Evrloot Launches Free-to-Play RPG Campaign On Polkadot’s Moonbeam Chain

BOSTON, Mass, December 5th, 2024/Chainwire/--Evrloot, the anticipated blockchain-based RPG, is set to exit its closed beta and officially launch with a Free-to-Play campaign at the end of November 2024.





Developed by a global team of 13 passionate builders, Evrloot offers a rogue-like, light-MMO experience in a medieval fantasy world, combining deep gameplay with innovative on-chain mechanics.





Evrloot distinguishes itself from most Web3 games with a unique approach: Build a fun on-chain game first, talk later. The game empowers players by treating NFTs as save games, making progress and achievements tangible and tradeable on-chain.





Players' in-game experiences—whether mastering fishing or crafting a powerful weapon—are captured as soulbound or equipable ERC-6220, essentially NFTs 2.0 that can be seamlessly accessed across ecosystems, ensuring every victory stays with the players.





Players will have the opportunity to explore idle missions, tactical auto-battler dungeons, and on-chain crafting systems. Key features include:





Idle Missions: Players can deploy special bait to send their character on a six-hour fishing expedition, offering the chance to discover rare items.

Crafting: Resources such as fish and herbs can be combined to mint health potions.

Tactical Dungeons: Players equip their loot to navigate dangerous dungeons. Only those who exit safely keep their spoils, which are minted on-chain.

NFT Trading Marketplace: Valuable items, such as a 'Damaged Battle Axe,' can be exchanged for health potions and other resources through the game's native marketplace.

Evrloot began as a passion project from Polkadot fans who believed NFTs could do more than just exist as collectibles. The game has grown steadily during its beta phase, recording over 1.5 million on-chain transactions on Kusama and Polkadot and fostering a community of around 400 NFT owners. It peaked at 1,000 Monthly Active Users (MAU) during the successful “Pink Event.” For the full release, the game will launch on Moonbeam, with a seamless onboarding experience featuring wallet and gas abstraction.





Evrloot’s launch prioritizes accessibility. Players can dive into the full gameplay experience without barriers—no crypto wallet or upfront payment required. As they progress, players have the option to upgrade their free-to-play characters to NFTs for enhanced features. However, the game ensures that free players enjoy the complete experience without any pressure to upgrade.





Tobi “Deckard” Amann, CEO of Chainfood Studio, the developers of Evrloot shared, “Our goal with Evrloot is to create an immersive and thrilling Dark Fantasy Web3 world that prioritizes fun and player enjoyment, transforming the world into a canvas for its players. Through their in-game actions, players shape the story and forge the lore of this world. As RPG enthusiasts, creating a canvas like this has always been our dream—and with Evrloot, we’ve found an exciting and ethical opportunity to bring our vision fully on-chain.”





“I am very excited to see Evrloot enter its next growth phase. Chainfood studio has a very special game in Evrloot with a fiercely loyal community - moving to a Free-To-Play model will give them a lot more exposure and will allow a lot more players discover what makes this game so special.” said Sicco Naets, Head of Ecosystem Development at Moonbeam.





Evrloot’s player onboarding uses a gamified affiliate campaign. Players join in-game clans that link back to the affiliates that brought them to the game. Being part of an active in-game clan not only shows player alliance with existing communities, it boosts the points they can potentially earn that are important for Phase II of the campaign. Players join for free and can optionally upgrade to one of 1299 exclusive NFT 2.0 Characters.





With freemium upgrades, cosmetics, and marketplace fees driving the business model, Evrloot offers a sustainable economy without compromising the player experience. While Evrloot operates without a token at launch, players are able to gather Points by completing tasks and referring friends.





Evrloot will also run a giveaway campaign to coincide with the game’s launch. Players who participate in specific in-game activities will have the chance to win 1 of 3 exclusive merch packs featuring original hand-drawn concept art on hand-made medieval paper, an Evrloot T-shirt, and stickers. Players can enter by joining the "🐂⭕️" clan for at least one day between the release date and December 21st. Winners will be drawn on December 21st and contacted via X (if linked in-game).

About Evrloot

Evrloot is a blockchain-based RPG with a medieval fantasy setting, developed by a global team passionate about ethical Web3 gaming. Combining engaging gameplay with NFT-based mechanics, Evrloot allows players to keep their progress on-chain and trade assets in a dynamic marketplace. Built on Moonbeam, Evrloot aims to redefine blockchain gaming with fun, accessibility, and sustainability at its core.

About Polkadot

Polkadot is the powerful, secure core of Web3, providing a shared foundation that unites some of the world’s most transformative apps and blockchains.





Polkadot offers advanced modular architecture that allows devs to easily design and build their own specialized blockchain projects, pooled security that ensures the same high standard for secure block production across all connected chains and apps connected to it, and robust governance that ensures a transparent system where everyone has say in shaping the blockchain ecosystem for growth and sustainability. With Polkadot, users are not just participants, they're co-creators with the power to shape its future.

