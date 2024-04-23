Zulu Network: Moving The Bitcoin Economy Forward With a Two-Tiered Bitcoin Layer 2 Architecture

While Bitcoin has gained greater institutional acceptance with the recent ETF launches in the US, it is still not a pure institutional asset, and it is not a pure commodity like gold. It is so much more: secure, decentralized, and programmable value. Zulu Network believes that Bitcoin can be so much more.





The Bitcoin Ecosystem is ready to evolve by adding BitFi (Bitcoin Native DeFi), integrating existing infrastructure, and advanced programmability to take Bitcoin from a store of value into a new economy with native yield, exciting innovations, and sophisticated DeFi applications.





Zulu Network is the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with a Dual-Layer architecture (L2+L3). ZuluPrime L2 is EVM compatible for Bitcoin scaling and BitFi (Bitcoin DeFi); ZuluNexus L3 offers UTXO programmability, a unique solution to continuously support Bitcoin native innovation, making transactions cheaper, fast, extendable, and programmable. Zulu’s other innovations also include the first Bitcoin decentralized bridge (with a working demo coming in the next couple of weeks) and its unique hybrid PoS / PoW mining design.





BitFi has the potential to reshape the financial industry and offer individuals greater control over their financial assets. However, its scalability capacity is currently limited. There is clearly massive demand, but poor infrastructure and limitations for mass adoption, like scalability issues, to foster new Bitcoin native format innovations.





Zulu Network is building a new infrastructure to solve these limitations with a programmable, extendable, and innovative new approach to the Bitcoin Ecosystem. Zulu wants to unlock the Bitcoin Economy for all developers and users.

Zulu Network’s Ground-Breaking Architecture

Zulu Network’s unique Two-Tier architecture (L2+L3) aims to move the Bitcoin Network forward with a new infrastructure that solves the limitations of the current Bitcoin ecosystem, such as big demand but poor infrastructure, scalability issues, and lack of native innovations that limit the potential for mass adoption.





Zulu’s Bitcoin Layer 2 solution offers a unique two-tiered architecture, supporting both EVM and UTXO, paving the way for revolutionary advancements within the Bitcoin ecosystem:





ZuluPrime L2 is EVM compatible, for Bitcoin scaling and BitFi (Bitcoin DeFi).

ZuluNexus L3 offers UTXO programmability to support Bitcoin native innovation, making transactions cheaper, faster, extendable, and programmable. Zulu’s other innovations also include the first trust-minimized Bitcoin bridge (with a working demo coming soon) and its unique hybrid PoS / PoW mining design.

Zulu Lwazi Alpha Testnet Highlights

ZGP Points Campaign: https://medium.com/@zulu_network/earn-zulu-genesis-points-zgp-now-phase-1-lwazi-c69323fd3ea1

25k+ users and 52k+ transactions in the first 48 hours.

40k+ users and 287k+ transactions in the first week.

Currently, 140k+ registered users and 1M+ transactions!

Social Media: 40k+ Twitter followers, 35k+ Discord members, 56k+ Telegram members.

Zulu Network Architecture

With a dual-layer architecture on Bitcoin (L2 & L3), Zulu Network offers:

ZuluPrime (EVM): EVM-compatible L2 platform aimed at building a new BitFi (Bitcoin DeFi) ecosystem through smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps).





ZuluNexus (UTXO): L3 integrates the scalability of UTXO and focuses on the innovation of Bitcoin’s original ecosystem and native assets.

The Bitcoin Network is used as an L1 finality for Zulu.





Zulu Network is also building the first trust-minimized Bitcoin bridge to connect all Bitcoin Layer 2s and the entire crypto ecosystem to the Bitcoin ecosystem. Like most of the blockchain world, the Zulu team was captivated by the immense possibilities that Robin Linus put forth in the white paper for BitVM. Zulu believes in Satoshi's ethos of true decentralization.





That is why, to fully realize the vision of Zulu in its entirety, a trust-minimized bridge with both inflows and outflows to and from the Bitcoin Network and Ethereum ecosystem is necessary. Therefore, in the interest of further advancement of the Bitcoin ecosystem, Zulu has taken it upon themselves to implement the first trust-minimized Bitcoin bridge.





Zulu uniquely enhances the Bitcoin network by integrating a dual-layer architecture that supports both traditional UTXO and advanced programmable features, allowing for the development of sophisticated decentralized applications (DApps), expanding Bitcoin’s capabilities while maintaining its foundational principles of security and reliability.





For a more in-depth look at the Zulu Network architecture, click here: https://medium.com/@zulu_network/architecture-deep-dive-how-zulu-will-move-bitcoin-forward-837d2492c234

Zulu Network Key Achievements

First Dual-Layer Architecture on Bitcoin (L2+L3).

First implementation of a decentralized Bitcoin bridge.

Unique PoW + PoS mining

First Bitcoin Layer 3 (ZuluNexus)

Solving UTXO and BitFi (Bitcoin Native DeFi) limitations through programmability, extendibility, and advanced capabilities.

$3m raised in Pre-Seed Funding from top VCs

Launch of Zulu Lwazi Alpha Testnet and Zulu Genesis Points

Moving the Bitcoin Economy Forward

Zulu invites everyone to move Bitcoin forward with them. Explore, innovate, and contribute to the evolution of blockchain technology with Zulu. Learn More About Zulu Network

Website: https://zulunetwork.io/

Whitepaper: https://zulunetwork.io/whitepaper.pdf

Gitbook: https://docs.zulunetwork.io/

Github: https://github.com/zulu-network/





Zulu Lwazi Testnet: https://testnet.zulunetwork.io/lwazi

Testnet Points Guide: https://medium.com/@zulu_network/earn-zulu-genesis-points-zgp-now-phase-1-lwazi-c69323fd3ea1

ZuluScan: https://testnet.zuluscan.io/

Bridge: https://testnet.zulunetwork.io/bridge/





This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here.



