Hello again, Hackers! HackerNoon keeps on being the perfect playground for writers and innovation. If you’ve missed our recent updates, let us refresh you on what’s happening at noon. Web3 Backups: All HackerNoon Stories Now Republish on Arweave HackerNoon has published over 1 billion words, and - this ensures that HackerNoon and its contributing writers will have Web3 backups for all their stories🙂 now all those words and stories are backed up on Arweave How do these Web3 Backups work? At the bottom of all published HackerNoon stories, in the section that shows you all the sites that feature a story, you'll notice a "Permanent on Arweave" button, meaning that the moment a HackerNoon story is published, it also gets backed up on Arweave - so even if HackerNoon dies, your stories will live on. A mention of Arweave linkage will also show up on each individual e. story stats pag When you click that button, you'll be directed to a lite version of our site that focuses solely on the story content, ignoring the bells and whistles (like emoji reactions, related stories, etc.). The lite version of our site is about 40% smaller than our primary site size, so it also has viable use cases in slow internet regions too. The lite version of our site can also be accessed via this tiny green earth lightning bolt above the upper right of the featured image on any story with the hover text of “Read this story w/o Javascript”: In the unlikely event that HackerNoon is not accessible in your region, you could simply visit __ __and start reading HackerNoon by clicking on any of the hashes! this wallet address Story Distribution Front and Center at HackerNoon Accessibility plays a crucial role in a publishing platform's distribution capabilities. That’s exactly what HackerNoon strives to enhance accessibility by converting text stories into various formats such as , , , printer view, offering options to download , and now, a cryptographic text backup via digital signature on Arweave. audio story files multilingual translations terminal view JSON and PDF versions Other HackerNoon Developments If you subscribe to , you've probably heard about our , , and improved . But that's not all! our product updates subscription feature Twitter embeds AI image generation models HackerNoon seeks to give you the best experience possible, even if that limits our communication, such as with . This feature on your lets you pick and choose with newsletters and __ __you want to subscribe and unsubscribe from - making sure your inbox remains curated to your preferences. newsletters' settings email settings tech briefs Another feature that will not only extend writers' reach to their audiences but make HackerNoon even more accessible is the . Our podcasts allow everyone to tune in and listen to their favorite HackerNoon writers on the go and keep up-to-date with the latest tech news and insights. We've got everything from and to and and more - search for "HackerNoon Tech Brief" on , , or to get started. Tech Brief Podcasts business programming gaming tech stories Spotify Deezer PlayerFM How does any of this relate to you? We hope all our recent updates further assure you of our commitment to you, our writer, of doing the most to preserve and distribute your stories and make them accessible to everyone, everywhere. So the next time you , you can rest easy knowing that your work is well taken care of. Speaking of stories, here are a couple of ideas for your next creation 😉 start a new story Have you learned something that could be valuable to your professional peers? Tell us about it . here Any recent realization you’ve had about the ways of the world? ! Share it with us Is there anything in tech that’s particularly exciting to you? Write about it! What are your thoughts on this week’s poll? ! Spill the tea here Sometimes, the only way to a great story is to start typing nonsense.