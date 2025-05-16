How to Become Mr. Worldwide and Get Your Articles Translated to 77 Different Languages

Hey Hackers!





It’s a big world out there, but unfortunately, we don’t all speak the same language. The good news is that technology is making communication and translation easier, and the even better news is that HackerNoon has an incredible translation feature that you can use right now. Let’s dive right into it.





HackerNoon has 77 different languages that your story can be translated into, including Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, and many more!

Please note that all stories submitted to HackerNoon are first published in English.





How to Get Your Article Translated

There are 3 ways you can get your story translated.

The first way is by going to https://app.hackernoon.com/services and choosing from one of these four options.





The second is by going to the story settings of one of your already published articles and choosing an option.

The third option is completely free! If you write an article, and it gets chosen to be a top story (meaning, it will be on the front page for 24 hours), HackerNoon will automatically translate your story into 12 different languages for free. If you want one of your articles to be a top story but don’t know how, we revealed all the secrets here.





Why Even Translate Your Story?

Of course, questions running through your head might include, “Why even translate my story? Do people in China even read HackerNoon? How many people speaking Russian or Hindi would be interested in my story?” These are good questions to have. And we have the answers.





People worldwide read and love HackerNoon articles. Japan, China, and India are in the top 5 countries that use HackerNoon the most. Germany, Brazil, France, and Pakistan are in the top 10. There’s an audience out there waiting to read your articles, and the only thing stopping them is a language barrier; a barrier that you can choose to open.





Ready to try out this translation feature? Try using the translation feature after writing an article using this template!





Use the Translation Feature When You Participate in Our Writing Contests

HackerNoon has 3 ongoing writing contests with a ton of money up for grabs:









Inspiration can be hard to come by, so we’ve made it easier with these templates specifically tailored for these contests:





Top HackerNoon Stories of the Past 2 Weeks

That’s it for this week, hackers. See you next time!