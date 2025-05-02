396 ukufundwa
Indlela yokulungisa impendulo E-E-A-Ts

nge Editing Protocol3m2025/05/02
Kude kakhulu; Uzofunda

I-Google's E.E.A.T. Framework-Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness-hayi i-ranking yokusebenza okuqondile, kodwa inikeza ukubunjwa kwekhwalithi ebonakalayo ku-search. Abacwaningi kufanele ibonisa ikhwalithi enhle, ulwazi oluthile, kanye nokucaciswa ukuze zihlele izinga ze-Google kanye nokufika ngaphezu kwe-AI-generated nozzle.
featured image - Indlela yokulungisa impendulo E-E-A-Ts
a bowl full of letters Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Editing Protocol HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Hey Hackers,


Ngemuva kokungena ngemvume yethu, "I-5 I-Secrets yokubonisa njenge-Top Story ku-HackerNoon,” thina siphinde oluphambili ukuhlaziywa kwekhwalithi yekhwalithi – ingcindezi esifubeni, kodwa eyodwa ukuthi kufuneka ifake njengoba i-AI yekhwalithi isithombe indawo e-intanethi. Ukuze ujabulele ukuthi i-SERP ibhizinisi kakhulu, i-Google ibhizinisi ikhwalithi nokuqiniseka kwekhwalithi nge-SERP.E.E.A.T. framework. Namhlanje, sizobuyekeza ukuthi isakhiwo se-framework futhi ukuthi ukuthi kufanele uxhumane emzimbeni yakho uma uxhumane imiphumela ye-content yakho ye-online.

Yini i-Google E-E-A-T?

I-E.E.A.T. inesibopho ye-Experience, Expertise, Autoritativeness, and Trustworthiness. It is a framework eyenziwe ngu-Google's search quality raters ukuhlaziywa kanjani impendulo yokufunda.


Now, it’s important to note that E.E.A.T. is not a ranking factor. In Google’s own words:

UkubalwaUkubalwaIzihloko ze-Google

"Lezi zibonelelo (E.E.A.T.) akugqoka ngqo, kodwa zisiza kusiza ukulawula ikhwalithi imiphumela yethu futhi ukuqinisekisa ukuthi zibonelelo zihlanganisa izinga eliphezulu emhlabeni wonke."

“Ukuhlolwa okuqukethwe (E.E.A.T.(NgoLwesihlanu)Zonke iziphumo zokusabela ngqo, kodwa zithuthukisa izinga lokuphakama kwama-results ethu futhi zihlanganisa ukuba iziphumo zethu zihlanganisa izinga eliphezulu emhlabeni wonke. "

Ngaphandle kokubizwa ngokuthi umphakeli we-ranking, okungenani kungekho ku-traditional sense,E.E.A.T.kuyindlela enhle ukuqinisekisa ukuthi impendulo yakho isakhiwo futhi ifakwe ngezindlela ukuthi izinhlelo zokusebenza ze-Google zibonele.

Yini, kanjani ushiye nge-E.E.A.T. emangalisayo?

Let’s break it down:

  • Experience: Show you’ve been there. First-hand stories, case studies, and lessons learned go a long way in establishing authenticity. Don’t just write about a topic—live it, then write it.


  • Expertise: Your content should reflect a deep understanding of the subject. Use accurate terminology, cite relevant research, and don’t shy away from nuance. If you’re passionate about a niche, double down—depth beats generality.


  • Authoritativeness:Build your name as a trusted source. That means consistency, clear bios, relevant credentials, and backlinks from reputable sites. Interviews with thought leaders in your niche and community involvement can also boost this.

  • Trustworthiness:Be clear, honest, and transparent. Avoid clickbait, provide proper sourcing, and always disclose conflicts of interest or affiliations. Readers (and Google) can sniff out shady content.

Ngama-HackerNoon, sincoma ama-stories ye-tech efanelekayo, efakwe yi-experience – kanye ne-Google. Uma ufuna ukubuyekeza umlando wakho ngaphezu kwe-noise,E.E.A.T.Kuyinto kompashi yakho.

Ukulungele ukubhala umbhalo ukuthi E.E.A.Ts?

Faka kuqala lokhu template yokubhalisa.

PSA: I-Content E.E.A.Ts Ingaba Ngitholele Ku-2000 $#Blockchain Writing Umdlalo

#Blockchain Writing Umdlalo

I-real-world expertise yakho ingathenga izipho ze-real-world.#blockchain Writing ContestI-Hosted byAleph Cloud x HackerNoon, iyahlekile - ngeup to $2,000 up for grabsUma ungenza into noma ezimbili mayelanadecentralized AI, decentralized clouds, or the future of real-world blockchain infrastructure (#dePIN), Le ncwadi yenzelwe ngawe.Ngena ngemvume

Ngena ngemvume

Top HackerNoon Stories of the Last Two Weeks

  1. Umhlahlandlela we-Don't Do Can Change Your Life nguBenoit Malige
Umhlahlandlela we-"Don't Do" Inikeza Ukuguqulwa Kwami


  1. I-How I Met My Cofounder (I-It Took 4 Attempts) nguJane Fisher
I-How I Met My Cofounder (I-Spoiler: It Takes 4 Attempts)


  1. I-Coding Might Not Be the Best Use of Your Time Any More by Sidharth Raja
I-Coding Ingaba Ayikho Ukusetshenziswa Kuhle Kwesikhathi Yakho Ngaphezu

  1. Izinhlelo ze-server ezintsha ze-React zingatholakala ku-death of bloated web apps by Gianna Song
I-React's New Server Components Ingaba I-Death Of I-Web Apps Ehlukile

  1. Ingabe Ufuna “I-Second Brain”? by Luca Liu
Ngaba ungenza ngokwenene i-"Second Brain"?

Okuningi ukuze usuku, abantu.

Ngemuva kokufinyelela, sicela ubhalise amaphepha E.E.A.T. ku-HackerNoon!

