Climb the Ranks: 3 Actionable Tips to Become a Top Writer

Hey Hackers!
Are you ready to get the recognition you deserve for your writing? Landing a spot in
1. Write Consistently
If you’ve written an article but haven’t published it because it’s not perfect, you’re holding yourself back. The best way to gain experience and get your name out there is by writing and publishing consistently.
Set attainable goals, like publishing once a week or once every two weeks. Writing regularly is crucial for improving your skills as a writer and for becoming a
Why is consistency important?
Our Top Writers ranking looks at the most recent 100 stories per category and tracks how many stories each writer has published. For example, if you’ve written 10 stories out of those 100, you may secure a top spot, depending on other writers’ contributions. The rankings are updated daily, so it’s a great way to stay visible and relevant in your favorite category. Learn more about HackerNoon’s Top Writers Rankings
So, if you want to be a top writer in the
And if programming isn’t your thing, don’t worry! We’ve got 21 other
Looking for your next article idea? Why not try writing about the latest tech news? Use this template as a guideline!
2. Write About What You’re Passionate About (A.K.A., Build Up a Good Reputation)
Writing about topics you’re passionate about can transform your work. Readers sense when you truly care, and that energy helps build your reputation. Whether it’s AI, gaming, or blockchain, let your enthusiasm shine.
On the flip side, if you write about something you’re not interested in—just for the sake of views—your article may come across as cold and lifeless. This can hurt your reputation as a writer.
That’s not to say you should never write for views, but make sure the topic interests you personally. If you’re struggling to find ideas, check out the
If you’re extremely passionate about a topic and think everyone should know more about it, use this template to get the word out!
3. Try Creating a Series
If you want to write more but often struggle with what to write about next, here’s a secret technique: think less about multiple story ideas and more about one idea you can evolve over time. A series is a great way to stay consistent while exploring a topic in-depth.
For example, if you’re passionate about crypto, why not start a series where you review a different cryptocurrency each week? The content changes, but the format remains the same. HackerNoon writer
Or, if you’re into programming, create a series where you teach readers how to fix a specific problem/bug every week.
Want to know what works best in your category?
Check out the
And remember: this approach isn’t limited to gaming. Whether you’re writing about
If writing a guide sounds like a good series idea, use this template to get started.
Don’t Forget to Check Out Our Writing Contests!
Don’t miss your chance to win big! HackerNoon’s writing contests are the perfect way to share your expertise and score some serious rewards.
- Blockchain Writing Contest by Aleph Cloud: Write about topics like
#decentralized-ai, #decentralized-cloud, and #dePINfor your chance to win a share of the $2,000 prize pool.
- Spacecoin Writing Contest by Spacecoin: Win a piece of the 15,000 USDT prize pool by writing about topics like
#decentralized-internet, #spacetech, #blockchain-use-case, and more.
Looking for inspiration? We’ve got you covered with these handy templates:
That’s it for this week.
Until next time hackers!