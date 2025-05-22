INE sekirite patnè ak Abadnet Enstiti pou pwogram fòmasyon sekirite kibernetik nan Arab Saudi

Cary, North Carolina, May 22nd, 2025/CyberNewsWire/--
Nan kolaborasyon sa a, INE Security sipòte bootcamps espesyalize nan Abadnet ak
"Nou se enteresan pou patnè ak Abadnet Enstiti, yon lidè rekonèt nan IT ak edikasyon Siber sekirite ak yon repitasyon gwo mak nan Arab Saudi ak rejyon an GCC pi lajè," te di Brett Erskine, Chief Revenue Officer nan INE sekirite. "Sa a patnè estratejik pèmèt elèv yo jwenn aksè a pratik, karyè avanse kapasite siber sekirite ak endistri a rekonèt credentials. Anplis de sa, nou ede moun ak òganizasyon bati mond lan reyèl, kapasite travay-kòmanse nan tès penetrasyon ak etik hacking, ki se nan gwo demand nan tout rejyon an."
"Abadnet Enstiti se plezi pou kolaborasyon ak INE Sekirite, rekonèt bon jan kalite a eksepsyonèl ak profondite nan materyèl fòmasyon siber sekirite yo," te di Ahmed Alkathiri, Chief Operations Officer nan Abadnet Enstiti fòmasyon ak ekselan ekspè nan siber sekirite posede plizyè sètifika INE Sekirite, ki gen ladan eCPPT, eWPT, ak eJPT. "Kòm yon moun ki pèsonèlman te eksperyans valè a transformatif nan INE Sekirite fòmasyon pwogram nan pandan karyè mwen siksè 15 ane nan siber sekirite, mwen espesyalman enteresan sou patnè sa a. Li amelyore kapasite nou an pou livrezon avanse, entènasyonalman rekonèt fòmasyon siber sekirite nan elèv nou
"Abadnet Enstiti se kontan pou kolaborasyon ak INE Sekirite, rekonèt bon jan kalite a eksepsyonèl ak profondite nan materyèl fòmasyon sekirite kibernetik yo," te di Ahmed Alkathiri, Chief Operations Officer nan Abadnet Enstiti fòmasyon ak ekspè nan sekirite kibernetik ki detèmine plizyè sètifikasyon INE Sekirite, ki gen ladan:
"Integrasyon an nan kontni eJPT nan INE sekirite nan bootcamps espesyalize nou an reprezante yon amelyorasyon enpòtan nan curriculum edikasyon siber sekirite nou an," te ajoute Ahmed Fatouh, direktè depatman an siber sekirite nan Abadnet Enstiti pou Fòmasyon. "Kòm elèv pou tout lavi ak pwofesè pasyone, nou angaje nan bay elèv nou yo ak eksperyans fòmasyon siber sekirite ki pi enpòtan, pratik ki prepare yo pou karyè siksè kòm tès penetrasyon ak etik hacker. Sa a patnè ak INE sekirite pèmèt nou livrezon angajman sa a nan yon nivo menm pi wo."
Kolaborasyon an se yon pati nan envestisman estratejik INE sekirite nan rejyon an, ki fèt pou sipòte devlope ekosistèm an nan travay dijital ak sipòte devlopman an nan pwofesyonèl siksè sekirite ki pral kontribye enpòtan nan ekonomi a ak enfrastrikti sekirite dijital la nan rejyon an.
Pwodwi pou aprantisaj nan INE Security ofri yon profondite konpetans ki pa konpare atravè tès penetrasyon, hacking etik, ak disiplin avanse nan siber sekirite. Konpayi an se angaje nan bay fòmasyon teknik avanse pandan y ap touche baryè atravè lemond pou moun ki ap chèche antre ak ekselans nan yon karyè siber sekirite.
Sou Abadnet Enstiti pou fòmasyon
Istwa sa a te pibliye kòm yon piblisite pa Chainwire anba HackerNoon's Business Blogging Program.
