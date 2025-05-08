Pundi AI Taps NVIDIA’s Inception Program to Advance Decentralized Tools for Open AI

Pundi AI has joined NVIDIA’s Inception program, a move that could accelerate its work in the crypto-AI space. The program supports startups using cutting-edge tech, and Pundi says this partnership will give them access to critical resources from the world’s top chipmaker.





There’s been a rapid spike in how AI is being used across different industries, and it’s shifted attention toward hardware companies. NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), with its $2.6 trillion valuation, makes GPUs that are now essential for things like machine learning tasks, advanced driver systems, and data-heavy infrastructure.





It recently released the NVIDIA Inception program, which aims to help projects accelerate innovation and business growth at all stages. Among the key benefits offered by the program are tools and training for AI developers, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and opportunities to connect with its network of venture capital firms.





Pundi AI has joined NVIDIA’s Inception program, a move that’s expected to boost its efforts in combining AI with crypto applications. This step aligns with its goal of keeping AI tools open, fair, and useful for a wide range of users.





Notably, Pundi AI will be able to achieve milestones such as increasing the number of users on the Pundi AI Data Platform through cloud credits, favorable pricing, go-to-market support, and unique training opportunities through the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute.





The NVIDIA Inception program will also offer Pundi AI the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.





“Being a part of this ecosystem will help Pundi AI stay at the forefront of AI innovation, paving the way for impactful solutions that leverage NVIDIA’s high-performance infrastructure to transform industries,” said Zac Cheah, Founder of Pundi AI.

By gaining access to essential tools for product development, prototyping, and deployment, NVIDIA Inception will help Pundi AI grow, gain adoption, and build a truly open AI ecosystem.





This story was authored under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.



