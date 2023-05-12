Start Writing, Start Making Money, and Start Voting for the Startups of the Year

Hey Hackers, Big things are happening, and they could be happening to you! As always, HackerNoon has writing competitions running that could potentially earn you a lot of money. But the even bigger news is that our annual event is well underway. Startups Of The Year Read on to learn more about how you can make money and make a difference for a startup that is near and dear to your heart. Use Your Crypto Expertise to Cash Out It is very obvious to even the anti-crypto people that cryptocurrency is here to stay. That’s why it’s important to have people share their knowledge, experience, and tips on dealing with crypto. And what’s even better is you can make money while helping people, thanks to . HackerNoon’s Crypto Writing Contest Through the entire month of May, you can write a cryptocurrency story, add the , and you’re automatically entered for a chance to win $1,000! crypto story tag If you would love to enter the contest but don’t know what to write about, here are some topics that fellow wonderful HackerNoon writers have delved into: , , and . meme coins crypto security Bitcoin Mobile Debugging = Money Making But if you’re more of a programming savant than a crypto enthusiast, then is what you’re looking for. This contest will run until the end of May, and if you haven’t submitted a story, you will definitely want to because May’s total prize pool is $1,000! HackerNoon’s Mobile Debugging Writing Contest Simply write a mobile debugging story, make sure to use the , and potentially win money. mobile debugging story tag The story could be a how-to guide, a funny “lessons learned” story, or a deep dive into a monitoring tool that helped you out of a jam. For more story ideas, make sure to take a peek at . what your fellow HackerNoon contributors have written Startups Of The Year Now, for the big one. HackerNoon’s annual has started, and there are already over 31,000 startups that have been nominated and over 40,000 votes that have been cast. But what is SOTY? It’s a way to celebrate startups all over the world who continue to thrive in these tough economic conditions. Startups Of The Year (SOTY) If you’re the founder of a startup, work for one, or are just a big admirer of one, you can easily nominate it. Go to the city where it’s located, click the nominate button, write down the startup's info, and hit submit! Being a SOTY winner is a great way to gain exposure, some vindication, and some legitimacy for your startup. So, what are you waiting for? Make sure to ! cast your vote now Weekly Writing Tips Before you go and submit your next story, here is a quick reminder about some of our guidelines and writing tips. Reading this and following this will ensure that your article has the best chance of getting published. Make sure to have a healthy diversity among your backlinks. All of the links in your article shouldn’t go to the same website. If you’re republishing content that you published somewhere else, make sure to change the title. This will further help your article with rankings and being picked up by RSS feeds. On the right-hand side, in the story settings, make sure to for your article. Again, this will vastly help your article stand out on search engines like Google or Bing. write a proper meta description These are just some of our guidelines; for a full list, click . But we’re sure you get the gist. Now that you’re more informed, we can’t wait to see what you have to say! here