239 reads

How to Become Mr. Worldwide and Get Your Articles Translated to 77 Different Languages

by Editing ProtocolMay 16th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENde-flagDEes-flagESja-flagJAne-flagNEth-flagTHgl-flagGLln-flagLNhy-flagHYlv-flagLVuk-flagUKhe-flagHEnl-flagNL
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

HackerNoon has 76 different languages that your story can be translated into, including Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, and many more. There are 3 ways you can get your story translated. If you write an article, and it gets chosen to be a top story, HackerNoon will automatically translate your story into 12 different languages for free.

People Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
Mention Thumbnail

Companies Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
Mention Thumbnail
featured image - How to Become Mr. Worldwide and Get Your Articles Translated to 77 Different Languages
Editing Protocol HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Hey Hackers!


It’s a big world out there, but unfortunately, we don’t all speak the same language. The good news is that technology is making communication and translation easier, and the even better news is that HackerNoon has an incredible translation feature that you can use right now. Let’s dive right into it.


HackerNoon has 77 different languages that your story can be translated into, including Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, and many more!

Please note that all stories submitted to HackerNoon are first published in English.


How to Get Your Article Translated

There are 3 ways you can get your story translated.


  • The second is by going to the story settings of one of your already published articles and choosing an option.

  • The third option is completely free! If you write an article, and it gets chosen to be a top story (meaning, it will be on the front page for 24 hours), HackerNoon will automatically translate your story into 12 different languages for free. If you want one of your articles to be a top story but don’t know how, we revealed all the secrets here.


Why Even Translate Your Story?

Of course, questions running through your head might include, “Why even translate my story? Do people in China even read HackerNoon? How many people speaking Russian or Hindi would be interested in my story?” These are good questions to have. And we have the answers.


People worldwide read and love HackerNoon articles. Japan, China, and India are in the top 5 countries that use HackerNoon the most. Germany, Brazil, France, and Pakistan are in the top 10. There’s an audience out there waiting to read your articles, and the only thing stopping them is a language barrier; a barrier that you can choose to open.


Ready to try out this translation feature? Try using the translation feature after writing an article using this template!


Use the Translation Feature When You Participate in Our Writing Contests

HackerNoon has 3 ongoing writing contests with a ton of money up for grabs:



Inspiration can be hard to come by, so we’ve made it easier with these templates specifically tailored for these contests:


Top HackerNoon Stories of the Past 2 Weeks

  1. The Dead Internet is Very Real and Very Profitable by Matthew Iyiola

  1. Stop Looking At Other Resume Guides: This Is The Only One You'll Ever Need by Aishwarya

  1. Code Smell 299 - How to Fix Overloaded Test Setups by Maximiliano Contieri

  1. How I Didn’t Raise $150K in Antler UK — and Whether You Should Try: My Experience by Jane Fisher

  1. Calling Current LLM Wrappers “Agents” is Like Calling Excel Macros a Programming Language Revolution by Raman

That’s it for this week, hackers. See you next time!

HackerNoon-Writing

Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Editing Protocol HackerNoon profile picture
Editing Protocol@editingprotocol
The Green Standard Editing Protocol for Internet Publishing.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imghackernoon#editing-protocol#hackernoon-translations#hackernoon-editing-protocol#translation-tools#story-translation#hackernoon-top-story#ai-translation#hackernoon-languages

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Unveiling the Best of 2023: Top Stories, Writers, Tech Categories, and Templates! 📚
by editingprotocol
Jan 15, 2024
#writing
Article Thumbnail
Fine-Tuning Models with Your Own Data, Effortlessly
by avkrl
May 15, 2025
#fine-tuning-llms
Article Thumbnail
Cyber Startup Pillar Security Raises $9M in Seed Funding to Defend AI with its Own Tech
by seedfunding
May 12, 2025
#cybersecurity-startup-funding
Article Thumbnail
How Data Guardians Network Plans to Undermine Big Tech Without Ever Competing With It
by jonstojanjournalist
May 15, 2025
#data-guardians-network
Article Thumbnail
AI Video Translation is Connecting the World & Preserving Language Diversity
by justin-roberti
Mar 22, 2023
#artificial-intelligence
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks