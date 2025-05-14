Trending # 3
Selective Transparency Might Be the Way Forward as Blockchain’s Transparency Woes Mount

by Dan Stein3mMay 14th, 2025
Blockchain’s transparency brings risks. DOP’s selective transparency offers privacy, compliance, and security using zk-proofs and indirect transactions.

Since the advent of blockchain tech upon the release of Bitcoin’s landmark 2008 whitepaper, the technology seems to have taken off in a remarkable manner. In fact, over the last few years alone, an estimated 81% of the world's leading public companies are making use of these decentralized ledgers to help streamline their day-to-day operations.


However, as with any great idea, there are always some underlying problems that emerge as and when mainstream adoption occurs at a massive scale. In the case of blockchain, its unfettered transparency — though undeniably one of its most significant selling points — has now given birth to some unintended, harmful consequences.


As an example, a couple of months ago an independent crypto analyst exposed how the blockchain’s transparent nature could be weaponized against it quite easily. By investing just 20 hours into analyzing wallet transactions with a custom script, they identified patterns indicating potential insider trading.


And, while one may be tempted to believe that this is an isolated case, the sad reality is that there are many more instances of such ‘doxxing’ taking place. For instance, during the 2022 Canadian truckers’ protests against the country’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, donors supporting the movement had their wallet addresses traced — leading to significant repercussions for them. Equally concerning has been the long-standing situation in Iran, where blockchain analytics have become instrumental in government crackdowns against activists who utilize cryptocurrencies to fund their protests.

Changing the status quo with DOP

To help allay these problems, a few projects have come up with novel solutions of their own. However, at the forefront in this regard is the Data Ownership Protocol (DOP). Most recently, the project unveiled its latest technology called ‘selective transparency,’ which as the name suggests, allows users to finely control what details they share with third parties (thanks to the use of zk-SNARKs and other advanced technologies).


To elaborate, DOP’s selective transparency feature works by managing tokens through an external pool, meaning that users can transfer their holdings from external wallets while ensuring sensitive transactional information remains concealed from public blockchain records.


By using Zero-Knowledge Proofs (zk-proofs), users can confidently verify their ownership of tokens or validate transactions without revealing sensitive specifics. In addition to this, DOP also introduces indirect wallet-to-wallet transactions, thus leaving no on-chain records.


In layman's terms, this translates to several practical benefits for individual users as they can transact various asset classes confidently while maintaining regulatory compliance at all times. Not only that, they can even showcase their NFT holdings and interact with DeFi platforms without exposing unnecessary information that could otherwise leave them facing   inadvertent privacy breaches.


When it comes to businesses using DOP’s selective transparency, the feature can allow them to detect tainted funds instantaneously. Not only that, it can also allow companies to safeguard their sensitive work information, thus establishing greater trust among stakeholders.


Last but not least, it should be pointed out that the feature was recently validated by prominent blockchain security firm Nethermind, which conducted a comprehensive audit of the protocol and its core features.

Navigating uncharted waters

With a growing number of people transitioning to Web3-enabled tech, the issue of privacy in an increasingly decentralized world is becoming critical — especially across data-sensitive industries like finance, healthcare and supply chain management. In this broader context, projects like DOP are empowering users and helping define the next wave of blockchain innovation.

