354 reads

Fullscreen BitM Attack Discovered By SquareX Exploits Browser Fullscreen APIs To Steal Credentials

by
byCyberNewswire@cybernewswire

The world's leading cybersecurity press release distribution platform.

May 29th, 2025
featured image - Fullscreen BitM Attack Discovered By SquareX Exploits Browser Fullscreen APIs To Steal Credentials
    Speed
    Voice
CyberNewswire
← Previous

Halo Security Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance, Validating Security Controls For Its Attack Surface

Up Next →

INE Alert: $16.6 Billion In Cyber Losses Underscore Critical Need For Advanced Security Training

About Author

CyberNewswire HackerNoon profile picture
CyberNewswire@cybernewswire

The world's leading cybersecurity press release distribution platform.

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

cybersecurity#cybersecurity#squarex#press-release#cybernewswire#squarex-announcement#cyber-security-awareness#cybercrime#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky

Related Stories