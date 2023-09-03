Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Telic vs Atelic: Balancing Work and Play in Your Lifeby@scottdclary
    569 reads

    Telic vs Atelic: Balancing Work and Play in Your Life

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In the pursuit of personal growth and achievement, we often focus on reaching goals and milestones. However, there exists a distinct charm in atelic activities, those that lack a tangible endpoint. This article explores the concepts of telic and atelic activities, drawing insights from philosophers like Aristotle and Kieran Setiya. While telic activities lead to measurable accomplishments, atelic activities offer a unique opportunity for self-discovery and enrichment. The author advocates for embracing the value of "being on the way," finding joy and purpose in everyday, goal-free endeavors. Balancing telic ambitions with atelic appreciation can lead to a more profound sense of fulfillment and contentment in life's journey.
    featured image - Telic vs Atelic: Balancing Work and Play in Your Life
    tech-stories #life-hacking #work-life-balance
    Scott D. Clary HackerNoon profile picture

    @scottdclary

    Scott D. Clary

    Host of The Success Story Podcast

    Receive Stories from @scottdclary

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Think Like Einstein to Achieve Your Goals
    Published at Jan 31, 2023 by scottdclary #podcast
    Article Thumbnail
    How I Manufactured and Sold Electronic Badges - Part 1: Designing and Prototyping the Board
    Published at Jan 19, 2024 by thip #electronics
    Article Thumbnail
    And the Web3 Award Goes To...
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by nakedcollector #web3-success-story-in-2023
    Article Thumbnail
    Advancing Data Quality: Exploring Data Contracts with Lyft
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by bmarquie #data-quality
    Article Thumbnail
    Conspiracy at eBay: The Disturbing Saga of Harassment, Stalking, and Cover-ups
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by legalpdf #usa-v-ebay
    Article Thumbnail
    Meta’s Meteoric Rise in 2023 Shows No Sign of Slowing This Year
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by dmytrospilka #meta
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!