Ceffu Joins Forces With EOS To Deliver Advanced Custody And CeDeFi Opportunities

Calgary, Alberta, December 5th, 2024/Chainwire/--The EOS Network Foundation (ENF) is pleased to announce that Ceffu, the institutional custody partner of Binance, now supports the EOS mainnet.





This partnership provides institutional-grade custodian services while unlocking new CeDeFi opportunities for EOS token holders through Binance’s MirrorX integration.





With Ceffu’s advanced custody infrastructure, institutions can confidently secure their EOS assets using multi-party computation (MPC) and customizable approval schemes.





Through MirrorX , institutional fund managers can deploy CeDeFi strategies that leverage the best of both CEX and DeFi worlds. By leveraging Binance’s liquidity and advanced trading mechanisms, EOS token holders gain access to innovative yield solutions tailored to institutional needs.





EOS inclusion in the Coinbase COIN50 Index, a global benchmark representing the top 50 digital assets listed on Coinbase Exchange highlights the growing interest and popularity of the ecosystem towards institutions. This recognition underscores EOS’s position as a leading blockchain platform and a key player in the crypto economy.





“Ceffu’s integration with EOS represents an important step in building the infrastructure necessary to support institutional engagement at scale,” said Yves La Rose, Founder & CEO, EOS Network Foundation.





“By partnering with Ceffu, we are creating new pathways for institutions to securely participate in the EOS ecosystem and benefit from its evolving opportunities.”





EOS has experienced significant performance improvements driven by community approved tokenomics enhancements. The new tokenomics strategy includes a dedicated funding bucket for middleware with the executed Unicove portal streamlining the onboarding process and improving user experience.





Additionally, a staking rewards program distributing $450 million dollars worth of EOS has been active for over five months and has increased EOS staking participation by 4x while simultaneously extending the token lockup time from 4 to 28 days. These tokenomics initiatives collectively strengthen the EOS ecosystem, showcasing its growing robustness and appeal.

EOS Network

The EOS Network is a 3rd generation blockchain platform powered by the EOS VM, a low-latency, highly performant, and extensible WebAssembly engine for deterministic execution of near feeless transactions; purpose-built for enabling optimal Web3 user and developer experiences.





EOS is the flagship blockchain and financial center of the Antelope framework, serving as the driving force behind multi-chain collaboration and public goods funding for tools and infrastructure through the EOS Network Foundation (ENF).

EOS Network Foundation

The EOS Network Foundation (ENF) was forged through a vision for a prosperous and decentralized future. Through our key stakeholder engagement, community programs, ecosystem funding, and support of an open technology ecosystem, the ENF is transforming Web3.





Founded in 2021, the ENF is the hub for EOS Network, a leading open source platform with a suite of stable frameworks, tools, and libraries for blockchain deployments. Together, we are bringing innovations that our community builds and are committed to a stronger future for all.

About Ceffu

Ceffu is a compliant, institutional-grade custody platform offering custody and liquidity solutions that are ISO 27001 & 27701 certified and SOC2 Type 1 & Type 2 attested.





Our multi-party computation (MPC) technology, combined with a customizable multi-approval scheme, provides bespoke solutions allowing institutional clients to safely store and manage their digital assets. Institutions may also benefit from Ceffu’s secure gateway to a wide range of liquidity products within other exchanges’ ecosystems.





Institutions may also benefit from Ceffu's secure gateway to the world's largest crypto exchange through MirrorX, our off-exchange settlement solution.

