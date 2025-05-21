Author profile picture

Rahul A. Kumar

@everydaytechbit

Fintech product leader (20+ yrs). Agile by day. Off-duty chef who burns toast, movie buff, and accidental hiker!

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @everydaytechbit’s stories for

1 days 12 hours and 48 minutes

Read My Stories

Rahul A. Kumar

CANADAProduct Manager

Rahul here, with 20+ years in fintech and banking, making data behave with Agile and AI—think of me as a tech whisperer, minus the horse. When I’m not taming tech, I’m cooking up recipes—I’m the chef who burns toast but nails curry—binge-watching movies, or lost in the woods (literally). Let’s talk tech or trade recipes!

Work History

Current Position:

Data-axleProduct Manager

Previous Positions:

RBCBusiness Analyst

Interested Topics

aifintechwealth-managementai-powered-wealth-managementai-investingsilent-advisorlogic-first-investingai-nudges
Read My Stories