Bella Protocol Joins Forces with GOAT Network and NuDEX to Launch Joint Trading Campaign

Earlier this month, Bella Protocol revealed that it had teamed up with several leading crypto entities to devise a dynamic fusion of tech, incentives, and user engagement. Most recently, the pursuit saw the firm joining forces with decentralized exchange NuDEX and Bitcoin layer-2 GOAT Network to launch a multifaceted campaign blending trading, community growth, and real-world rewards. Bella Protocol At the heart of the initiative lies a trading offer where participants are invited to exchange perpetual contracts on NuDEX via the GOAT Network, all while interacting with Bella's AI-powered Signal Bot for live trade alerts. With a total prize pool of $1,500 USDT, the campaign incentivizes both on-chain activity and social engagement. The steps are straightforward, with users required to follow each of the aforementioned projects on X (formerly Twitter), join their Telegram and Discord communities, interact with the Bella Signal Bot, and finally execute a trade on NuDEX via the GOAT mainnet. To elaborate, Bella's Signal Bot — which is housed within encrypted messaging service provider Telegram and recently surpassed 50,000 users — allows individuals to subscribe to trading pairs in an automated fashion while also receiving real-time price alerts. Furthermore, as part of the broader ‘Galxe Quest strategy,’ the campaign also gamifies onboarding through social tasks, expanding the community bases of all three partners while generating real transaction volume across the ecosystem. surpassed 50,000 users surpassed 50,000 users Bella's Growing Ecosystem While the trading contest may be the headline act, Bella's recent activities extend far beyond a single engagement campaign. For example, in April the team announced a collaboration with DeAgentAI to help elevate the performance of its AI agents — including the popular ‘Signal Bot’ and the ‘LLM Research Bot’ — by providing them with more accurate and context-aware insights. announced announced Moreover, the project’s integration into REVOX's Bot Plaza this March has further signaled an increasing dedication to creating an all-encompassing AI ecosystem, one where Bella’s bots can interact with other ML-centric tools to accrue real-time alerts for long/short opportunities, adjust their behavior according to a user’s trading style and risk tolerance, and gain access to integrated stop-loss mechanisms to protect investments during market fluctuations. integration into REVOX's Bot Plaza integration into REVOX's Bot Plaza Lastly, earlier this year, Bella partnered with Quantum, a protocol specializing in AI tool creation to streamline access to a wide array of high-quality AI resources for crypto traders and creators. Quantum Quantum A Fruitful Future Circling back to the trading contest, it bears mentioning that the program is set to run from May 10 to May 31, 2025. For everyday users, the campaign turns crypto holding into an active opportunity. Instead of passively HODLing, someone with 100 USDT (or BTC) and a few clicks can earn tangible rewards. For the projects too it’s a win–win scenario as NuDEX stands to gain users and liquidity from GOAT’s community; the GOAT Network registers more assets locked on its chain and Bella reaches new traders with its AI tools. By gamifying the experience with bonuses and a Galxe quest, the GOAT × Bella × NuDEX partnership reflects a modern Web3 marketing approach, one that looks to turn trading into a game. This story was authored under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. This story was authored under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. This story was authored under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. This story was authored under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Business Blogging Program