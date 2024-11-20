How Alexandr Hacicheant Prioritizes Engineers’ Well-Being with SRE Practices





Tech professionals face heavy workloads and tight deadlines, which can take a serious toll on their well-being. Recent data from Blind, an anonymous community of tech professionals, reveals that 57% of tech employees report feeling burned out, with common stressors including long hours and constant pressure to maintain operational reliability. While top tech firms like Google and LinkedIn have implemented Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) practices to address system reliability and minimize burnout, there’s a growing consensus that more must be done to support developers on an individual level.





This is where Alexandr Hacicheant, who is in charge of Reliability Engineering at Mayflower, steps in with a solution that prioritizes people first. “We often think of engineers as endlessly resilient problem-solvers, but they’re also people who need balance to thrive,” Alexandr explains. By focusing on developer well-being, Alexandr’s methods aim to build healthier, more sustainable tech teams, positioning work-life balance as a business imperative rather than an afterthought.





A major part of Alexandr’s journey at Mayflower has been related to creating a workplace where developers could excel without sacrificing their well-being. “My goal wasn’t just to solve system reliability issues; it was to provide engineers with a supportive environment where they felt valued and balanced,” he shares. His approach centers on enhancing productivity through team autonomy, clear performance metrics, and streamlined workflows, helping engineers stay engaged and focused without constant firefighting.





For Alexandr, preventing burnout starts with giving developers the resources and structure they need to manage their time effectively. “By reducing the amount of reactive work and empowering engineers to work on high-impact projects, we’re creating a space where they can actually enjoy the work they’re doing,” he adds.





One of Alexandr’s key initiatives has been to address one of the most common sources of burnout in tech: the on-call shift. “On-call duty can be incredibly stressful for developers, especially when it disrupts their time off,” he explains. At Mayflower, his team implemented automated systems that handle routine maintenance and alert engineers only for critical issues, allowing them to have uninterrupted downtime. “Reducing unnecessary disruptions lets engineers fully recharge, which is crucial for both their health and productivity,” Alexandr notes.





This approach has proven successful in decreasing stress levels among Mayflower’s engineers, enabling them to return to work with renewed focus and motivation. For Alexandr, the reduction of burnout isn’t simply a benefit to individual engineers; it’s a core business strategy. “Healthy engineers are productive engineers, and productive engineers drive a company’s success,” he emphasizes.





While Alexandr’s efforts at Mayflower have yielded tangible improvements in both system reliability and employee satisfaction, he believes the industry as a whole needs to prioritize developer well-being. “If we’re going to make tech sustainable, we need to make engineers’ well-being a priority, not just system uptime,” he argues. By adopting a “People first” philosophy, Alexandr has set a standard that other leaders can look to, creating a more supportive environment for developers across the industry.





Alexandr has begun sharing his insights more broadly through industry discussions, workshops, and publications. His message is simple but powerful: focusing on work-life balance isn’t just a perk; it’s an essential part of building resilient teams that can meet modern tech challenges. “When we put people first, we create a work environment that supports engineers and business success alike,” he says.





Looking forward, Alexandr envisions a tech industry where developer well-being is a primary focus. “We have to shift our thinking from ‘What’s the latest tech trend?’ to ‘How do we create a sustainable workplace for our engineers?’” he reflects. His future goals include refining his “People first” approach further within Mayflower and encouraging its adoption across the industry.





As Alexandr puts it, “The future of tech depends on more than innovation—it depends on creating environments where people can thrive.” By championing a work culture that respects work-life balance, he aims to inspire leaders across the industry to foster not just productive, but genuinely healthy, teams.



