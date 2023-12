Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned

Given the high volume of data being created for AI—and the fact that data is predominantly stored on HDDs—the current outlook of decreasing HDD order rates (with the outlook of dramatic increases in data) creates potential issues for the customers of HDDs, especially when you consider that all HDDs are supplied by only three manufacturers. This article outlines the views of HDD manufacturing legend Finis Conner on the chances of a substantial HDD supply chain disruption.