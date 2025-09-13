Could Pepeto Be 2025’s SHIB?

In 2021, Shiba Inu (SHIB) rocketed more than 26,000%, turning small stakes into life changing wins. Many assumed that kind of move was gone, yet the memecoin market is waking up again. The next name pulling focus is Pepeto (PEPETO), a project that mixes viral reach with real blockchain utility. Shiba Inu Shiba Inu Pepeto Pepeto Now in presale at $0.000000152, Pepeto has raised over $6.4M and built a 100,000+ holder community. With Tier 1 listing talk, including Binance, and a working stack that features PepetoSwap plus a cross chain bridge, Pepeto offers what SHIB lacked at launch: live utility. For investors who missed SHIB’s first run, Pepeto looks like a rare early entry window where the next big multiples often form. Why Pepeto Could Be 2025’s SHIB While Shiba Inu leaned on community buzz and viral moments, Pepeto upgrades the model with built in function. Its stack includes PepetoSwap, a zero fee trading venue, and a cross chain bridge that unlocks liquidity across networks, addressing high fees and fragmented flows that slow adoption. Pepeto’s low presale price of $0.000000152 pairs with a 420T supply, letting early buyers build larger positions at entry. That setup can drive strong upside as the market prices its utility. Unlike SHIB, which added features later, Pepeto launches ready to scale, backed by clean tokenomics, a 100,000+ community, and rising whale interest. Aiming to lead Ethereum memecoins, Pepeto focuses on scalable performance, long term value, and broad adoption by traders and holders. With price still low and the roadmap clear, it reads as a strong pick to consider before exchange listings open. Pepeto Presale Tops $6.4M With Utility Front and Center Pepeto, now in presale at $0.000000152, has cleared $6.4M+, a sign of strong confidence ahead of launch. Its contracts were audited by Coinsult and SolidProof with no critical issues, giving early buyers security and clarity on the core codebase. The token allocation is built for long term sustainability and growth. Tokenomics: • Presale 30%: fuels early demand and sets a fair entry across stages for new buyers. • Staking 30%: rewards long term holders and helps tighten circulating supply. • Marketing 20%: funds growth through creators, social, and partnerships to widen reach fast. • Liquidity 12.5%: supports deep books so PepetoSwap trades feel smooth and stable. • Development 7.5%: pays for upgrades to the zero fee DEX, bridge, and core tools. This structure rewards committed holders and supports scalable, steady growth. Instead of pure hype, Pepeto blends infrastructure with community strength to create a sound base for long term impact. Whales, Community, and Live Utility Pepeto is emerging as a 2025 standout, pairing practical tools with a global community of 100,000+. The presale has moved past $6.4M, and whales are taking early positions, a signal of rising conviction and expectations for strong liquidity on launch. The value first stack includes PepetoSwap, a zero fee DEX, and a cross chain bridge that reduces fee drag and fixes fragmented liquidity. Ongoing Tier 1 listing chatter points to higher visibility and deeper books once markets open, setup that can speed discovery on Ethereum. With whales entering, utility shipping, and momentum building, Pepeto matches the profile that helped early DOGE and SHIB holders capture outsized gains in prior cycles. Key Takeaway Shiba Inu proved memecoins can reshape wealth, but its breakout moment is history. The setup now is Pepeto, where whales are positioning early and 100,000+ community members are already engaged. With dual audits complete and live features like PepetoSwap and a cross chain ecosystem, Pepeto offers secure infrastructure SHIB never had when it began on Ethereum. At $0.000000152 in presale with $6.4M secured, Pepeto looks primed to accelerate as Tier 1 listings roll out. For investors chasing the best crypto to buy ahead of the Ethereum bull run, Pepeto is the pick SHIB holders wish they could repeat. This is the early access window, and once the market catches on, the door to 100x style setups closes fast. For more information about PEPETO, visit the links below:

Website: https://pepeto.io
Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true
Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/
Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

Disclaimer: Always buy Pepeto only from the official website: https://pepeto.io. Beware of scams using the project's name.

This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon's Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon's Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision.