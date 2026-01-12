How to Design Short Execution Cycles Without Sprints

You know after working on multiple products and building things for a while, I always been thinking about this whole sprint thing that everyone’s doing. Like every company, every team just follows this two-week sprint cycle because that’s what everyone else is doing, and it’s just makes me think a lot like what they really get from doing things like this. Because honestly most of the time these sprints doesn’t really have any impact on your actual productivity or your product quality, it’s just a way of organizing work that somebody decided is the “right way” and everyone just follows it. And the thing is, sprints come with so much overhead. You have sprint planning, you have daily standups, you have retrospectives, you have all these ceremonies that takes up your time when you could actually be building something. And I am not saying meetings are bad, but most of the time these sprint rituals doesn’t have any weight, it’s like people have to do it because that’s the process, not because it actually helps them ship better products. So I figured out some ways to design short execution cycles without all this sprint overhead, and it’s been working really well for me: Work in Natural Cycles Based on Actual Tasks Work in Natural Cycles Based on Actual Tasks The biggest problem with sprints is they force you into this artificial two-week cycle regardless of what you’re actually building. Like if a feature takes 3 days to build, why are you planning it in a two-week sprint? And if something takes 3 weeks, you’re splitting it artificially just to fit the sprint. It doesn’t make any sense. What I do instead is I break down work into natural cycles based on the actual task. Some tasks take 2-3 days, some take a week, some take longer. And I just work on them until they’re done, ship them, and move to the next thing. There’s no artificial deadline that doesn’t have any connection to the actual work. This is the most important part because it lets you focus on shipping quality instead of fitting things into arbitrary timeboxes. Ship Continuously Instead of Batch Releases Ship Continuously Instead of Batch Releases Sprints make you batch everything into these release cycles. You finish 10 features in two weeks and release them all at once. But this doesn’t make sense for most products, especially SaaS products where you can deploy anytime. What’s the point of waiting? I ship features as soon as they’re ready. If something is done on Tuesday, I push it on Tuesday. If another thing is ready on Friday, that goes out Friday. This way users get value faster, and you can get feedback quicker. And the feedback is the most important part because that’s how you know if you built the right thing or not. Focus on One Thing at a Time Focus on One Thing at a Time In sprints, teams plan like 5-10 different things to work on at the same time. And then everyone’s jumping between tasks, context switching all the time, and nothing really gets done properly. I’ve seen this happen so many times and it just makes things slower. What works better is just focusing on one main thing at a time. Pick the most important feature or problem, work on it, finish it, ship it, and then move to the next thing. This doesn’t mean you can’t have small tasks on the side, but your main focus should be one thing. This way you actually finish things instead of having 10 half-done features sitting in your backlog. Use Deadlines Only When They Actually Matter Use Deadlines Only When They Actually Matter Sprints create these artificial deadlines every two weeks. But most features doesn’t really need a specific deadline. Like if you’re building a new dashboard feature, does it matter if it ships on Monday or Wednesday? Not really. Instead of forcing deadlines on everything, I only use them when there’s actually a reason. Like if you’re launching something for a conference, or you promised a customer a specific date, or there’s a competitive reason to ship by a certain time. These are real deadlines that actually matter. Everything else can ship when it’s ready and done properly. Keep Communication Lightweight Keep Communication Lightweight The biggest overhead of sprints is all the meetings. Planning meetings, daily standups, reviews, retrospectives. It all adds up to hours every week where you’re not actually building anything. What I do is keep communication really lightweight. If I am working solo, I just keep notes for myself about what I am working on and what’s next. If I am working with a team, we just check in when needed, not on a fixed schedule. Someone has a question? They ask. Someone finished something? They share it. Someone is blocked? They speak up. It doesn’t require a daily meeting at 10 AM every single day where everyone says what they’re working on when you already know what everyone’s working on. Plan Only What You Need to Plan Plan Only What You Need to Plan Sprint planning makes you plan two weeks of work upfront. But the thing is, you don’t really know what’s going to come up in those two weeks. Maybe a bug appears, maybe user feedback changes your priorities, maybe you realize something is more important than what you planned. Instead I plan just enough to know what I am working on next. Maybe I plan 2-3 things ahead, so I always know what’s coming up, but I don’t plan the entire month or the entire quarter in detail. This lets me stay flexible and respond to what actually matters instead of being locked into a plan that was made weeks ago when you had less information. Measure by Outcomes, Not by Process Measure by Outcomes, Not by Process Sprints make you measure things like velocity, story points, burndown charts. But these are just process metrics. They don’t tell you if you’re building something valuable or not. What actually matters is outcomes. Did you ship something? Are users using it? Did it solve the problem you were trying to solve? Is it making money if that’s the goal? These are the real metrics that tell you if you’re successful or not. The process doesn’t matter if the outcome is good, and the process doesn’t help if the outcome is bad. The main thing I’ve learned is that you don’t need sprints to ship good products. You just need clear focus, quick feedback loops, and the discipline to actually finish things before moving to the next thing. All this sprint overhead is just process for the sake of process, and most of the time it doesn’t add value, it just adds meetings. And this doesn’t mean structure is bad. You still need to plan, you still need to communicate, you still need to prioritize. But you can do all of this without forcing yourself into these rigid two-week cycles that doesn’t really make sense for how actual product development works. Just build, ship, learn, repeat. That’s the cycle that actually matters.