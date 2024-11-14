Playnance Launches PlayBlock:The Future Of Zero-Gas Blockchain For Trading, Gaming And Web3 Adoption

RAMAT GAN, Israel, November 14th, 2024/Chainwire/--Layer-3 Blockchain Brings High-Speed, Stable, Zero-Gas Transactions and a Complete Web3 Ecosystem Bridging Web2 and Web3 Playnance, a leader in Web3 technology, announces the launch of PlayBlock, a cutting-edge Layer-3 blockchain that is transforming the landscape for trading, gaming, and decentralized finance (DeFi).





With PlayBlock as the foundation, Playnance aims to drive mass Web3 adoption by offering zero-gas transactions, USD-pegged stability via USDP, and seamless Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility to provide users with a smooth, accessible path from Web2 to Web3. The Playnance Ecosystem: Five Core Components to Drive Mass Web3 Adoption Playnance has developed a cohesive ecosystem centered around five integrated components, each designed to simplify and enhance the Web3 experience:





PlayBlock Blockchain: A high-speed, EVM-compatible, gas-free blockchain supporting up to 40,000 transactions per second (TPS). PlayBlock, built with Arbitrum Orbit and Gelato’s Rollups-as-a-Service, ensures fast, scalable transactions suited for both gaming and trading. Playnance Studio: A Web3 gaming studio offering a collection of blockchain games built on PlayBlock, delivering secure, transparent, and engaging experiences. Playnance Bridge (CoinsExchange.com): Powered by the Playnance Bridge on CoinsExchange.com, users can effortlessly swap assets with zero in-and-out fees, providing an affordable entry to the Playnance ecosystem. PlayWall Wallet and dApp Store: A decentralized wallet and application hub for PlayBlock dApps, PlayWall simplifies the storage and management of digital assets and will soon launch as a one-stop destination for Web3 applications. Playnance Partners: A partner network offering white-label solutions and development support, enabling businesses to integrate with Playnance’s ecosystem and connect with a growing Web3 audience.

PlayBlock Benefits for Traders, Gamers, and Developers

For Traders Zero-Gas Fees: PlayBlock’s gas-free transactions make Web3 trading affordable and accessible. USD-Pegged Stability: PlayBlock uses USDP, a stablecoin pegged to USD, to provide reliable, secure transactions.





High-Speed Transactions: Supporting high-frequency trades, PlayBlock’s infrastructure is optimized for both professional and retail trading. For Gamers Cost-Free Play: Gas-free interactions allow users to engage in GameFi without extra costs, enabling a more inclusive experience.





Transparent and Fair: All gameplay and transactions are secured on-chain, ensuring a fair and trustworthy environment. PlayWall dApp Store: The soon-to-launch PlayWall dApp Store will provide easy access to all PlayBlock-based games and applications.

For Developers and Partners

Developer-Friendly, EVM-Compatible Platform: PlayBlock supports Solidity and provides comprehensive SDKs and APIs for efficient integration.





Partnership and White-Label Solutions: Playnance Partners offers extensive support for businesses looking to expand their reach into Web3 through white-label solutions.

Playnance’s Vision: Driving Web3 Adoption from Web2 to Web3

PlayBlock and the Playnance ecosystem were developed to make Web3 accessible, scalable, and user-friendly," said Pini, CEO of Playnance.





"With offices in Ramat Gan, Israel, and Dubai, UAE, we’re committed to bridging Web2 users into the decentralized world through an ecosystem that combines zero-gas transactions, stablecoin reliability, and innovative blockchain technology”.

About Playnance

Playnance, headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel, with offices in Dubai, UAE, is a comprehensive Web3 ecosystem focused on transforming the user experience in trading, gaming, and DeFi. By integrating zero-gas transactions, USDP stablecoin, and EVM compatibility within the PlayBlock blockchain, Playnance is dedicated to creating a seamless, accessible transition to Web3 for a global user base. For more information on PlayBlock and the Playnance ecosystem, users can visit PlayBlock's official website or join PlayBlock's community.

Founder,CEO

Pini Peter

Playnance

[email protected]

This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here



