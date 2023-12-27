Search icon
    Unveiling the Secrets of 1-2-1 Meetings in the Development Department to Prevent Employee Attrition!
    1,202 reads

    Unveiling the Secrets of 1-2-1 Meetings in the Development Department to Prevent Employee Attrition!

    The author, with over 5 years of team lead experience, shares insights on effective team dynamics and personal development. They emphasize the importance of 1-2-1 meetings for communication, feedback, and goal setting. The approach involves systematic documentation, utilizing tools like Notion, and conducting monthly goal-oriented sessions with each team member. The annual review process involves evaluating achieved goals, canceling unnecessary ones, and celebrating successes. The method ensures alignment between business tasks and employees' professional aspirations, fostering a synergistic relationship. The article highlights the utility of documented notes for quarterly/yearly reports, performance reviews, and employee departures. Key advice includes maintaining transparency, addressing issues promptly, and recognizing the delicate balance between open relationships and personal boundaries. In critical situations, the manager is encouraged to initiate changes and adapt the team to new processes, aiming for a positive impact on team success.

    management #management #one-two-one
