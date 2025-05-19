The ZIGChain Summit Lays Down Roadmap For Web3’s Wealth Creation Narrative

The web3 industry is (in)famously known for rampant speculation and short-term profit generation during cyclical bull markets. But web3 projects like ZIGChain aim to shift the narrative from pure financialization to real-world use cases with equitable wealth distribution.





The recently concluded ZIGChain Summit in Dubai’s Al Habtoor Grand Resort was a testament to ZIGChain’s efforts to empower users through sustainable value generation.





Over 2,000 people attended the ZIGChain Summit in Dubai, including web3 builders, investors, and traditional finance (TradFi) professionals. Among the TradFi attendees were private banking heads, wealth management teams, investment and fund managers, family offices, and asset management companies.





The ZIGChain Summit demonstrated the potential of a thriving DeFi ecosystem with the promise of building inclusive on-chain finance. To this end, the ZIGChain team made several important announcements about ZIGChain’s future trajectory and how it’ll contribute to web3’s wealth generation narratives.

Shaping The Future of Wealth Creation

Legacy finance has systematically excluded most people through high entry barriers like a minimum investment threshold and accredited investor requirements. Subsequently, high-yield financial products like hedge funds, private equity, and real estate are reserved for tech-savvy or institutional investors with huge capital reserves.





The emergence of blockchain-enabled DeFi has democratized retail users' access to sophisticated financial instruments and yield-generating strategies without requiring high upfront capital. Further, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization has enabled more market liquidity through fractional ownership and instantaneous transaction settlements, thereby attracting retail customers.





During the ZIGChain Summit, the Founder’s Keynote address revealed ZIGChain’s roadmap to realize web3’s wealth generation strategies through its flagship products and funding support.

Wealth Management Engine

The Wealth Management Engine (WME) was a major announcement at the Summit to place ZIGChain at the center of the emerging on-chain wealth ecosystem. WME is a decentralized investment framework and foundational infrastructure layer powering future-proof programmable wealth generation by unlocking institutional-grade opportunities for retail users.





WME enables users to deposit capital with professional wealth managers and receive strategy tokens representing their exposure to asset classes, yield rates, and risk appetite. This simplifies on-chain investing by abstracting away reward compounding and portfolio rebalancing, while incorporating features like fee automation logic and auditability.





In the ‘Tokenization and the Future of Capital Markets’ panel, Ahmed Shafi, Chief Strategy Officer of ZIGChain, elaborated, “Products like ZIGChain’s WME allow retail usability by enabling professional asset managers and strategists to transparently manage user funds. Besides democratizing access to institutional-grade investment strategies, WME facilitates next-gen wealth infrastructure and decentralized capital growth for retailers.”

Zamanat

Zamanat , a Shariah-compliant marketplace for RWAs built on ZIGChain and powered by Disrupt.com , was launched during the Summit. It aims to democratize access to RWA investments by adhering to transparent, ethical standards across the Islamic finance ecosystem.





Abdul Rafay Gadit, Co-Founder at ZIGChain, said , “The biggest challenge in asset tokenization is distribution and reaching out to retailers who’d buy them. The ZIGChain ecosystem tries to solve that problem through Zamanat.”





During the ‘Sharia, DeFi, and Inclusive Wealth Infrastructure’ panel, Maya Marissa, CEO and Managing Director at Amanie Advisors, explained, “The Islamic finance industry is expected to reach $6.7 trillion by 2027. Web3 platforms like Zamanat will unlock new markets for Muslim investors by tokenizing real estate, Sukuk, and private credit. At Amanie Advisors, we’ve also provided the Sharia compliance certificate to the DeFi aggregator, Nawa Finance , to boost growth.”

$25 Million DeFAI Fund

A major $25 million DeFAI funding initiative by ZIGLabs , Disrupt.com , and DWF Labs was announced at the Summit to support builders developing AI-based and DeFi projects for equitable wealth generation. This initiative focuses on building innovative solutions for decentralized financial services, asset management, and digital wealth strategies. The DeFAI Fund is in addition to the $100 million ecosystem fund by ZIGLabs.

Ecosystem Developments

The much-awaited ZIGChain Mainnet launch date was set at the Summit to be on June 25, 2025, marking ZIGChain’s next growth phase. This demonstrates the platform’s operational readiness for retail onboarding and supporting ZIGChain-native dapps like Oroswap and MemesDotFun.





The ZIGChain Kickstart Program was also announced to support developers with grants and technical guidance to accelerate dapp development within ZIGChain. Simultaneously, collaborations like the DWF Labs-backed Falcon Finance Partnership will strengthen ZIGChain’s financial services, while financial tools like the Wealth Pass Concept Reveal will provide customized investment strategies to users for seamless DeFi usability.





The ZIGChain team also announced plans to offer an engaging DeFi experience through gamified interactive journeys to educate users on wealth generation principles. It also intends to expand investment options by integrating alternative assets and DeFi products to diversify investor portfolios.

Towards Inclusive On-chain Finance

The ZIGChain Summit consisted of thought-provoking conversations around innovation, networking events, and forging new opportunities in web3. During the Summit, 12 dapps natively building on ZIGChain set up booths, while 15 live dapps running on other chains expressed their intention to eventually bridge to ZIGChain.





The ZIGChain Summit was framed as an inflection point toward a new era of ethical, inclusive, and decentralized wealth generation within the web3 ecosystem.





