A Git Workflow Guide for Code Newbies

Last month, I read up on the [Git version control system]. I actually found it difficult to understand initially, but after reading several articles on Git, watching *a lot* of YouTube videos, and completing my lesson on [The Odin Project] I think I have a clear idea now. Here is a summary of the Git commands I learned, as a cheat sheet for future use by me - and any other fellow Git-beginners out there. To create a file in a git repository just use touch like you would when creating a new file on the command line.