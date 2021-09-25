4 Tips to Easily Ask for Help from Others in an Online Coding Community

In order to avoid unnecessary frustration, it is important to ask good questions online. Here are 4 tips to consider when seeking help online: Don't ask for help in a way that is designed to waste other people's time. Remember nobody is obligated to help you so don't ask 'Is there any Ruby expert here?' Don't just say 'hello' or 'Hi, can I ask a question?' Instead, ask about the particular thing bothering you about the problem and ask your question, you do not need to ask for permission to do that.