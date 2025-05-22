ThreatBook Named a Notable Vendor In Global Network Analysis And Visibility (NAV) Independent Report

**Beijing, China, May 22nd, 2025/CyberNewsWire/--**ThreatBook, a global leader cyber threat and response solutions backed by threat intelligence and AI, has been recognized as a notable vendor in Forrester's Network Analysis And Visibility Solutions Landscape, Q2 2025 report. This marks a major milestone in ThreatBook’s growing international presence and continued innovation in the NAV (Network Analysis and Visibility) space.

For Threatbook, the recognition underscores the technical excellence and strong market performance in delivering real-time, actionable security insights across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. At the center of this achievement is the ThreatBook Threat Detection Platform (TDP); an advanced solution purpose-built for security operations teams to detect, investigate, and respond to network threats with speed and accuracy.

ThreatBook TDP sets itself apart in the global market with:

Bidirectional full traffic analysis across internal and external flows.

Ultra-low false positive rate (under 0.003%) to eliminate alert fatigue.

Integrated threat intelligence and behavioral analytics, enabling early detection of targeted and advanced attacks.

Automated incident response, including TCP reset, firewall integrations, forensic evidence collection, and closed-loop orchestration.

Comprehensive asset discovery via passive traffic monitoring and API behavior analysis.

Thousands of enterprises across the globe including leaders in finance, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology, trust ThreatBook to protect their digital infrastructure.

“We’re proud that ThreatBook TDP has been recognized by Forrester as a notable vendor in the global NAV landscape. We believe this reflects the strength of our platform; built for high-accuracy detection, deep traffic visibility, and seamless automated response. ThreatBook TDP is designed to help security teams focus on what matters most by delivering clear, actionable intelligence with minimal noise. In our opinion, it validates the direction we've taken with TDP and strengthens our commitment to leading the way in intelligence-driven, automated network defense.” said Linlin Zhao, Partner and Product Lead of TDP at ThreatBook.

As organizations face increasingly complex cyber threats, ThreatBook continues to expand globally with a clear mission: to offer high-accuracy detection, deep visibility, and efficient response, enabling a more resilient and secure future.

The Forrester Network Analysis and Visibility Solutions Landscape, Q2 2025 report provides an overview of 31 global vendors and outlines core use cases including threat detection, threat hunting, incident forensics, and asset discovery - all of which ThreatBook delivers at enterprise scale with high fidelity.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .

About ThreatBook

ThreatBook , founded in 2015, is a leading provider of cyber threat detection and response. We pioneered new approaches to deliver high-fidelity, efficient and actionable security intelligence and integrated the ability with full life cycle threat detection system and incident response capabilities to empower the protection on cloud, network and endpoints, help enterprises achieve high efficiency of responding to threats, reduce complexity and improve security operations.

