017 Smart Energy Group Pty Ltd $1.5M total spent Member since Aug 31, 2017 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 Australia Australia MSBAI $1.5M total spent Member since Mar 11, 2019 $1,500,000.00 USA MSBAI $1.5M total spent Member since Mar 11, 2019 MSBAI $1.5M total spent Member since Mar 11, 2019 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 USA USA Magora $1.5M total spent Member since Sep 25, 2015 $1,500,000.00 UK Magora $1.5M total spent Member since Sep 25, 2015 Magora $1.5M total spent Member since Sep 25, 2015 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 UK UK Trendhim $1.5M total spent Member since Apr 15, 2016 $1,500,000.00 Denmark Trendhim $1.5M total spent Member since Apr 15, 2016 Trendhim $1.5M total spent Member since Apr 15, 2016 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00 Denmark Denmark Squadhelp $1.4M total spent Member since Nov 13, 2009 $1,400,000.00 USA Squadhelp $1.4M total spent Member since Nov 13, 2009 Squadhelp $1.4M total spent Member since Nov 13, 2009 $1,400,000.00 $1,400,000.00 $1,400,000.00 USA USA Findd Inc. $1.4M total spent Member since Jul 16, 2016 $1,400,000.00 USA Findd Inc. $1.4M total spent Member since Jul 16, 2016 Findd Inc. $1.4M total spent Member since Jul 16, 2016 $1,400,000.00 $1,400,000.00 $1,400,000.00 USA USA Affinity Home Care $1.4M total spent Member since Jun 20, 2011 $1,400,000.00 USA Affinity Home Care $1.4M total spent Member since Jun 20, 2011 Affinity Home Care $1.4M total spent Member since Jun 20, 2011 $1,400,000.00 $1,400,000.00 $1,400,000.00 USA USA The Borgen Project $1.4M total spent Member since Jul 26, 2012 $1,400,000.00 USA The Borgen Project $1.4M total spent Member since Jul 26, 2012 The Borgen Project $1.4M total spent Member since Jul 26, 2012 $1,400,000.00 $1,400,000.00 $1,400,000.00 USA USA Foresight Sports $1.4M total spent Member since May 18, 2017 $1,400,000.00 USA Foresight Sports $1.4M total spent Member since May 18, 2017 Foresight Sports $1.4M total spent Member since May 18, 2017 $1,400,000.00 $1,400,000.00 $1,400,000.00 USA USA CareMax $1.4M total spent Member since Dec 22, 2021 $1,400,000.00 USA CareMax $1.4M total spent Member since Dec 22, 2021 CareMax $1.4M total spent Member since Dec 22, 2021 $1,400,000.00 $1,400,000.00 $1,400,000.00 USA USA REBEL Internet B.V. $1.4M total spent Member since Aug 6, 2010 $1,400,000.00 Netherlands REBEL Internet B.V. $1.4M total spent Member since Aug 6, 2010 REBEL Internet B.V. $1.4M total spent Member since Aug 6, 2010 $1,400,000.00 $1,400,000.00 $1,400,000.00 Netherlands Netherlands PulseOne Group $1.4M total spent Member since Sep 24, 2017 $1,400,000.00 USA PulseOne Group $1.4M total spent Member since Sep 24, 2017 PulseOne Group $1.4M total spent Member since Sep 24, 2017 $1,400,000.00 $1,400,000.00 $1,400,000.00 USA USA gotcha! $1.4M total spent Member since Mar 10, 2011 $1,400,000.00 USA gotcha! $1.4M total spent Member since Mar 10, 2011 gotcha! $1.4M total spent Member since Mar 10, 2011 $1,400,000.00 $1,400,000.00 $1,400,000.00 USA USA portal dot io $1.4M total spent Member since Jan 20, 2012 $1,400,000.00 USA portal dot io $1.4M total spent Member since Jan 20, 2012 portal dot io $1.4M total spent Member since Jan 20, 2012 $1,400,000.00 $1,400,000.00 $1,400,000.00 USA USA Telnyx $1.3M total spent Member since Oct 9, 2009 $1,300,000.00 USA Telnyx $1.3M total spent Member since Oct 9, 2009 Telnyx $1.3M total spent Member since Oct 9, 2009 $1,300,000.00 $1,300,000.00 $1,300,000.00 USA USA Magnetic Software $1.3M total spent Member since Jul 7, 2013 $1,300,000.00 USA Magnetic Software $1.3M total spent Member since Jul 7, 2013 Magnetic Software $1.3M total spent Member since Jul 7, 2013 $1,300,000.00 $1,300,000.00 $1,300,000.00 USA USA Walcraft Cabinetry $1.3M total spent Member since Feb 20, 2016 $1,300,000.00 USA Walcraft Cabinetry $1.3M total spent Member since Feb 20, 2016 Walcraft Cabinetry $1.3M total spent Member since Feb 20, 2016 $1,300,000.00 $1,300,000.00 $1,300,000.00 USA USA Konscious House Of Brands $1.3M total spent Member since Jul 5, 2018 $1,300,000.00 Puerto Rico Konscious House Of Brands $1.3M total spent Member since Jul 5, 2018 Konscious House Of Brands $1.3M total spent Member since Jul 5, 2018 $1,300,000.00 $1,300,000.00 $1,300,000.00 Puerto Rico Puerto Rico Games2win $1.3M total spent Member since Oct 15, 2013 $1,300,000.00 India Games2win $1.3M total spent Member since Oct 15, 2013 Games2win $1.3M total spent Member since Oct 15, 2013 $1,300,000.00 $1,300,000.00 $1,300,000.00 India India Passio AI $1.3M total spent Member since Aug 9, 2016 $1,300,000.00 USA Passio AI $1.3M total spent Member since Aug 9, 2016 Passio AI $1.3M total spent Member since Aug 9, 2016 $1,300,000.00 $1,300,000.00 $1,300,000.00 USA USA Jibble $1.3M total spent Member since Jul 20, 2007 $1,300,000.00 UK Jibble $1.3M total spent Member since Jul 20, 2007 Jibble $1.3M total spent Member since Jul 20, 2007 $1,300,000.00 $1,300,000.00 $1,300,000.00 UK UK Verano Capital $1.3M total spent Member since Feb 7, 2014 $1,300,000.00 Chile Verano Capital $1.3M total spent Member since Feb 7, 2014 Verano Capital $1.3M total spent Member since Feb 7, 2014 $1,300,000.00 $1,300,000.00 $1,300,000.00 Chile Chile Freight Management Systems, Inc. $1.3M total spent Member since Jun 3, 2020 $1,300,000.00 USA Freight Management Systems, Inc. $1.3M total spent Member since Jun 3, 2020 Freight Management Systems, Inc. $1.3M total spent Member since Jun 3, 2020 $1,300,000.00 $1,300,000.00 $1,300,000.00 USA USA FrontStory $1.2M total spent Member since Dec 21, 2011 $1,200,000.00 Israel FrontStory $1.2M total spent Member since Dec 21, 2011 FrontStory $1.2M total spent Member since Dec 21, 2011 $1,200,000.00 $1,200,000.00 $1,200,000.00 Israel Israel Caring, LLC. $12M total spent Member since May 12, 2011 $1,200,000.00 USA Caring, LLC. $12M total spent Member since May 12, 2011 Caring, LLC. $12M total spent Member since May 12, 2011 $1,200,000.00 $1,200,000.00 $1,200,000.00 USA USA temashop $1.2M total spent Member since Nov 14, 2010 $1,200,000.00 Denmark temashop $1.2M total spent Member since Nov 14, 2010 temashop $1.2M total spent Member since Nov 14, 2010 $1,200,000.00 $1,200,000.00 $1,200,000.00 Denmark Denmark HyperTrends Global Inc. $1.2M total spent Member since May 30, 2012 $1,200,000.00 USA HyperTrends Global Inc. $1.2M total spent Member since May 30, 2012 HyperTrends Global Inc. $1.2M total spent Member since May 30, 2012 $1,200,000.00 $1,200,000.00 $1,200,000.00 USA USA King Palm $1.2M total spent Member since Jul 9, 2017 $1,200,000.00 USA King Palm $1.2M total spent Member since Jul 9, 2017 King Palm $1.2M total spent Member since Jul 9, 2017 $1,200,000.00 $1,200,000.00 $1,200,000.00 USA USA Mind Machine LLC $1.2M total spent Member since Mar 20, 2018 $1,200,000.00 USA Mind Machine LLC $1.2M total spent Member since Mar 20, 2018 Mind Machine LLC $1.2M total spent Member since Mar 20, 2018 $1,200,000.00 $1,200,000.00 $1,200,000.00 USA USA Foxway $1.1M total spent Member since Jun 13, 2016 $1,100,000.00 Estonia Foxway $1.1M total spent Member since Jun 13, 2016 Foxway $1.1M total spent Member since Jun 13, 2016 $1,100,000.00 $1,100,000.00 $1,100,000.00 Estonia Estonia Allies of Skin $1.1M total spent Member since Jan 12, 2017 $1,100,000.00 Singapore Allies of Skin $1.1M total spent Member since Jan 12, 2017 Allies of Skin $1.1M total spent Member since Jan 12, 2017 $1,100,000.00 $1,100,000.00 $1,100,000.00 Singapore Singapore Estefano Elhawary AG $1M total spent Member since Mar 28, 2011 $1,000,000.00 Switzerland Estefano Elhawary AG $1M total spent Member since Mar 28, 2011 Estefano Elhawary AG $1M total spent Member since Mar 28, 2011 $1,000,000.00 $1,000,000.00 $1,000,000.00 Switzerland Switzerland FAQ your FAQs: FAQ your FAQs: YOUR QUESTION: Is this list accurate? YOUR QUESTION: MY ANSWER: Nope. These companies have spent more in the meantime. MY ANSWER: YOUR QUESTION: Is it legal to publish this list? YOUR QUESTION: MY ANSWER: Yup. This is publicly available information. You can log in right away or create an account on Upwork and use the filter to see how much clients have spent. According to Upwork ToS, every client and/or freelancer has the right to disclose or keep it private how much they have spent/earned. MY ANSWER: YOUR QUESTION: What am I supposed to do with this list? YOUR QUESTION: MY ANSWER: Dunno. Use your imagination. MY ANSWER: YOUR QUESTION: Is it ethical to publish this list? YOUR QUESTION: MY ANSWER: It’s not ethical for Upwork to charge for everything and anything both clients and freelancers. I wrote a series of articles about it. MY ANSWER: YOUR QUESTION: Is it fair to Upwork? YOUR QUESTION: MY ANSWER: It ain’t fair to lay off 21% of Upwork employees to save $60M. MY ANSWER: YOUR QUESTION: Is Upwork going to like it? YOUR QUESTION: MY ANSWER: I don’t care. MY ANSWER: YOUR QUESTION: What’s the point? YOUR QUESTION: MY ANSWER: It’s easy to ask questions and find answers online about how much you can earn on Upwork or what’s the most money some freelancer has ever made, but it’s a different story when it comes to clients and how much they spend. MY ANSWER: YOUR QUESTION: Aren’t you afraid that this list may potentially get you “Epsteined?” YOUR QUESTION: MY ANSWER: I can only hope, but I’m not afraid. Batman has my back. As you can see (attached image), I’m currently selling stuff to survive at my local flea market. My first neighbor is no other than Mr. Wayne. That’s why I ain’t complaining, Wayne Entreprises is going through some tough times too. You can’t see Bruce while I’m looking after his company’s stuff. It’s his turn to get a coffee. Forget what you saw in the movies, he can be so stingy. MY ANSWER: