Rahul A. Kumar@everydaytechbit
Fintech product leader (20+ yrs). Agile by day. Off-duty chef who burns toast, movie buff, and accidental hiker!
Rahul A. Kumar
CANADAProduct Manager
Rahul here, with 20+ years in fintech and banking, making data behave with Agile and AI—think of me as a tech whisperer, minus the horse. When I’m not taming tech, I’m cooking up recipes—I’m the chef who burns toast but nails curry—binge-watching movies, or lost in the woods (literally). Let’s talk tech or trade recipes!
Work History
Current Position:
Data-axleProduct Manager
Previous Positions:
RBCBusiness Analyst