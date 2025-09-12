Rain Launches Alpha Version Of Their Fully Decentralized, And Automated Options Protocol

Panama, September 11, 2025 — Rain, a decentralized automated options protocol, introduces the alpha version of its platform, democratizing access to forecasting markets. Rain’s platform enables users to create and participate in outcome-based markets at any scale, from global events to niche scenarios. Rain utilizes an AI-based oracle for public event outcomes, and a built-in dispute mechanism to ensure outcome verification is accurate, trusted, and resistant to manipulation. Rain Rain Current prediction markets, whether centralized or semi-centralized, suffer from a narrow scope and rigid design. They tend to focus only on major global events, such as elections or major sporting events, while ignoring smaller-scale scenarios significant to wider audiences. This lack of accessibility leaves potential participants without relevant prediction pools in which to engage. Rain’s protocol offers a universally adaptable outcomes marketplace for creating custom options markets of varying sizes and topics. It allows users to create both public and private markets, on almost any topic, in any language. It uses an automated market maker (AMM) system to dynamically adjust price sharing based on funding allocation. To ensure initial outcome verification of public markets is accurate and trustworthy, Rain leverages Delphi, a consensus-driven AI oracle developed by Olympus AI. Delphi uses multiple independent “explorer” agents and a final “extractor” judge to generate reliable data that smart contracts can act on. A 15-minute dispute window allows for challenges, ensuring fast, precise, and manipulation-resistant results, without the need for centralized intermediaries. Olympus AI Olympus AI Built on Arbitrum, with plans to expand to more networks, Rain’s token was recently listed on MEXC, Gems Trade, and BingX following a successful presale on Gems Launchpad earlier this year. The native $RAIN token, which is expected to be listed on additional leading exchanges, supports DAO governance and transparency, with broader utility planned to be announced. MEXC MEXC Gems Trade Gems Trade BingX BingX Gems Launchpad Gems Launchpad Market participation doesn’t require $RAIN, as prediction pools run on USDT, but the token is designed to strengthen the ecosystem’s long-term sustainability. Rain’s tokenomics combine a deflationary buy-and-burn model, allocating 2.5 percent of pools’ trading volume, with an inflationary issuance that supports growth and rewards contributors, aiming to align incentives while keeping the economics balanced. About Rain: Rain introduces an innovative platform that lets anyone create and trade custom options on almost anything. By leveraging blockchain technology, Rain ensures transparency, reduces counterparty risks, and opens global access without geographic restrictions. For more information, visit: https://www.rain.one/ https://www.rain.one/ https://www.rain.one/ This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. Program Program