KuCoinはグローバルブランド大使としてゴルフアイコンのアダム・スコットと提携

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, September 11th, 2025, Chainwire From the Fairway to Fintech: Swinging Into Trust 信頼に基づいた主要なグローバル仮想通貨プラットフォームで、ゴルフアイコンとのグローバルなパートナーシップを発表することを誇りに思います。 KuCoinのグローバルブランド大使として正式に加入する。 KuCoin アダム・スコット クコイン アダム・スコット このコラボレーションは、KuCoinがプロスポーツの世界に初めて参入し、信頼、誠実さ、卓越性に対する共通のコミットメントを強調します。 近年、仮想通貨業界は世界経済で最もダイナミックな力の1つとなり、文化、金融、技術の動きを高めています。 この動きに基づいて、KuCoinはアダム・スコットとのパートナーシップを発表することを誇りに思います - 主要な仮想通貨取引所と世界クラスのゴルフチャンピオン間の最初の主要なコラボレーション。 The partnership reflects KuCoin's ambition to break new ground and connect with global audiences, built on values both KuCoin and Scott stand for: trust, precision, and resilience. Adam Scott is no stranger to global brand partnerships. Now, by joining KuCoin as Global Brand Ambassador, Scott continues his legacy of aligning with world-class brands that share his values of consistency, resilience, and excellence. アダム・スコット氏は「最初のグローバルブランド大使としてクコインと提携することが光栄だ」とし、「仮想通貨が金融の将来において重要な役割を果たすと確信しており、世界中の人々をどのように強化するかに関心がある」と述べた。 \n \n KuCoinのCEOであるBC Wong氏は「このアダム・スコットとのパートナーシップは、KuCoinのスポーツへの最初の公式クロスオーバーを意味し、信頼性、誠実さ、信頼を表すパートナーを見つけることが私たちにとって不可欠だった」と付け加えた。 KuCoinのCEOであるBC Wong氏は「このアダム・スコットとのパートナーシップは、KuCoinのスポーツへの最初の公式クロスオーバーを意味し、信頼性、誠実さ、信頼を表すパートナーを見つけることが私たちにとって不可欠だった」と付け加えた。 このミレニアムなコラボレーションは、世界クラスのアスリートと信頼できるグローバル交流を結び、世界中の何百万人もの人々を刺激する未来のパートナーシップの舞台を築く。 アダム・スコットについて is one of the most accomplished and respected golfers of his generation. Born in Australia, Scott turned professional in 2000 and quickly made his mark on the international stage with his trademark smooth swing and unwavering consistency. Adam Scott アダム・スコット 彼は2014年にこのスポーツの頂点に達し、世界第1位となり、2013年マスターズ・トーナメントでの歴史的な勝利を含め、世界中で30以上のプロの勝利を収めた。 長寿と耐久性のモデルとして、スコットは連続97回の主要選手権で競い合ったが、これは彼のエリートのパフォーマンスと最高レベルのゴルフでの持続的な存在の両方を反映する珍しいマイルストーンだ。 彼のレースでの業績を超えて、彼は彼のプロフェッショナリズム、誠実さ、圧力の下の冷静さのために賞賛され、彼は世界中のスポーツ選手のモデルとなっています。 彼のキャリアを通じて、スコットは世界的なアイコンブランドと提携し、卓越性、信頼性、安定性のための彼の評判を強調してきました。 Users can learn more: https://www.adamscott.com/ https://www.adamscott.com/ KuCoinについて Founded in 2017, is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 41 million users across 200+ countries and regions. KuCoin クコイン With established recognition for its reliability, the platform leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology, robust liquidity solutions, and advanced user account protections to deliver a secure trading environment. KuCoinは、Web3財布、SpotおよびFutures取引、機関サービス、支払いを含む1000以上のデジタル資産とソリューションにアクセスできます。 フォーブスが「Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges」と「Top 50 Global Unicorn」の1つとして認定したHurunは、CEO BC Wongの指導のもとでセキュリティ、コンプライアンス、イノベーションにコミットし、SOC 2 Type IIとISO 27001:2022の認定を取得しています。 ユーザーはもっと知ることができます: https://www.kucoin.com/ https://www.kucoin.com/ コンタクト KuCoin Media Team media@kucoin.com \n \n This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program Program