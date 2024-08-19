Sophiaverse, Lendfinity, TruMarket Secure ICP Grants For Blockchain Growth

19th August, Lisbon, Portugal: The Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) ecosystem continues to gain momentum, boosted by a series of grants aimed at driving innovation within their networks.





The ICP 2Grants Program is designed to support developers, entrepreneurs, and visionaries in creating projects that push the boundaries of decentralised technology.





With a focus on promoting the growth of Web3, DeFi, and blockchain-powered applications, the program offers funding to projects that demonstrate the potential to significantly impact the industry.





The latest round of funding has seen three standout projects— Sophiaverse , Lendfinity , and TruMarket —secure grants, further cementing ICP's role as a leading platform for decentralised innovation.





The recent grant approvals underscore ICP's commitment to nurturing groundbreaking projects across various sectors, from Gaming & AI development to decentralised finance and supply chain transparency.





These grants are not only a financial boon for the recipients but also a testament to the trust and confidence the ICP community has in their potential to revolutionise the blockchain landscape.

ICP-Funded Innovations: How Sophiaverse, Lendfinity, and TruMarket Transform Their Industries

Sophiaverse

Sophiaverse is a gamified metaverse that merges the worlds of Web3, gaming, and artificial intelligence (AI).





Sophiaverse allows users to interact with digital simulations of Sophia the Robot, one of the most advanced humanoid robots ever created.





Developed by Hanson Robotics, Sophia has become a global media personality, and her foray into the metaverse represents a new frontier for AI and blockchain technology.





Set in the year 2037, Sophiaverse transports players to a world where technology has evolved to an unprecedented level, with AI assistants like Sophia playing pivotal roles in society.





Players will own NFTs representing their unique Sophia AI assistant, which they can use to navigate the metaverse, complete quests, and contribute to the development of Sophia's AI software.





The in-game currency, SOPH, allows players to engage in various activities within the metaverse, from upgrading characters to purchasing digital art.





With ICP's support, Sophiaverse aims to create a decentralised, trustless environment where AI and blockchain converge to offer a unique gaming experience.

Lendfinity

Lendfinity is another standout project that has been awarded an ICP grant. As a decentralised finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing protocol built on the Bitfinity blockchain network, Lendfinity is designed to provide a seamless and efficient platform for users to lend and borrow various digital assets.





What sets Lendfinity apart is its commitment to decentralisation, transparency, and security—all hallmarks of the ICP ecosystem.





By eliminating the need for intermediaries, Lendfinity reduces costs and enhances trust among users. The platform's transparent operations are all recorded on the blockchain, ensuring that every transaction is traceable and secure.





Lendfinity's user-friendly interface makes it accessible to both novice and experienced users, while its community-driven development model ensures that the platform continuously evolves based on user feedback.





The grant from ICP will help Lendfinity expand its offerings and solidify its position as a leading DeFi protocol in the rapidly growing decentralised finance space.

TruMarket

TruMarket is revolutionising the agricultural industry by providing a blockchain-based platform that facilitates global trade through transparency, traceability, and trust—values encapsulated in the very name of the platform.





TruMarket's mission is to connect local producers with global buyers, ensuring that every transaction is secure, verified, and transparent.





The platform operates an online marketplace where buyers can source products from reliable global and agricultural suppliers, all while maintaining real-time tracking and quality assurance.





TruMarket's innovative use of smart contracts allows for the creation of immutable records of supply chain milestones, eliminating the need for intermediaries and streamlining the financing process for small and medium-sized farmers.





The platform's success in boosting producer revenue by over 12% is a testament to its effectiveness in creating value-added supply chains.

About ICP Hubs

ICP Hubs play a crucial role in fostering innovation within the Internet Computer ecosystem. These hubs are designed to be local centres of activity where developers, entrepreneurs, and community members can collaborate, share ideas, and build the next generation of decentralised applications.





By providing resources, support, and networking opportunities, ICP Hubs ensure that the ecosystem remains vibrant and dynamic.





As the ICP ecosystem continues to grow, the support provided through grants and the nurturing environment of ICP Hubs will be instrumental in driving the adoption of blockchain technology across various industries, from finance to agriculture to the metaverse.





The future of decentralised innovation looks brighter than ever, thanks to the ongoing efforts of the Internet Computer community.

