E-E-A-Ts යන අන්තර්ගතය ලියන්නේ කෙසේද

විසින් Editing Protocol3m2025/05/02
Google's E.E.A.T. framework - අත්දැකීම්, විශේෂඥතාව, බලවත්භාවය, සහ විශ්වාසදායකත්වය - සෘජු ranking factor නොවේ, නමුත් සොයමින් හොඳින් ක්රියාත්මක වන අන්තර්ගතය නිර්මාණය කිරීමට උපකාරී වේ.
featured image - E-E-A-Ts යන අන්තර්ගතය ලියන්නේ කෙසේද
a bowl full of letters Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Editing Protocol HackerNoon profile picture
Hey Hackers,


අපේ අන්තිම සටහනට, ”HackerNoon හි Top Story ලෙස ප් රදර්ශනය වීමට 5 රහස්,” අපි වටිනා අන්තර්ගතය ප්රමුඛතාවය සලකා බැලීමේ වැදගත්කම ප්රමුඛතාවය සලකා බැලුවා – පැහැදිලි ඉඟියක් නමුත් තවත් AI අන්තර්ගතය අන්තර්ජාලය තුළ ප්රමාණවත් වන අතර එය නැවතත් ප්රතික්ෂේප කළ යුතුය.E.E.A.T. frameworkඅද අපි කතා කරමු framework යනු කුමක්ද සහ ඔබ ඔබේ අන්තර්ජාල අන්තර්ගතයේ සාර්ථකත්වය ගැන සැලකිලිමත් නම් ඔබ එය ඔබේ හදවත ළඟ තබා ගත යුත්තේ ඇයි.

Google E-A-T යනු කුමක්ද?

E.E.A.T. කියන්නේ Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness කියන එකයි.එය Google Search Quality Raters විසින් භාවිතා කරන framework එකකි.


Now, it’s important to note that E.E.A.T. is not a ranking factor. In Google’s own words:

ශ් රේණියශ් රේණියGoogle ගේ වචන

“මේ ගුණාත්මක කිරීම් (E.E.A.T.) සෘජුවම ශ්රේණිගත කිරීම් වලට බලපාන්නේ නැත, නමුත් ඒවා අපගේ ප්රතිඵලවල ගුණාත්මකභාවය අනුකූල කර ගැනීමට සහතික කිරීම සඳහා අපගේ ප්රතිඵල ලොව පුරා ඉහළ මට්ටමකට ගැලපෙනු ඇත.”

මෙම ප් රතිපත්ති (E.E.A.T.)ඒවාට සෘජුවම බලපෑමක් නැහැ, නමුත් ඒවා අපගේ ප්රතිඵලවල ගුණාත්මකභාවය අනුකූල කිරීමට සහ ලෝකය පුරා ඉහළ මට්ටමකට ගැලපෙන බව තහවුරු කිරීමට අපට උපකාරී වේ.”

සාමාන් ය අර්ථයෙන් නොසලකා බැලුවත්, සාමාන් ය අර්ථයෙන් නොසලකා බැලුවත්,E.E.A.T.ඔබගේ අන්තර්ගතය ව්යුහය කර ඇති අතර, Google හි තැපැල් පද්ධති ප්රතිලාභ කරන ආකාරයෙන් ඉදිරිපත් කරන බව සහතික කිරීම සඳහා හොඳ ක්රමයකි.

එහෙනම් E.E.A.T. එකෙන් ලියන්නේ කොහොමද?

Let’s break it down:

  • Experience: Show you’ve been there. First-hand stories, case studies, and lessons learned go a long way in establishing authenticity. Don’t just write about a topic—live it, then write it.


  • Expertise: Your content should reflect a deep understanding of the subject. Use accurate terminology, cite relevant research, and don’t shy away from nuance. If you’re passionate about a niche, double down—depth beats generality.


  • Authoritativeness:Build your name as a trusted source. That means consistency, clear bios, relevant credentials, and backlinks from reputable sites. Interviews with thought leaders in your niche and community involvement can also boost this.

  • Trustworthiness:Be clear, honest, and transparent. Avoid clickbait, provide proper sourcing, and always disclose conflicts of interest or affiliations. Readers (and Google) can sniff out shady content.

HackerNoon හි, අපි සැබෑ, අත්දැකීම් මත පදනම් වූ තාක්ෂණික කතාවලට ගෞරව කරමු – Google එසේම.E.E.A.T.එය ඔබේ compass.

E.E.A.Ts ගැන ලිපියක් ලියන්න සූදානම්ද?

මේ template එකෙන් පටන් ගන්න.

Ready to write an article that E.E.A.Ts?

දේවස්ථානය ලිවීම

PSA: E.E.A.Ts ඔබට $ 2000 දක්වා දිනා ගත හැකි අන්තර්ගතය#blockchain ලියන තරගාවලිය

#blockchain ලියන තරගාවලිය

ඔබේ සැබෑ ලෝකයේ දැනුම ඔබට සැබෑ ලෝකයේ ප්රතිලාභ ලබා ගත හැකිය.#blockchain Writing Contestහවුල් කරාAleph Cloud x HackerNoonදැන් ඉවරයි - මන්දාup to $2,000 up for grabsඔබ දන්නා දෙයක් හෝ දෙකක් ගැනdecentralized AI, decentralized clouds, or the future of real-world blockchain infrastructure (#dePIN)මෙම තරගාවලිය ඔබ වෙනුවෙන් නිර්මාණය කර ඇත.Enter දැන්

Enter දැන්

පසුගිය සති දෙකේ Top HackerNoon Stories

  1. "Don't Do" ලැයිස්තුව ඔබේ ජීවිතය වෙනස් කළ හැකි Benoit Malige
"Don't Do" ලැයිස්තුව ඔබේ ජීවිතය වෙනස් කළ හැකිය


  1. How I Met My Cofounder - It Took 4 Attempts - ජේන් ෆිෂර්
How I Met My Cofounder (It Tolled 4 Attempts)


  1. Coding Might Not Be the Best Use of Your Time Any More by Sidharth Raja
coding ඔබගේ කාලය හොඳම භාවිතය තවදුරටත් නොවේ විය හැකිය

  1. React නව සේවාදායක අමුද්රව්ය ජියානා සින්ක් විසින් Bloated Web Apps මරණය විය හැකිය
React ගේ නව සේවාදායක අමුද්රව්ය පිපිරුණු වෙබ් යෙදුම් මරණයට පත් විය හැකිය

  1. ඔබ ඇත්තටම දෙවන මොළයක් අවශ්යද? - Luca Liu
සැබැවින්ම ඔබට “අදාල මොළයක්” අවශ් යද?

ඒකයි අදට ඔක්කොම මිනිස්සු.

ඊළඟ වතාවට දක්වා, HackerNoon මත E.E.A.T. ලිපි ලිවීමට දිගටම!

About Author

Editing Protocol HackerNoon profile picture
Editing Protocol@editingprotocol
The Green Standard Editing Protocol for Internet Publishing.
Read my stories

මෙම ලිපිය ඉදිරිපත් කරන ලදී...

