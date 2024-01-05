Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Speaking Up in Meetings Shouldn't Be This Hardby@vinitabansal
    335 reads

    Speaking Up in Meetings Shouldn't Be This Hard

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Are you bold enough to say what you need to say in a meeting or do you feel knots in your stomach and refuse to speak up?

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Speaking Up in Meetings Shouldn't Be This Hard
    society #meetings #communication-skills
    Vinita Bansal HackerNoon profile picture

    @vinitabansal

    Vinita Bansal

    Author Upgrade Your Mindset, Rethink Imposter Syndrome. Scaling products ￫ Scaling thinking. Former AVP Engg @Swiggy

    Receive Stories from @vinitabansal

    Credibility

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Driving Action Through the Power of 'Yet'
    Published at Mar 25, 2022 by vinitabansal #mindset
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Develop Data-Driven AI Apps: A Guide to Making AI Services Directly From the Database
    Published at Jan 07, 2024 by paulparkinson #cloud
    Article Thumbnail
    Is AI Code Generation An Age of Industrial Revolution for Software Enterprise?
    Published at Jan 02, 2024 by ratikeshmisra #artificial-intelligence
    Article Thumbnail
    Why I Write on Hacker Noon
    Published at Mar 03, 2021 by lblewisauthor #hackernoon-product
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!