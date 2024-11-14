BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) Invests In Prosper’s Native Tokens To Support New Focus On Bitcoin Mining

ReadWrite
Prosper, a decentralized protocol bridging institutional-grade Bitcoin mining power on-chain, aims to unlock the potential of Bitcoin through liquidity farming. BIT Mining Limited, one of the leading cryptocurrency mining companies, announced a new investment in its native project token PROS. This investment aligns with Prosper’s strategic direction and supports its new vision.
CAYMAN ISLANDS, Cayman Islands, November 14th, 2024/Chainwire/--Prosper, a decentralized protocol bridging institutional-grade Bitcoin mining power on-chain and aiming to unlock the potential of Bitcoin through liquidity farming, today announced a new investment in its native project token PROS by one of the leading cryptocurrency mining companies Bit Mining Limited(NYSE:BTCM).


Prosper's new strategic focus on Bitcoin mining and the broader Bitcoin ecosystem has been well-received by the community. As part of this strategic change, Prosper partners with prominent industry players to obtain various services and products to deliver institutional-grade execution in managing its mining hashrate.


This investment from BIT Mining represents another significant validation of Prosper’s thesis by institutional backers. In addition to Prosper's growing roster of top-tier industry partners and sophisticated financial investors (including a recently announced investment by Waterdrip Capital), Prosper’s value proposition also resonates with cryptocurrency mining companies that bring extensive experience in mining operations and a strong understanding of the ecosystem.


About BIT Mining Limited

BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company with operations in cryptocurrency mining, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company is strategically creating long-term value across the industry with its cryptocurrency ecosystem.


Anchored by its cost-efficient data centers that strengthen its profitability with steady cash flow, the company also conducts self-mining operations that enhance its marketplace resilience by leveraging self-developed and purchased mining machines to seamlessly adapt to dynamic cryptocurrency pricing.


The company also owns 7-nanometer BTC chips and has strong capabilities in the development of LTC/DOGE miners and ETC miners.

About Prosper

Prosper is a decentralized protocol for a community that truly believes in Bitcoin, providing full exposure across Bitcoin hashrate and Bitcoin through bridging institutional-grade Bitcoin mining power on-chain, and aims to fully unlock the potential of Bitcoin. For more information, users can visit prosper-fi.com or follow on X (formerly Twitter).

Contact

Prosper

[email protected]

This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here


About Author

TOPICS

