How to Write Content that E-E-A-Ts を書く方法

Hey Hackers,





最後のメモでは、「ハッカーノウのトップストーリーとして紹介される5つの秘密,” we reasserted the importance of prioritizing quality content – an obvious tip but one that is necessary to reiterate as more AI content takes up space online. To ensure SERPs continue to favour real value, Google evaluates the quality and credibility of content with the Internet. より多くのAIコンテンツがオンラインでスペースを占めるために、明らかなヒントである。E.E.A.T. framework今日は、フレームワークとは何なのか、なぜあなたがオンラインコンテンツの成功を気にするなら、それを心の近くに保つ必要があるのかについて話します。

Google E-A-Tとは?

E.E.A.T.は「Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness」の略で、Googleの検索品質ランキングによって、コンテンツが検索リクエストをどれだけうまく満たしているかを判断するために使用されるフレームワークです。





Now, it’s important to note that E.E.A.T. is not a ranking factor. In Google’s own words:

「これらの評価(E.E.A.T.)は、ランキングに直接影響を与えることはありませんが、彼らは私たちの結果の品質を基準にし、これらの結果が世界中で高いレベルに達することを保証するのに役立ちます。

「これらの評価(E.E.A.T.)は、ランキングに直接影響を与えることはありませんが、彼らは私たちの結果の品質を基準にし、これらの結果が世界中で高いレベルに達することを保証するのに役立ちます。

少なくとも伝統的な意味ではそうではないが、E.E.A.T.あなたのコンテンツが構造化され、Googleのランキングシステムが報いるように提示されることを確実にする素晴らしい方法です。

では、E.E.A.T.をどう考えるか。

Let’s break it down:

Experience: Show you’ve been there. First-hand stories, case studies, and lessons learned go a long way in establishing authenticity. Don’t just write about a topic—live it, then write it.



Expertise: Your content should reflect a deep understanding of the subject. Use accurate terminology, cite relevant research, and don’t shy away from nuance. If you’re passionate about a niche, double down—depth beats generality.



Authoritativeness: Build your name as a trusted source. That means consistency, clear bios, relevant credentials, and backlinks from reputable sites. Interviews with thought leaders in your niche and community involvement can also boost this.



Trustworthiness:Be clear, honest, and transparent. Avoid clickbait, provide proper sourcing, and always disclose conflicts of interest or affiliations. Readers (and Google) can sniff out shady content.



HackerNoon では、実際のテクノロジーストーリーを評価しますが、Google もそうです。E.E.A.T.あなたのコンパスです。

E.E.A.Ts を書く準備はできていますか? まずは、この Template で書き始めましょう。

Ready to write an article that E.E.A.Ts?

Get Started With Thiswriting template.

PSA: E.E.A.Ts が $2000 まであなたを獲得できるコンテンツBlockchain Writing コンテスト

あなたの現実世界の専門知識は、あなたに現実世界の報酬を稼ぐことができます。#blockchain Writing Contestホスト: Hosted byAleph Cloud x HackerNoonもうほぼ終わり・・・と、up to $2,000 up for grabsもしあなたが一つや二つのことを知っているなら、decentralized AI, decentralized clouds, or the future of real-world blockchain infrastructure (#dePIN)このコンテストはあなたのために作られています。入って今

過去2週間のトップHackerNoonストーリー

『Don’t Do』のリストが人生を変える Benoit Malige





How I Met My Cofounder(ジェーン・フィッシャー)





「Coding Might Not Be the Best Use of Your Time Any More」 Sidharth Raja

Reactの新しいサーバーコンポーネントは、ジアナ・ソングのBloated Web Appsの死かもしれない

あなたは本当に「第二の脳」が必要ですか? Luca Liu

今日はそれだけだよ、みなさん。

次回まで、HackerNoonでE.E.A.T.の記事を書き続けてください!