INE sekirite patnè ak Abadnet Enstiti pou pwogram fòmasyon sekirite kibernetik nan Arab Saudi

Cary, North Carolina, May 22nd, 2025/CyberNewsWire/-- Yon sekirite , yon lidè mondyal nan fòmasyon ak sètifikasyon Siber sekirite, te anonse yon patnè estratejik ak Abadnet Enstiti pou fòmasyon , yon lidè ki baze nan Riyadh nan fòmasyon espesyalize nan Teknoloji enfòmasyon, Cybersecurity, ak Networking. Kolaborasyon an sèvi ak INE Security a entènasyonalman rekonèt materyèl fòmasyon siber sekirite ak Abadnet a etabli prezans nan mache a Arab Saudi pou bay pwogram edikasyon cybersecurity konplè nan rejyon an. Pwopriyete sa a aline resous fòmasyon teknik avanse nan INE sekirite ak misyon Abadnet Enstiti a pou devlope jenerasyon pwochen nan pwofesyonèl sekirite kibernetik atravè klas mondyal, fòmasyon pratik. Te etabli an 2007, Enstiti a Abadnet sèvi ak plis pase 10,000 elèv chak ane atravè pwogram entènasyonalman akredite ki fèt pou sipòte tou de pwomosyon karyè endividyèl ak devlopman an òganizasyon an travayè, ki gen ladan fòmasyon konplè nan sekirite kibernetik, sètifikasyon sekirite, ak preparasyon karyè pentester.

Nan kolaborasyon sa a, INE Security sipòte bootcamps espesyalize nan Abadnet ak Junior Penetrasyon Tès (eJPT) kontni , laboratwa pratik, ak lòt preparasyon sètifikasyon kibernetik sekirite, ki gen ladan wout pou CompTIA Sec+ pafè a te deja lanse premye akademik siksè li yo, ki konsiste de 200 elèv, ak tout lisans ki disponib yo plen abònman.

"Nou se enteresan pou patnè ak Abadnet Enstiti, yon lidè rekonèt nan IT ak edikasyon Siber sekirite ak yon repitasyon gwo mak nan Arab Saudi ak rejyon an GCC pi lajè," te di Brett Erskine, Chief Revenue Officer nan INE sekirite. "Sa a patnè estratejik pèmèt elèv yo jwenn aksè a pratik, karyè avanse kapasite siber sekirite ak endistri a rekonèt credentials. Anplis de sa, nou ede moun ak òganizasyon bati mond lan reyèl, kapasite travay-kòmanse nan tès penetrasyon ak etik hacking, ki se nan gwo demand nan tout rejyon an."

"Abadnet Enstiti se plezi pou kolaborasyon ak INE Sekirite, rekonèt bon jan kalite a eksepsyonèl ak profondite nan materyèl fòmasyon siber sekirite yo," te di Ahmed Alkathiri, Chief Operations Officer nan Abadnet Enstiti fòmasyon ak ekselan ekspè nan siber sekirite posede plizyè sètifika INE Sekirite, ki gen ladan eCPPT, eWPT, ak eJPT. "Kòm yon moun ki pèsonèlman te eksperyans valè a transformatif nan INE Sekirite fòmasyon pwogram nan pandan karyè mwen siksè 15 ane nan siber sekirite, mwen espesyalman enteresan sou patnè sa a. Li amelyore kapasite nou an pou livrezon avanse, entènasyonalman rekonèt fòmasyon siber sekirite nan elèv nou

"Integrasyon an nan kontni eJPT nan INE sekirite nan bootcamps espesyalize nou an reprezante yon amelyorasyon enpòtan nan curriculum edikasyon siber sekirite nou an," te ajoute Ahmed Fatouh, direktè depatman an siber sekirite nan Abadnet Enstiti pou Fòmasyon. "Kòm elèv pou tout lavi ak pwofesè pasyone, nou angaje nan bay elèv nou yo ak eksperyans fòmasyon siber sekirite ki pi enpòtan, pratik ki prepare yo pou karyè siksè kòm tès penetrasyon ak etik hacker. Sa a patnè ak INE sekirite pèmèt nou livrezon angajman sa a nan yon nivo menm pi wo."

Kolaborasyon an se yon pati nan envestisman estratejik INE sekirite nan rejyon an, ki fèt pou sipòte devlope ekosistèm an nan travay dijital ak sipòte devlopman an nan pwofesyonèl siksè sekirite ki pral kontribye enpòtan nan ekonomi a ak enfrastrikti sekirite dijital la nan rejyon an.

Sou nan sekirite

Yon sekirite se founisè a prensipal nan fòmasyon ak sètifikasyon sekirite sou entènèt. Sèvi ak platfòm nan laboratwa ki pi fò nan mond lan, teknoloji avanse, rezo distribisyon videyo mondyal, ak enstriktè klas mondyal, INE sekirite se chwa a fòmasyon tèt pou konpayi Fortune 500 atravè lemond pou fòmasyon sekirite sou entènèt ak pou pwofesyonèl IT ki ap chèche pou avanse karyè yo.

Pwodwi pou aprantisaj nan INE Security ofri yon profondite konpetans ki pa konpare atravè tès penetrasyon, hacking etik, ak disiplin avanse nan siber sekirite. Konpayi an se angaje nan bay fòmasyon teknik avanse pandan y ap touche baryè atravè lemond pou moun ki ap chèche antre ak ekselans nan yon karyè siber sekirite.

Sou Abadnet Enstiti pou fòmasyon

Te etabli an 2007, Abadnet Enstiti pou fòmasyon se yon lidè ki baze nan Riyadh, Arab Saudi nan teknoloji enfòmasyon espesyalize, Cybersecurity, ak Networking fòmasyon. Enstiti a bay entènasyonalman akredite, pwogram pratik nan plis pase 10,000 elèv chak ane, sipòte tou de pwomosyon karyè endividyèl ak devlopman an fòmasyon òganizasyon. Avèk yon repitasyon fò nan tout rejyon an GCC, Abadnet Enstiti se angaje nan devlope jenerasyon pwochen nan pwofesyonèl teknik atravè klas mondyal, edikasyon pratik.

