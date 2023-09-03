Telic vs Atelic: Balancing Work and Play in Your Life
Too Long; Didn't ReadIn the pursuit of personal growth and achievement, we often focus on reaching goals and milestones. However, there exists a distinct charm in atelic activities, those that lack a tangible endpoint. This article explores the concepts of telic and atelic activities, drawing insights from philosophers like Aristotle and Kieran Setiya. While telic activities lead to measurable accomplishments, atelic activities offer a unique opportunity for self-discovery and enrichment. The author advocates for embracing the value of "being on the way," finding joy and purpose in everyday, goal-free endeavors. Balancing telic ambitions with atelic appreciation can lead to a more profound sense of fulfillment and contentment in life's journey.