Phantom Wallet Integrates Sui

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, December 5th, 2024/Chainwire/--The Sui Foundation today announced that Phantom Wallet, the leading non-custodial multichain cryptocurrency wallet, is now integrating with the Sui network.





At 7 million monthly active users, Phantom has the largest on-chain user base of wallets in the web3 industry. With over 560M total onchain transactions year-to-date, and key features such as staking, in-app token swaps, NFT storage, multichain support, and Ledger hardware wallet integration, Phantom represents a significant milestone for the Sui network, which becomes the first blockchain outside of Solana, Bitcoin, and Ethereum to be supported by the wallet. Sui is also the first blockchain built around the Move language to be supported by Phantom.





Integrating the Sui network is also a significant step toward enhancing interoperability for Phantom Wallet, and demonstrates how wallet providers and dApp builders are betting on a multichain future rather than focusing on only one ecosystem.





“The integration of Phantom Wallet with Sui represents a giant leap for the Sui ecosystem, which now gets access to a first-class wallet experience with several features that the Sui community has been asking for,” said Jameel Khalfan, Global Head of Ecosystem at the Sui Foundation.





“Phantom Wallet is selective about which chains they support, and we are proud to now be included among this notable group.”





The integration of Phantom will provide Sui users with a reliable and secure wallet solution available as a browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Brave, as well as a mobile app for iOS and Android.





"We're excited to bring Sui support to millions of Phantom users," said Brandon Millman, CEO of Phantom. “ Sui's thoughtful approach to scalability and developer-focused solutions aligns with our commitment to high-performant blockchains. We look forward to building together and supporting their growth."





