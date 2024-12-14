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Short on Budget? Use These Design Methodologies to Build Your First MVP Without a Full-time Designer

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byMarina Chernyshova@marinacher

Senior Product Designer at Tempo Software

December 14th, 2024
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Marina Chernyshova@marinacher

Senior Product Designer at Tempo Software

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