How to Write Content that E-E-A-Ts

Hey Hackers,





In our last note, “The 5 Secrets to Getting Featured as Top Story on HackerNoon,” we reemphasized the importance of prioritizing quality content—an obvious tip but one that’s necessary to reiterate as more AI content takes up space online. To ensure SERPs continue to favor real value, Google evaluates the quality and credibility of content with the E.E.A.T. framework. Today, we’ll discuss what the framework is and why you must keep it close to your heart if you care about the success of your online content. Strap in!

What is Google E-E-A-T?

E.E.A.T. stands for Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness. It’s a framework used by Google’s search quality raters to determine how well content fulfils a search request.





Now, it’s important to note that E.E.A.T. is not a ranking factor. In Google’s own words:

“These ratings (E.E.A.T.) do not directly impact ranking, but they do help us to benchmark the quality of our results and make sure these meet a high bar all around the world.”





Although not to be considered a ranking factor, at least not in the traditional sense, E.E.A.T. is a great way to ensure that your content is structured and presented in a way that Google’s ranking systems reward.

So, how do you write with E.E.A.T. in mind?

Let’s break it down:

Experience: Show you’ve been there. First-hand stories, case studies, and lessons learned go a long way in establishing authenticity. Don’t just write about a topic—live it, then write it.



Expertise: Your content should reflect a deep understanding of the subject. Use accurate terminology, cite relevant research, and don’t shy away from nuance. If you’re passionate about a niche, double down—depth beats generality.



Authoritativeness: Build your name as a trusted source. That means consistency, clear bios, relevant credentials, and backlinks from reputable sites. Interviews with thought leaders in your niche and community involvement can also boost this.



Trustworthiness: Be clear, honest, and transparent. Avoid clickbait, provide proper sourcing, and always disclose conflicts of interest or affiliations. Readers (and Google) can sniff out shady content.



At HackerNoon, we value real, experience-backed tech stories—and so does Google. If you want your story to rise above the noise, E.E.A.T. is your compass.

Ready to write an article that E.E.A.Ts? Get started with this writing template.

PSA: Content that E.E.A.Ts Could Win You Up to $2000 in the #blockchain Writing Contest

Your real-world expertise could earn you real-world rewards. The #blockchain Writing Contest, hosted by Aleph Cloud x HackerNoon, is almost over—with up to $2,000 up for grabs. If you know a thing or two about decentralized AI, decentralized clouds, or the future of real-world blockchain infrastructure (#dePIN), this contest is tailor-made for you. Enter now →

That’s all for today, folks.

Until next time, keep writing articles that E.E.A.T. on HackerNoon!