INE Security Partners With Abadnet Institute For Cybersecurity Training Programs In Saudi Arabia

Cary, North Carolina, May 22nd, 2025/CyberNewsWire/-- INE Security , a global leader in Cybersecurity training and certifications, has announced a strategic partnership with Abadnet Institute for Training , a Riyadh-based leader in specialized Information Technology, Cybersecurity, and Networking training. The collaboration leverages INE Security's internationally recognized cybersecurity training content and Abadnet's established presence in the Saudi Arabian market to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity education programs across the region. This partnership aligns INE Security's advanced technical training resources with Abadnet Institute's mission to develop the next generation of cybersecurity professionals through world-class, hands-on training. Established in 2007, Abadnet Institute serves over 10,000 learners annually through internationally accredited programs designed to support both individual career advancement and organizational workforce development, including comprehensive cybersecurity training, security certifications, and pentester career preparation.

Through this collaboration, INE Security is supporting Abadnet's specialized bootcamps with Junior Penetration Tester (eJPT) content , hands-on labs, and other cybersecurity certification preparation, including pathways to CompTIA Sec+ qualification. The partnership has already launched its first successful academy, consisting of 200 students, with all available licenses being fully subscribed.

"We're excited to partner with Abadnet Institute, a recognized leader in IT and Cybersecurity education with strong brand recognition across Saudi Arabia and the broader GCC region," said Brett Erskine, Chief Revenue Officer at INE Security. "This strategic partnership enables learners to access practical, career-advancing cybersecurity skills and industry-recognized credentials. Together, we're helping individuals and organizations build real-world, job-ready capabilities in penetration testing and ethical hacking, which are in high demand across the region."

"Abadnet Institute is pleased to collaborate with INE Security, recognizing the exceptional quality and depth of their cybersecurity training materials," said Ahmed Alkathiri, Chief Operations Officer at Abadnet Training Institute and distinguished cybersecurity expert holding multiple INE Security certifications, including eCPPT , eWPT , and eJPT . "As someone who has personally experienced the transformative value of INE Security's training programs throughout my successful 15-year career in cybersecurity, I'm particularly excited about this partnership. It enhances our ability to deliver cutting-edge, internationally recognized cybersecurity training to our students, further strengthening our position as a leading provider of technical education in the Kingdom."

"The integration of INE Security's eJPT content into our specialized bootcamps represents a significant enhancement to our cybersecurity education curriculum," added Ahmed Fatouh, Head of Cyber Security Department at Abadnet Institute for Training. "As lifelong learners and passionate teachers, we are committed to providing our students with the most relevant, hands-on cybersecurity training experiences that prepare them for successful careers as penetration testers and ethical hackers. This partnership with INE Security allows us to deliver on that commitment at an even higher level."

The collaboration is part of INE Security's strategic investment in the region, designed to bolster the growing digital employment ecosystem and support the development of highly skilled cybersecurity professionals who will contribute significantly to the Kingdom's economy and digital security infrastructure.

Users can learn more about INE Security for your organization.

__ __

About INE Security

INE Security is the premier provider of online cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing the world's most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers.

INE Security's suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across penetration testing, ethical hacking, and advanced cybersecurity disciplines. The company is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in a cybersecurity career.

About Abadnet Institute for Training

Established in 2007, Abadnet Institute for Training is a Riyadh, Saudi Arabia-based leader in specialized Information Technology, Cybersecurity, and Networking training. The institute provides internationally accredited, hands-on programs to over 10,000 learners annually, supporting both individual career advancement and organizational workforce development. With a strong reputation across the GCC region, Abadnet Institute is committed to developing the next generation of technical professionals through world-class, practical education.

Kathryn Brown

INE Security

[email protected]

This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program .



