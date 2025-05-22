112 reads

Halo Security Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance, Validating Security Controls For Its Attack Surface

by CyberNewswireMay 22nd, 2025
Miami, Florida, May 22nd, 2025/CyberNewsWire/--Halo Security, a leading provider of attack surface management and penetration testing services, today announced it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance following a comprehensive audit by Insight Assurance. This certification validates that Halo Security's security controls and practices are properly designed and implemented to meet the SOC 2 trust principles.

"Security isn't a destination; it's a continuous journey of improvement," said Lisa Dowling, CEO of Halo Security. "Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 compliance demonstrates our commitment to protecting our customers' data with the same diligence we bring to helping organizations protect their own data."

SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls 2) is a rigorous framework developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that specifies how organizations should manage customer data. By achieving Type 1 compliance, Halo Security provides its customers with independent validation that:

  • Sensitive customer data is protected by robust security measures
  • Security processes and controls are appropriately implemented
  • Access to systems and data is governed by clearly defined, documented policies
  • Infrastructure is designed with appropriate redundancies and safeguards

The certification process involved a thorough examination of Halo Security's information security policies and procedures, risk management approaches, system monitoring and incident response capabilities, vendor management practices, and physical and logical access controls.

"For a company that helps other organizations identify and remediate security vulnerabilities, it's essential that we maintain the highest standards of security in our own operations," added Dowling. "Our customers trust us with sensitive information about their external attack surface, and this certification further demonstrates our commitment to handling that data with appropriate care."

Halo Security is already working toward SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, which will verify the operational effectiveness of its security controls over an extended period.

About Halo Security

Halo Security is a comprehensive external attack surface management platform that provides asset discovery, risk assessment, and penetration testing in a single, easy-to-use dashboard. Founded by cybersecurity experts with backgrounds at McAfee, Intel, Kenna Security, OneLogin, and WhiteHat Security, Halo Security delivers a unique attacker-based approach to help organizations safeguard against potential threats. Users can learn more at halosecurity.com.

Contact

VP of Marketing

Nick Hemenway

Halo Security

[email protected]

This story was published as a press release by Cybernewswire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.


