Holyheld Raises Funding To Launch Blockchain Reconciliation And Remittance Record

ZUG, Switzerland, December 5th, 2024, Chainwire/--Holyheld, a leading Swiss crypto payments startup, announced today that it has secured funding to accelerate BRRR protocol with investment from Toyota Ventures, TempleDAO, Tomahawk VC, Prismatic Capital, Zee Prime Capital, Polygon, Kosmos Ventures, Moonlanding Ventures, as well as from angel investors from leading projects including Lido, Olympus, Dinero, Paragon, Superfluid, vfat, Inverse Finance, Daedalus, DCV, Generative Ventures, and Vamient.





In an effort to fill the critical infrastructure necessary for users to transact globally with merchants instantly, Holyheld’s BRRR protocol aims to connect public blockchain networks, traditional payment, and card networks to create a global layer of real-time payments.





“This opportunity consolidates our lead in the market, and fuels our drive to redefine how real-time clearing of payments should work,” said Anton Mozgovoy, Holyheld CEO. “With our technology of global stablecoin orchestration, we’re well-positioned to transform how users and businesses conduct business today with payments of tomorrow.”





BRRR’s protocol is used to power Holyheld’s app, a leader in the European market in the segment of Web3 payments apps, which offers a cash account with a debit card available to residents of 30 European countries. Users of the Holyheld app can connect any self-custody wallet and use their cryptocurrency for daily purchases.





This enables traditional consumer behaviors, like swiping or tapping a credit card or mobile device for payment, while users maintain self-custody of their funds.





“This funding is an essential step as we work towards our vision of enabling crypto customers and fintechs to build new payment settlement and reconciliation solutions using crypto.” Dr. Anton Zagorodnikov, Holyheld co-founder and CTO, added.





The new funding will allow Holyheld to continue expanding the protocol to more clients and payment networks globally. Holyheld has integrated over one hundred leading crypto protocols across 15 blockchain networks. The company’s BRRR has also orchestrated over $100M in volume since its launch in April of 2023.





“Holyheld turns any self-custody wallet into a personal IBAN and a debit card, which enables users to have a frictionless digital wallet experience,” said Chris Abshire, principal, Toyota Ventures.





“We are excited to work with Holyheld’s team as they build the leading on-chain clearing house.”

To learn more about Holyheld, users can visit https://holyheld.com/ or https://holyheld.com/BRRR

About Holyheld

Founded in 2022, Holyheld is committed to enabling crypto customers and fintech to build new payment settlement and reconciliation solutions using stablecoins.





With offices in Zug, Switzerland and Vilnius, Lithuania, the company’s first product is a Web3 debit card that allows users to make traditional payments with digital assets.





Holyheld’s Blockchain Reconciliation and Remittance Record (BRRR) protocol enables consumers who are invested in blockchain-related assets to have significant purchasing power in the real world. To learn more about Holyheld, users can visit https://holyheld.com/ or https://holyheld.com/BRRR .

